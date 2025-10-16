Turning Miles Into Memories: GetYourGuide Joins the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon as Official Travel Experiences Partner

The race is just the starting line: new research shows that 94% of runners extend their races into vacations, or “racecations,” with over half planning activities around race week.

Friends and family come along for the ride: 93% of runners travel with supporters, turning the marathon into an adventure shared with family or friends.

From late-night jazz to post-race food crawls, GetYourGuide taps into what runners want most: cultural exploration (58%) after the race.



NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GetYourGuide , the leading global marketplace for unforgettable travel experiences, is lacing up as the Official Travel Experiences Partner of the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon, produced by New York Road Runners, the nonprofit that “runs” New York City and organizes 60 annual adult and youth races. Beyond the 26.2 miles, GetYourGuide is helping runners and their supporters turn race weekend into a cultural journey through New York City, with a curated selection of the city’s best tours and activities all in one easy-to-use platform.

New research1 shows marathoners aren’t just chasing finish lines, they’re chasing memories with their “racecations.” Nearly all runners surveyed (94%) extend their race trips into vacations. More than half (55%) actively plan activities around the event, making exploration a central part of the marathon experience. With GetYourGuide, travelers can easily find and compare experiences supported by reviews and clear information that help them book with confidence.

In the precious post-race period, runners look to balance recovery with discovery and cultural exploration takes center stage. Nearly half prioritize local tours and destination-specific activities (58%), immersing themselves in the city beyond the course. Shared experiences play a major role, with 93% of runners traveling alongside family, friends, or supporters, turning the marathon into a collective cultural journey.

“After completing six marathons myself, I believe marathons are more than just a race – they’re an opportunity for people to explore a new city and connect with a new community. It's not surprising that at GetYourGuide we see 94% of runners turning their trips into ‘racecations,' extending their trips beyond the race to immerse themselves in local culture," said Emil Martinsek, Chief Marketing Officer of GetYourGuide.

“The TCS New York City Marathon is an iconic race, attracting travelers from across the globe who want to experience something unforgettable. GetYourGuide is excited to curate cultural and immersive experiences across the city to ensure every runner and supporter can carry that spirit throughout their trip and experience the best New York has to offer.”

"The TCS New York City Marathon is the best day of the year, in the best city in the world, bringing together thousands of athletes and millions of spectators from around the globe," said Christine Burke, Chief Commercial Officer, New York Road Runners. "As our Official Travel Experiences Partner, GetYourGuide and their curated offerings will help runners and their spectators turn race weekend into an unforgettable New York City adventure."

As part of its partnership, GetYourGuide is highlighting experiences that runners, friends, and family can enjoy while in New York for the marathon . From delicious food crawls of Chinatown and Little Italy to architecture tours on the Upper East Side , GetYourGuide curates experiences that make it easy for runners and supporters to explore the city before and after race day. Flexible booking options and reliable support mean plans can adapt as the week unfolds, ensuring the marathon trip is memorable both on and off the course.

Taking place Sunday, Nov. 2, the TCS New York City Marathon is one of the most inclusive and accessible sporting events in the world, with more than 55,000 athletes running the same course on the same day–from the first to the final finisher–and two million spectators lining the streets of New York City. GetYourGuide’s partnership ensures the city itself becomes part of the celebration. The finish line is only the beginning. Explore New York and over 12,000 cities worldwide at getyourguide.com .

1 GetYourGuide commissioned a 2025 online survey by Toluna of 1,000 US marathoners

About GetYourGuide

GetYourGuide is a leading global online marketplace to discover and book experiences worth traveling for. Travelers can use GetYourGuide to find things to do in more than 12,000 cities, including tours from local experts, exclusive access to must-see attractions, as well as immersive bucket-list experiences.

