Global Portable Ultrasound Market Set to Reach USD 3.84 Billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global portable ultrasound market, valued at US$2.16 billion in 2023, stood at US$2.49 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 9.0% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$3.84 billion by the end of the period. This expansion underscores the strategic role of portable imaging solutions in modern healthcare—where accessibility, efficiency, and precision diagnostics are critical drivers of patient outcomes and institutional competitiveness.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=114058057

What is fueling this market growth?

Rising incidences of chronic diseases—including cardiovascular conditions, cancer, and musculoskeletal disorders—are creating an urgent need for faster, non-invasive, and real-time diagnostic tools. Simultaneously, healthcare providers and governments worldwide are prioritizing early detection and point-of-care diagnostics, reinforcing the demand for portable ultrasound systems across hospital, clinic, and home-care environments.

Why now? The role of technology and innovation

Recent technological advancements, from AI-assisted imaging to 3D/4D ultrasound capabilities, have significantly elevated the accuracy and usability of portable devices. Leading innovations include:

AI-driven diagnostics: Solutions like GE HealthCare’s Vscan Air SL with Caption AI optimize imaging in real time, reducing reliance on clinician expertise.

Wireless and handheld systems: Devices such as Mindray TE Air and Clarius Ultrasound enable smartphone and tablet integration, allowing clinicians to perform rapid imaging—even in rural or emergency settings.

Cloud connectivity and improved battery life: Facilitating continuous monitoring, remote consultations, and data sharing across care teams.

Who benefits and where are opportunities emerging?

Portable ultrasound technology is creating opportunities across diverse stakeholders—manufacturers, distributors, healthcare providers, and regulators—with adoption particularly strong in emerging markets. The Asia Pacific region is expected to post the highest CAGR, fueled by aging populations, expanded rural healthcare access, and government investment in cost-effective diagnostic solutions.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=114058057

Key challenges to address

Despite momentum, image quality limitations, battery life, and connectivity issues remain barriers to adoption. Compact form factors often sacrifice imaging resolution, making portable ultrasounds more effective for preliminary screening rather than complex diagnostics. Overcoming these hurdles will be critical for accelerating widespread use.

Market dynamics and competitive landscape

The market is moderately fragmented but dominated by three leaders:

GE Healthcare (20–25% share) with its Vscan and LOGIQ e systems.

Philips Healthcare (15–20% share) anchored by its Lumify smart device-integrated ultrasound.

Siemens Healthineers (8–10% share) with versatile, cost-effective portable systems like the ACUSON P500.

Other significant players include Canon Medical Systems, Fujifilm, Samsung Electronics, Butterfly Network, and Esaote, alongside regional innovators addressing affordability and AI integration.

Strategic developments shaping the market

Product Innovation: GE Healthcare’s launch of Venue Sprint (2024) integrates AI, wireless probes, and advanced Venue software for point-of-care use.

M&A Activity: GE Healthcare’s acquisition of Intelligent Ultrasound Group Plc (UK) enhances workflow efficiency across its portfolio.

Global Expansion: Canon established Canon Healthcare USA, Inc. to strengthen its U.S. market presence.

Partnerships: Philips Healthcare’s collaboration with React (U.S.) pioneered the world’s first integrated tele-ultrasound capability.

Implications for decision-makers

For hospital executives, health system strategists, and technology investors, portable ultrasound represents a high-value opportunity:

Operational efficiency: Rapid diagnostics at the bedside reduce costs and accelerate treatment decisions.

Telemedicine integration: Supports remote consultations and expands reach into underserved regions.

Strategic differentiation: Institutions adopting AI-enabled imaging tools can improve outcomes while positioning themselves as leaders in next-generation healthcare delivery.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Discover Connected Healthcare Market Opportunities:

Ultrasound Market

Diagnostic Imaging Market

Medical Display Market

Point of Care Diagnostics Market

Medical Sensors Market

Get access to the latest updates on Top Companies in Portable Ultrasound and Portable Ultrasound Market Size