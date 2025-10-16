Connected Packaging Market Worth USD 83.02 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global connected packaging market reported a value of USD 50.41 billion in 2025, and according to estimates, it will reach USD 83.02 billion by 2034, as outlined in a study from Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

This market is witnessing rapid expansion as brands increasingly adopt QR codes, NFC, and IoT technologies to boost consumer engagement, enhance supply chain transparency, and enable product authentication. Stricter regulations, particularly those addressing excessive packaging in food and cosmetics, are pushing companies to innovate and adopt more sustainable, compliant packaging solutions. Sustainability and technology are converging, with firms now developing packaging that not only reduces carbon impact but also integrates smart features such as scannable authenticity markers.

What is Connected Packaging?

Connected packaging refers to physical product packaging integrated with digital technologies, such as QR codes, NFC chips, or augmented reality, to create interactive links between the product and the digital world. It is commonly used to ensure food safety, monitor product freshness, and provide consumers with detailed information. Additionally, connected packaging delivers engaging experiences like games, tutorials, rewards programs, and exclusive content, transforming everyday goods into memorable brand interactions. Brands also use it for direct marketing, collecting customer feedback, and sending real-time updates, including recall notifications.

What are the Latest Trends in the Connected Packaging Market?

Emergence of AI and Connected Platforms

AI and connected technologies like IoT sensors and QR codes are transforming packaging across the entire product lifecycle. These systems enhance operational efficiency, enable predictive maintenance, and support sustainability goals. For example, real-time monitoring of packaging machinery health through connected sensors allows AI to predict equipment failures before they occur, minimizing downtime and maintenance costs. Additionally, AI-driven insights create personalized user experiences and improve supply chain responsiveness.

Demand for Supply Chain Transparency

Rising consumer expectations, regulatory requirements, and operational demands are driving the need for greater visibility in supply chains. Connected packaging technologies, such as RFID, QR codes, and embedded sensors, enable real-time tracking and product authentication. This transparency builds consumer trust, mitigates risk, and enhances inventory management by reducing spoilage, stockouts, and overstocking. Ultimately, it supports cost-efficiency and better logistical coordination.

What Potentiates the Growth of the Connected Packaging Market?

The complex logistics of e-commerce, which include various steps from warehouse to doorstep, create new requirements for visibility and efficiency. Connected packaging offers a solution for improved transparency. Consequently, as online sales volumes rise, so does the public concern over packaging waste. Thus, e-commerce brands are responding to user demand for more sustainable practices, and even connected packaging provides a transparent way to communicate these efforts. Moreover, every customer scan is an opportunity to gather valuable data on user behavior, from their options to their location. This information can inform targeted marketing campaigns, personalized content, and future product development, permitting brands to cater more effectively to their audience.

Limitations & Challenges in the Connected Packaging Market

The major challenges in the market include data privacy and security concerns, along with connectivity challenges, high operational expenses, and complex and evolving regulatory environments. Other challenges include cross-functional internal coordination between departments, guaranteeing the safety of packaging materials, and a shortage of standardized regulations worldwide. Implementing advanced connected packaging solutions, mainly those involving AI or complex chips, can be expensive because of high operational expenses, potentially making it difficult for firms to justify the investment.

Regional Analysis

Who is the Leader in the Connected Packaging Market?

North America led the market by holding the largest share in 2024. This is because of its advanced technological infrastructure, strong e-commerce adoption, and high smartphone penetration, which drive need for smart packaging solutions. The region also benefits from strict regulatory frameworks, strong consumer knowledge of food safety and quality, significant investment from major firms in food, beverage, logistics, and pharmaceutical industries to enhance supply chain efficiency and customer engagement.

U.S. Market Trends

The U.S. market is witnessing robust growth, fueled by increasing consumer demand for digital interaction and data-driven marketing. Key trends include rising adoption of connected packaging in FMCG and healthcare, a strong focus on anti-counterfeiting and supply chain traceability, and widespread integration of QR codes, NFC, and RFID technologies.

Canada Market Trends

In Canada, the market is expanding steadily as brands embrace connected packaging to foster two-way communication with consumers. Companies are leveraging this technology to deliver product information, exclusive content, and interactive experiences, enhancing both engagement and brand loyalty.

How is the Opportunistic Rise of Asia Pacific in the Connected Packaging Market?

