PXG Introduces the PXG Mustang ZT Putter, Expanding Its Zero Torque Technology Line

PXG has introduced the new PXG® Mustang® ZT Putter, the latest model in the company’s Zero Torque collection. The design builds on PXG’s ongoing research in torque elimination and stroke stability, combining advanced mass properties, precision milling, and material integration to deliver consistent face control through impact.

At the core of the PXG Mustang ZT Putter is PXG’s Zero Torque design, an engineering approach that keeps the face square to the stroke path throughout the motion. PXG’s patented S-hosel configuration positions the shaft axis just above the center of gravity, creating a defined toe-up balance point. With the center of gravity situated just below the shaft axis, no torque is generated from the CG relative to the axis point. This geometry minimizes face rotation and allows the stroke to remain stable with little to no external manipulation from the golfer.

The clubhead is precision-milled from 303 stainless steel and constructed with a hollow-body design injected with PXG’s proprietary S-CORTM polymer. This material stabilizes the structure while enhancing sound and feel. The hollow-body design positions the center of gravity closer to the face than traditional solid-bodied putters, enabling the hosel to be placed farther forward for improved balance. By redistributing mass to the outer perimeter of the clubhead, the design achieves a higher moment of inertia relative to its size, improving forgiveness and resistance to twisting on off-center strikes.

The Mustang ZT Putter features PXG’s ultra-thin face, measuring just 0.055 inches. The face is milled with PXG’s signature Pyramid Face Pattern, engineered to provide consistent interaction with golf ball dimples and enhance initial ball skid and roll. The milling geometry produces the soft auditory feedback of an insert-style putter while maintaining the responsive feel of a solid milled surface. The combination of reduced face thickness and polymer support also helps control vibration frequency for a uniform acoustic signature at impact.

Standard specifications include a 4° measured loft, playing effectively as 3° with an integrated 1° of forward press. The stock head weight is 365 grams, with an adjustable range from 350 to 385 grams.

“With the Mustang ZT, we’re expanding the Zero Torque lineup to give golfers even more options that fit the way they play,” said PXG Founder and CEO Bob Parsons.

The PXG Mustang ZT Putter is now available through PXG retail stores, fitting studios, and authorized partners, as well as online at PXG.com.

