Microfluidics in Oncology Market Trends, Growth Drivers and Regional Insights

Ottawa, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global microfluidics in oncology market is experiencing strong growth and is expected to reach substantial revenue levels, potentially entering the hundreds of millions between 2025 and 2034. This expansion is driven by technological innovations and shifting industry dynamics that are reshaping cancer research and treatment.

Microfluidic systems, which manipulate minute volumes of fluids, are increasingly used in oncology for drug testing, cancer cell analysis, and the development of personalized therapies. North America leads the market, fueled by rising demand for advanced microfluidic solutions in response to chronic diseases and cancer prevention initiatives. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market, supported by advancements in technologies such as lab-on-a-chip platforms and oncology-specific 3D cell culture techniques.

What is Microfluidics in Oncology?

The microfluidics in oncology market is driven by growing demand for therapeutic tools and advanced diagnostics for cancer. The microfluidics in oncology encompasses the use of microfluidic devices or lab-on-a-chip to diagnose, treat, and study cancer cases. The microfluidics platforms are being used for cancer early diagnosis, single-cell analysis, tumor cell isolation, drug testing, tumor microenvironment modeling, targeted drug delivery, and treatment monitoring, which in turn is driving their development and innovations.

What are the Major Growth Drivers in the Microfluidics in Oncology Market?

The increasing demand for early diagnostics is the major driver in the market, increasing the use of microfluidics in oncology. The growing awareness and increasing cancer incidences are increasing the use of microfluidic platforms, as well as driving the development of advanced diagnostics and point-of-care testing devices, where their use is promoting the detection of tumor markers. At the same time, microfluidic biosensors, organ-on-a-chip devices, droplet microfluidic devices, etc, are also being developed. Additionally, the growing demand for personalized medicine and technological innovation are some of the other market drivers.

What are the Key Drifts in the Microfluidics in Oncology Market?

The market has been expanding due to the growing funding, collaborations, and investments to launch and enhance the use of various microfluidic platforms.

In June 2025, a total of €6 million in seed-stage funding was secured by Scope Biosciences B.V. by combining a follow-on investment from SHIFT Invest and Oost NL and a previously awarded €2.5 million EIC Transition Grant, along with other investments. This investment will be used to support the development of a next-gen CRISPR-based portable and field-ready molecular diagnostics platform, delivering ultra-precise, single-nucleotide detection, which is named scopeDx®.

In May 2025, to develop a pilot-scale data using the High Volume Cyva System, a collaboration between CellFE and Made Scientific, which is a cell therapy CDMO, was announced. To utilize both activated and resting T cell manufacturing, the collaboration aims to validate the non-viral microfluidics-based gene editing platform of CellFE.

In February 2025, to accelerate groundbreaking work in high-throughput analysis technologies, a total of $25,000,000 was raised by Atrandi Biosciences. These investments reflect the confidence of the investor in their innovative approach to improve and simplify droplet microfluidics and high-throughput screening (HTS) workflows.

In November 2024, a successful closing of $7M seed round was announced by Parallel Fluidics, which is the fastest microfluidic device manufacturer in the world. This funding will be used to design, manufacture, commercialize, and expand the hardware and software solutions of its new product, MV-2.

What is the Significant Challenge in the Microfluidics in Oncology Market?

High cost acts as the major limitation in the market, making the device more expensive. These devices often require advanced infrastructure, sophisticated instruments, and reagents, which adds to the cost, limiting their adoption rates by small or limited infrastructure facilities. Moreover, the technical, integration, and standardization complexities are other market challenges.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Microfluidics in Oncology Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share of the market due to the presence of a robust R&D infrastructure, which increased the innovations of microfluidics platforms used in oncology. At the same time, they were used in the early detection of cancer due to growing awareness, which fueled their diagnostic innovation along with their increased use in the development of precision medicines. Moreover, the growing investments from the government and private sectors also encouraged their innovation, which in turn contributed to the market growth.

U.S. Driven by Advanced Industries

The U.S. consists of advanced industries that are contributing to the growing innovation of microfluidic devices to deal with the growing cancer cases. At the same time, the growing R&D investments are encouraging their development. Additionally, growing healthcare applications as well as technological innovations are also contributing to the same.

