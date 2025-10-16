Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Semtech Corporation to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Semtech insiders caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (1) that its CopperEdge products did not meet the needs of its server rack customer or end users; (2) that, as a result, the CopperEdge products required certain rack architecture changes; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s sales of CopperEdge products would not ramp-up during fiscal 2026; (4) that, as a result, sales of CopperEdge products would be lower-than-expected; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you currently own SMTC and purchased prior to August 27, 2024 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here, by email at justin@kuehn.law, or call (833) 672-0814. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

