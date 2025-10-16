Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT); Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE); Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW); and Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) shares prior to August 10, 2023, and still hold shares today

WHY? A recently filed federal securities class action complaint alleges that Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT), via certain of its officers provided the public with overwhelmingly positive statements leading up to the announcement of topline results that failed to account for the fibrosis reduction observed in the placebo group. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, misrepresenting and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of the results observed in Altimmune’s IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial. Altimmune’s executives repeatedly touted their positive expectations and even went as far as to title the press release announcing IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial topline results “Announces Positive Topline Results from the IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial of Pemvidutide in the Treatment of MASH,” completely disregarding that one of two primary endpoints was not found to be statistically significant.

On June 26, 2025, Altimmune published a press release announcing topline results from the IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial of Pemvidutide in the Treatment of MASH. While Defendants had continuously provided inflated expectations ahead of these results, the analysis showed a pointed failure by the Company to achieve statistical significance in its analysis of the fibrosis reduction primary endpoint in its IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial. In particular, while a positive trend in fibrosis improvement was observed, statistical significance was not met due to a higher-than-expected placebo response. When questioned about this concerning miss, Defendants answered indifferently, attributing this result to the Phase 2 nature of the trial and stated that Altimmune was hoping for better results following the Phase 3 trial.

If you purchased Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares prior to August 10, 2023, and still hold shares today

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) as allegations in a securities fraud class action have survived a motion to dismiss the complaint. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

Current Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) shareholders who have held Five Below shares since prior to December 1, 2022



Why? Key allegations of a securities fraud class action complaint against, Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE), and certain of its officers, have survived a motion to dismiss. The underlying complaint alleges that, Five Below, Inc., via certain of its officers and directors, provided investors with false and/or materially misleading information about Five Below’s financial strength and operations, including its outlook for the first quarter and full year 2024. On June 5, 2024, Five Below announced disappointing first quarter 2024 sales result and cut its full year 2024 guidance stating, "Net sales are expected to be in the range of $3.79 billion to $3.87 billion based on opening approximately 230 new stores." At the same time, Five Below claimed that for the second quarter, "Net sales are expected to be in the range of $830 million to $850 million based on opening approximately 60 new stores." In response to the disclosure, Five Below 's stock price declined $14.07 per share within the span of just one day.

On August 25, 2025, key allegations of the underlying class action survived defendants’ motion to dismiss the complaint. In so holding, the court determined that: “Plaintiffs plausibly allege that during the class period, Five Below was having serious issues executing on their trend-right strategy and stocking trending items in stores. There is substantial former employee testimony supporting this point.” Moreover, certain statements regarding “the extent and cause of shrink are material to investors, misleading by omission, and thus actionable under the PSLRA.”

If you have held Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares since prior to December 1, 2022

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) shares prior to February 28, 2024, and still hold shares today

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW), through certain of its officers, consistently touted the sustainability of Flywire’s revenue growth and financial condition, while downplaying the anticipated negative impacts of permit- and visa-related headwinds on the Company’s business. The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the strength and sustainability of Flywire’s revenue growth was overstated; (ii) the negative impact that permit and visa-related restrictions were having and were likely to have on Flywire’s business was understated; and (iii) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) shares prior to February 28, 2024, and still hold shares today

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you acquired Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) shares prior to January 6, 2023 and still hold shares today

WHY? Key allegations in an underlying securities fraud class action have now survived a motion to dismiss. That complaint alleges that, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Hertz had downplayed the financial impact of vehicle depreciation, and/or overstated its ability to track and manage vehicle depreciation; (ii) demand for Hertz's EVs was not as strong as Defendants had led investors to believe; (iii) Hertz had too many vehicles, particularly EVs, in its fleet to remain profitable; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, Hertz was likely to incur significant losses on the disposition of both its ICE vehicles and EVs; (v) all the foregoing was likely to, and did, have a significant negative impact on Hertz's financial results; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On October 10, 2025, U.S. District Judge Kyle C. Dudek refused to dismiss claims stemming from two alleged misstatements regarding the company's actual trends in customer demand for electric vehicles.

If you purchased Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ), shares prior to January 6, 2023 and still hold shares today

