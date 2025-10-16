Data Center Power Industry Analysis Report 2025: Market to Reach $13.6 Billion by 2030, Driven by ABB, Black Box, Cyber Power Systems, Delta Electronics, and Eaton

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Power - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Center Power was estimated at US$9.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$13.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030.





In the realm of digital transformation, data centers stand as the backbone of enterprise operations, facilitating vast data exchanges, storage, and computational processing. Power management within these data centers is a pivotal aspect that significantly impacts operational reliability and efficiency.

The complexity and intensity of modern data center operations often lead to immense power demands to sustain continuous uptime and optimal performance. Efficient power management not only ensures uninterrupted service delivery but also enhances the longevity of hardware components by preventing power fluctuations and potential failures. Moreover, as data centers consume an estimated 1-1.5% of global electricity, optimizing power usage is essential for controlling operational costs and minimizing environmental impacts, making power management a key focus for data center administrators.

What Drives the Growth in the Data Center Power Market?



The growth in the data center power market is driven by several factors, including the escalating demand for cloud services, the proliferation of data-intensive applications, and the global expansion of digital services that require robust data center infrastructures. As businesses increasingly rely on data centers to support 24/7 service availability, the need for advanced power management solutions that can maximize uptime and efficiency becomes critical.

Additionally, the shift towards sustainability is prompting data centers to invest in green power technologies, driving further development in energy-efficient power solutions. Consumer expectations for rapid, reliable access to digital services also necessitate data centers to enhance their power infrastructure to support higher densities and greater scalability. These technology, consumer behavior, and environmental sustainability drivers collectively foster significant growth and innovation in the data center power market, ensuring its pivotal role in supporting the expanding landscape of global digital operations.



How Are Innovations in Technology Shaping Data Center Power Solutions?



Technological advancements are continuously reshaping the landscape of data center power management, introducing more efficient and reliable solutions. The integration of smart power distribution units (PDUs) and uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) systems plays a crucial role in modern data centers.

These systems not only provide critical fail-safes that ensure continuity in the event of power disruptions but also feature intelligent monitoring capabilities that allow for real-time tracking of power usage and system health. This data is vital for performing predictive maintenance and for optimizing power distribution based on actual usage patterns, thereby enhancing energy efficiency. Furthermore, advancements in battery technology, particularly the development of lithium-ion batteries, offer more compact, longer-lasting, and faster-charging solutions for UPS systems, significantly improving how data centers manage power outages and fluctuations.



What Challenges Do Data Center Power Management Systems Face Today?



Despite significant advancements, data center power management systems face numerous challenges that can complicate the delivery of efficient and reliable power solutions. One of the primary challenges is the need to scale power solutions in line with rapidly expanding data center capacities without incurring exponential increases in power costs or infrastructure demands.

Additionally, as data centers strive to reduce their carbon footprints, integrating renewable energy sources such as solar or wind presents logistical and technical hurdles, particularly in terms of consistency and reliability of power supply. There is also the ongoing issue of regulatory compliance, as different regions may impose varying standards for energy efficiency and environmental impact, requiring data centers to adapt their power management strategies to meet these regulatory demands while still maintaining high levels of operational efficiency.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Solutions segment, which is expected to reach US$10.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.6%. The Services segment is also set to grow at 8.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $2.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.0% CAGR to reach $2.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Segments: Component (Solutions, Services); Product Type (UPS, PDU, Busway, Other Product Types); End-Use (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Energy, Healthcare, Retail, Other End-Uses)

Component (Solutions, Services); Product Type (UPS, PDU, Busway, Other Product Types); End-Use (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Energy, Healthcare, Retail, Other End-Uses) Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Data Center Power - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Importance of Data Center Uptime and Reliability Drives Market for Redundant Power Systems

Rising Data Center Power Consumption Drives Demand for Efficient Power Solutions

Increasing Focus on Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Strengthens Business Case for Advanced Power Solutions

Growing Adoption of Renewable Energy in Data Centers Bodes Well for Green Power Technologies

Shift Towards Edge Computing Deployments Expands Addressable Market for Localized Power Solutions

Technological Advancements in UPS Systems Drive Market Growth

Growing Data Center Investments in Developing Regions Generates Demand for Cost-Effective Power Solutions

Adoption of Smart Grid Technologies Bodes Well for Data Center Power Market

Expansion of High-Performance Computing (HPC) Data Centers Drives Demand for Advanced Power Solutions

