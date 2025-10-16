New ABC Fitness Wellness Watch report shows 57% of active consumers are looking for connection in their fitness community

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABC Fitness, the leading provider of fitness technology and solutions, today announced the findings of its Fall 2025 Wellness Watch Report, revealing that connection and community are now central to how consumers engage with fitness and an important focus area for fitness businesses globally.

The report highlights trends from the third quarter, July through September, which according to ABC Fitness proprietary data, shows the fitness industry is growing year-over-year. The report also draws on consumer research conducted by ClubIntel.

Data within the Fall Wellness Watch report shows that nearly half of Gen Z respondents say community is the primary reason they stick with fitness, and Millennials are logging in daily to digital groups for motivation. Even Baby Boomers, traditionally less tech-driven, are noticing their fitness communities evolve.

Key findings include:

Community is the driver: 57% of surveyed consumers say social interaction and connection are the main reasons they join a fitness community.

57% of surveyed consumers say social interaction and connection are the main reasons they join a fitness community. Community fuels engagement: 43% of all active consumers say they’ve become more active in fitness communities this year, with Millennials leading at 41%.

43% of all active consumers say they’ve become more active in fitness communities this year, with Millennials leading at 41%. Generational differences: Nearly one in three Gen Z and Millennial members engage with fitness communities daily, while Gen X and Boomers prefer smaller, instructor-led groups.

Nearly one in three Gen Z and Millennial members engage with fitness communities daily, while Gen X and Boomers prefer smaller, instructor-led groups. Check-ins rise year-over-year : Gym and studio check-ins are up an average of 5% in Q3 compared to last year, with studios slightly outpacing gyms (6% vs. 4%).

: Gym and studio check-ins are up an average of 5% in Q3 compared to last year, with studios slightly outpacing gyms (6% vs. 4%). New joins show mixed trends: While studio new joins softened (-4%), big box gyms grew new joins by 10% during the typical summer slump.

While studio new joins softened (-4%), big box gyms grew new joins by 10% during the typical summer slump. Youth drives growth: 60% of new joins to big box gyms and 31% to studios are from the 18–35 age group (Gen Z and Millennials).

60% of new joins to big box gyms and 31% to studios are from the 18–35 age group (Gen Z and Millennials). Member profile: Among active consumers, 50% are single, 33% are aged 25–39, 60% live in urban areas, and 45% earn between $40,000–$80,000 annually.

“Members who feel connected stay longer, spend more, and bring others with them. As the industry faces disruption, the future belongs to fitness businesses that invest in authentic, tech-enabled communities,” said Bill Davis, CEO of ABC Fitness.

The Fall 2025 Wellness Watch Report is part of ABC Fitness’ ongoing quarterly research into consumer behavior, industry trends, and technology’s role in redefining health and wellness.

About ABC Fitness

ABC Fitness is the #1 software provider for fitness businesses of any size, all around the world. Supporting 30K clubs, 650K coaches, 40M members, and processing more than $12B in payments every year, ABC Fitness provides scalable, data-driven solutions to simplify club management and engage members and clients.

From personal trainers, boutique studios, and gyms to international franchise health clubs, ABC Fitness will move your business forward through technology and industry insights. Innovation is at the center of everything we do, across ABC Glofox, ABC Ignite, ABC Trainerize, and ABC Evo. Let's make your fitness vision a seamless reality, together.

Learn more at abcfitness.com.

