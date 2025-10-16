Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Class Action Announcement for Molina Healthcare, Inc. Investors: A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Was Filed Against Molina Healthcare, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Molina Healthcare, Inc. (“Molina”) (NYSE: MOH) on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Molina securities between February 5, 2025, and July 23, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lead plaintiff deadline is December 2, 2025.

CONTACT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP:

If you suffered Molina losses, you may CLICK HERE or copy and paste the following link into your browser: https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/molina-healthcare-inc?utm_source=Globe&mktm=PR

You can also contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at info@ktmc.com.

DEFENDANTS’ ALLEGED MISCONDUCT:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) material, adverse facts concerning Molina’s “medical cost trend assumptions”; (2) that Molina was experiencing a “dislocation between premium rates and medical cost trend”; (3) that Molina’s near term growth was dependent on a lack of “utilization of behavioral health, pharmacy, and inpatient and outpatient services”; (4) as a result, Molina’s financial guidance for fiscal year 2025 was substantially likely to be cut; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Please CLICK HERE to view our video or copy and paste this link into your browser: https://youtu.be/NbGpuo-69rs

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS:

Molina investors may, no later than December 2, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Molina investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE CASE OR GO TO: https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/molina-healthcare-inc?utm_source=Globe&mktm=PR

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country and around the world. The firm has developed a global reputation for excellence and has recovered billions of dollars for victims of fraud and other corporate misconduct. All of our work is driven by a common goal: to protect investors, consumers, employees and others from fraud, abuse, misconduct and negligence by businesses and fiduciaries. The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

info@ktmc.com

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.