Saudi Arabia Embedded Finance Market Outlook Report 2025-2030 | Local Fintechs Such As Tamara, STC Pay, and Lean Technologies are Central to Growth

The embedded finance market in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow by 12.6% on an annual basis to reach US$20.10 billion by 2025. Saudi Arabia's embedded finance market has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 17.7%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2026 to 2030. By the end of 2030, the embedded finance market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$17.85 billion to approximately US$28.21 billion.

Key Trends and Drivers in Saudi Arabia's Embedded Finance

The Saudi embedded finance sector is diversifying beyond payments to include credit, insurance, and wealth. Vision 2030 and Open Banking policies are significant catalysts, fostering financial integration across telecom-retail ecosystems. Embedded finance is expected to grow across various sectors driven by regulatory advancements and user demand for convenient financial services.

Expansion of Embedded Payments via E-commerce and Digital Ecosystem Integrations

Embedded payment solutions are prevalent across digital commerce platforms like Careem, Noon, and government platforms. As Saudi aims for a 70% non-cash economy by 2025, e-wallets like STC Pay and integration initiatives are gaining momentum.

Seamless payment integration is expected across consumer interactions, particularly in e-commerce and utilities, with banks transitioning to service enablers providing APIs to fintech partners.

Embedded payments will likely become standard, with white-label wallet solutions and Payment Facilitator (PayFac) models spreading among mid-sized enterprises.

Growth of Embedded Lending Through BNPL and Merchant Financing

BNPL offerings by Tamara and Tabby, and merchant-integrated lending are rising. Partnerships with online merchants at checkout points emphasize this growth.

An active mobile-driven population is boosting demand for embedded credit. Regulatory advancements and strategic partnerships are overcoming traditional credit barriers.

Embedded lending will diversify into sectors such as healthcare and travel, with emerging integrations in financial processing platforms.

Role of Telecom and Retail Ecosystems in Embedded Finance

Large telecom and retail firms like STC and Carrefour are tapping into financial services, leveraging customer engagement and proprietary data without full banking capabilities.

With digital banking licenses, such as those given to STC Bank, consumer trust and engagement are increasing in these platforms' financial offerings.

Open Banking Boosting API-Driven Embedded Finance

The Open Banking Framework by SAMA allows fintech access to bank data, encouraging API-based models in finance, including budgeting and risk assessment.

This regulatory step enables banks to adopt Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) models, creating a fragmented yet unified finance ecosystem through data portability and user consent.

Emergence of Embedded Insurance and Wealth Products

Platforms like Mrsool offer micro-insurance and investment options, reflecting growing diversification in embedded finance beyond payments.

Regulation focused on freelance workforce protection is fostering these embedded offerings.

Saudi Arabia's Competitive Embedded Finance Landscape

The country's market is dominated by ecosystem-led platforms, fintechs, and API infrastructure providers, driven by clarity around regulations like BNPL and Open Banking.

Competitive Intensity in Payments, BNPL, and API Sectors

Competition in Saudi Arabia is intensifying in the embedded finance sector. Non-banks like STC and Careem are becoming significant financial access points.

Platforms already lead user engagement, making embedded offerings easier to scale compared to standalone products.

Local Fintechs Leading Core Use Cases

Local fintechs such as Tamara, STC Pay, and Lean Technologies are central to growth, while international players like Amazon Payment Services are embedding across sectors.

Platforms across food delivery, ride-hailing, and groceries are not just distributors but enablers of financial experiences.

Regulatory Licensing and Open Banking Redefining Competition

Mandatory regulatory licenses ensure compliance and foster trust, allowing for the expansion of capital into secure entities.

Anticipated licensing expansions will broaden the market scope, particularly in embedded credit, insurance, and remittances.

Shifting Toward Infrastructure-Led Financial Models

The transition to modular, infrastructure-led models is underway, with platforms offering niche services without full-stack capabilities.

Major ecosystems are pursuing super-app strategies to marry embedded finance with daily-use services.

This report provides data-driven insights into Saudi Arabia's embedded finance industry, spanning payments, lending, insurance, banking, and wealth management.