Asia Pacific is expected to experience rapid growth in the market over the forecast period, driven by rapid technology adoption, a large tech-savvy population, and a thriving e-commerce sector. The region’s high smartphone penetration provides a seamless interface for connected features such as QR codes, NFC tags, and augmented reality (AR). Rising environmental awareness, coupled with regulatory efforts to curb single-use plastics, is further accelerating the demand for sustainable and biodegradable smart packaging solutions. Moreover, there is a strong emphasis on enhancing supply chain transparency, contributing to regional market growth.

China Market Trends

China’s market growth is driven by advanced technology integration, a flourishing e-commerce ecosystem, and strong sustainability goals. Notable trends include widespread adoption of QR codes and NFC/RFID tags, increased focus on anti-counterfeiting, greater supply chain transparency, and the emergence of AI-powered solutions to optimize logistics and customer engagement.

Japan Market Trends

Japan’s market emphasizes consumer engagement and traceability, particularly in food, beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors. Smart technologies such as QR codes and NFC are increasingly used to enhance transparency and brand interaction. Additionally, there is a strong push for sustainable packaging, driven by both regulatory mandates and growing consumer preference for recyclable and eco-friendly materials.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Segment Outlook

Type Insights

The QR code segment dominated the connected packaging market in 2024. This is due to its cost-effectiveness, ease of integration, and universal smartphone compatibility. Brands favored QR codes because they require no additional hardware, are easily printed on any packaging surface, and enable instant consumer interaction, whether for product authentication, traceability, marketing engagement, or regulatory compliance. Many industries, such as food and pharmaceuticals, are mandating traceability features, boosting the demand for QR codes.

The RFID segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the upcoming period. This is because of its ability to enhance supply chain visibility, streamline inventory management, and strengthen anti-counterfeiting measures. These benefits are particularly critical in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and high-value food, where traceability and authentication are vital. RFID enables better stock accuracy, reduces shrinkage, and improves product availability for consumers. Moreover, the declining cost of RFID chips and tags is making the technology more scalable and accessible across a wider range of applications.

End User Insights

The pharmaceutical segment held a considerable share of the connected packaging market in 2024. This is due to stringent regulatory requirements for drug safety, efficacy, and anti-counterfeiting. Connected packaging addresses these demands through advanced features such as serialization, real-time temperature monitoring, and product authentication. As the pharmaceutical industry expands, driven by an aging population and rising prevalence of chronic conditions, the demand for secure, smart packaging solutions is expected to continue to grow in parallel.

The food and beverage segment is likely to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. This is primarily driven by rising demand for food safety, quality assurance, and transparency. Shifting consumer lifestyles and the surge in e-commerce, particularly online grocery shopping and food delivery services, have amplified the need for packaging that ensures product integrity, traceability, and authenticity during transit. Smart sensors integrated into packaging can monitor freshness and help reduce spoilage, enabling timely consumption and minimizing waste.

Distribution Insights

The supermarkets segment held a significant share of the connected packaging market in 2024, as retailers increasingly leverage this technology to enhance supply chain efficiency, consumer safety, engagement, and sustainability. Connected packaging, through QR codes or NFC tags, enables consumers to trace a product’s journey from its source to the store shelf. This level of transparency is particularly valued in the wake of rising food safety concerns and growing consumer demand for ethical sourcing.

The e-commerce segment is expected to expand at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This is due to the explosive rise in online shopping and direct-to-consumer delivery models. With more goods shipped individually to consumers, there's heightened demand for packaging that ensures safety, enhances customer experience, and enables logistics tracking. E-commerce brands are increasingly adopting connected packaging to create interactive and personalized “unboxing” experiences, particularly for premium categories like electronics, thereby boosting customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Connected Packaging Market

In July 2025, Alpro partnered with Appetite Creative to launch a connected packaging experience for its new Alpro Kids range, using a web app to educate consumers and gather real-time, GDPR-compliant data on engagement, preferences, and user behavior for optimized marketing.



Top Connected Packaging Market Players

Amcor plc

3M

Stora Enso

Thin Film Electronics ASA

Huhtamaki Oyj

Constantia Flexibles

Avery Dennison Corporation

Emerson Electric Co

American Thermal Instruments

BASF SE

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

BALL CORPORATION

Klöckner Pentaplast

Graham Packaging Company

International Paper



Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

QR Code

RFID

NFC



By End User

Food and Beverage

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Household

Chemical

Electronics

Others



By Distribution

E-Commerce

Retail Stores

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Shopping Malls



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Malaysia Philippines

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