Increasing R&D Propels Canada

Growing oncology R&D in the institutes and industries of Canada is increasing the use of microfluidic devices. They are being used for detecting cancer cells, or to develop therapy, as well as to monitor their response. Additionally, the growing number of startups are also innovating new platforms, promoting the growth in the development of next-generation diagnostics.

For instance,

In August 2025, the development, commercialization, and expansion of a flagship next-generation digital microfluidics (DMF) electroporation platform is being accelerated by DropGenie, which is a Canadian biotech startup.



What Made the Asia Pacific the Fastest Growing Region in the Microfluidics in Oncology Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, due to growing cancer cases, which are increasing the demand for accurate diagnosis and targeted treatment options. The expanding healthcare sector is increasing the development, adoption, and innovations of microfluidic platforms, which are being supported by government investment, making them more affordable. At the same time, the growing demand for personalized medicines are also promoting the market growth.

Rising Cancer Incidences Drive India

The growing cancer burden and the expanding healthcare system are increasing the use and demand for microfluidics in India. The growing demand for early and accurate diagnostics, preventive care, and less invasive diagnostics are increasing their adoption rates, where the industries are developing new devices like organ-on-a-chip to enhance their applications. Moreover, they are also focusing on developing portable platforms to promote point-of-care (POC) or decentralized diagnosis.

Large Population Boosts China

Due to the large population, the incidence of cancer in China is increasing, which is driving demand for cancer diagnostics and personalized treatment options. Additionally, the growing awareness is increasing their use, which in turn is driving their innovations for developing new microfluidic chips. These advancements are also being supported by the government.

For instance,

In August 2025, the successful completion of the first-ever clinical trial of implanted microelectrode arrays to precisely locate deep-seated brain tumors was announced by a Chinese-led team, which will focus on the development of brain-computer interface (BCI) technology.



Recent Developments in the Microfluidics in Oncology Market

In July 2025, a leukemia-on-a-chip, which is a miniature device developed by combining both the physical structure of bone marrow and a functioning human immune system, to enhance the immunotherapy development, was launched by researchers of NYU Tandon School of Engineering.

In April 2025, the Beacon Discovery™ Optofluidic System was launched by Bruker Corporation, which provides an entry point into live single-cell functional analysis.

In November 2024, a new microfluidic platform called Recoverable-Spheroid-on-a-Chip with Unrestricted External Shape (ReSCUE) was developed by the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering researchers, which allows unprecedented control and manipulation of tumor shapes.



The global oncology automation market is poised for significant growth, with a market size of US$ 2.82 billion in 2024, rising to US$ 3.12 billion in 2025, and projected to reach approximately US$ 7.77 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 10.68% during 2025–2034.

The global oncology drugs market is estimated at US$ 204.39 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to US$ 217.18 billion in 2025, reaching around US$ 360.79 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 6.29%.

The oncology clinical trial market recorded US$ 13.64 billion in 2024, is set to grow to US$ 14.36 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach nearly US$ 22.85 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 5.30%.

The global oncology API market was valued at US$ 41.79 billion in 2024, growing to US$ 43.95 billion in 2025, and is projected to hit around US$ 69.55 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.24%.

The oncology biosimilars market shows strong momentum, with a size of US$ 6.7 billion in 2024, expected to grow to US$ 7.94 billion in 2025, and projected to reach US$ 36.23 billion by 2034 at an impressive CAGR of 18.47%.

Tele-oncology is rapidly advancing, with the global market valued at US$ 4.74 billion in 2024, rising to US$ 5.49 billion in 2025, and anticipated to reach US$ 20.48 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 15.76%.

The U.S. oncology drugs market reached US$ 95.69 billion in 2024, grew to US$ 105.2 billion in 2025, and is projected to hit around US$ 246.85 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 9.94%.

The global oncology next-generation sequencing (NGS) market is set to expand from US$ 508.95 million in 2024 to US$ 589.01 million in 2025, and further to US$ 2,193.49 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 15.73%.

The global immuno-oncology drugs market is on a rapid growth trajectory, rising from US$ 94 billion in 2024 to US$ 109.39 billion in 2025, and projected to reach US$ 421.27 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 16.34%.

