British International School of Boston Ranked one of the Top Schools in the U.S. by Niche, and #2 Private K-12 School in Boston

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The British International School of Boston (BISB), part of the Nord Anglia Education global family, has been recognized in the 2026 Niche School Rankings as one of the nation’s top private schools. BISB earned the following distinctions:

#2 Best Private K-12 School in the Boston Area

#2 Best Private K-12 School in Massachusetts

#27 Best Private K-12 School in the United States

Overall Niche Grade: A+

The Niche rankings are widely respected within the education sector, drawing from a combination of data provided by the U.S. Department of Education, college readiness scores, graduation rates, and millions of reviews from students, alumni, and parents. BISB continues to stand out for its rigorous academics, global perspective, and commitment to cultivating both intellectual and personal growth.

These rankings reflect BISB’s commitment to academic excellence, global learning, and student wellbeing in a diverse and inclusive community.

A Global Education Rooted in Excellence

BISB offers a uniquely international learning experience through globally respected curricula, including the International Baccalaureate (IB) and IGCSE programmes. Students benefit from exclusive collaborations with MIT, The Juilliard School, IMG Academy, and UNICEF, preparing them to thrive at top universities around the world.

“We are proud to be recognized among the top private schools in not just Boston, but the state of Massachusetts and the United States,” said Paul Keach, Principal of BISB. “This achievement reflects our commitment to strong academics and the rich diversity of our community. At BISB, we believe every child has unlimited potential and we work each day to help them achieve more than they ever thought possible.”

A Diverse and Dynamic Learning Community

BISB’s was also ranked as the #2 most diverse private K–12 schools in the state. It's diverse student body represents more than 80 nationalities, creating a vibrant, enriching and inclusive environment where students learn from one another and are exposed to different perspectives while preparing for the challenges of a globally connected world.

According to a parent’s review on Niche, “The British International School of Boston has met and exceeded our expectations. From the first visit to present day, the entire experience has consistently reinforced it was the right school for our daughter. The teachers are outstanding, the curriculum is challenging and thought-provoking, and the transition was seamless. She feels comfortable, happy, and excited to learn.”

Discover What Makes BISB Stand Out

BISB continues to distinguish itself through its globally focused curriculum, personalized learning, and supportive community.

Families are invited to explore BISB’s full Niche profile and register for an upcoming Open House or campus tour:

https://www.niche.com/k12/british-international-school-of-boston-boston-jamaica-plain-ma/rankings

About the British International School of Boston

The British International School of Boston (BISB), part of Nord Anglia Education, is a leading private international school serving students from toddlers through high school. BISB offers personalized learning through globally respected curricula and empowers students to reach their highest potential through world-class collaborations and innovative teaching. Learn more at www.bisboston.org

About Nord Anglia Education

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.



Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.



No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.



Our Nord Anglia global family includes 80+ day and boarding schools in 37 countries, teaching over 95,000 students from ages 3 to 18.



To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to www.nordangliaeducation.com .

