Fertility Market Size Worth USD 85.53 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fertility market size is estimated at USD 39.27 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 42.37 billion in 2026 to USD 85.53 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 9.03% from 2025 to 2034. The growing infertility rates and increasing awareness about infertility treatments drive the market growth.

Fertility Market Key Takeaways

Europe accounted for the largest market share of 33.29% in 2024.

By offering, the assisted reproductive technology segment contributed the highest market share of 70.97% in 2024.

By end user, the fertility clinics segment held the major market share of 65.62% in 2024.



What is Fertility?

Fertility market growth is driven by delaying parenthood, increasing awareness about infertility issues, a rise in the number of fertility clinics, and growing infertility rates. Fertility is the ability to conceive a healthy pregnancy. The factors that affect fertility are lifestyle, underlying medical conditions, age, and overall health. The various types of fertility treatments include hormone therapy, surgical procedures, in vitro fertilization, fertility drugs, intrauterine insemination, and many more.

What are the Different Fertility Treatments?



Treatment Description Best For Ovulation Induction The treatment uses medication to develop eggs. Women with PCOS

Women aged 35 and above

Irregular Periods Cycles

Women with infrequent ovulation Intrauterine Insemination The process of placing concentrated sperm directly into the uterus. Cervical factor infertility

Male infertility

Unexplained infertility

Donor sperm

Endometriosis In Vitro Fertilization The process of combining a man's sperm and a woman’s egg in laboratory environments. Ovulation disorders

Endometriosis

Advanced maternal age

Genetic disorder

Fallopian tube damage Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection The process of injecting a single sperm into a developed egg is part of the IVF process. Poor sperm motility

Previous IVF failures

Low sperm count

High-quality embryos Frozen Embryo Transfer The process of transferring a frozen embryo into a woman’s uterus is a part of IVF. Hormonal imbalance

Failed Transfers

Delayed pregnancy

Previous IVF cycles

Genetic Testing



Major Government Initiatives for Fertility:

China — Nationwide Childcare Subsidy for Children Under 3 - In 2025, China launched a national childcare subsidy program providing annual financial support to families with children under the age of three, aiming to ease the cost burden of early childhood and boost birth rates. China (Guangxi Region) — IVF & Fertility Services Covered by Health Insurance - The Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region became one of the first in China to include in vitro fertilization (IVF) and other fertility treatments under its basic health insurance plan, making assisted reproductive technology more affordable and accessible. South Korea (Seoul) — Expanded Subsidies & Relaxed Fertility Treatment Requirements - Seoul’s city government removed age and residency restrictions for fertility treatment subsidies, increased the number of subsidized IVF cycles, and began offering financial support regardless of treatment outcomes, in response to declining fertility rates. USA — Presidential Order to Expand Access to IVF - In early 2025, the U.S. government issued a federal directive to expand access to IVF and related fertility treatments, acknowledging infertility as a public health issue and working toward lowering costs and improving insurance coverage. Australia (New South Wales) — “Fertility Treatment Rebate-2” Program - The state of New South Wales introduced a program offering rebates of up to AUD 2,000 for eligible IVF and ART procedures, targeting affordability for low- and middle-income individuals and couples.



What are the Key Trends of the Fertility Market?

Greater use of AI, digital health & predictive analytics : Clinics are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence for embryo selection, treatment optimization, and risk prediction. Remote monitoring, telehealth consultations, wearable fertility trackers, and other digital tools are making fertility care more personalized, accessible, and data-driven.



: Clinics are increasingly adopting for embryo selection, treatment optimization, and risk prediction. Remote monitoring, consultations, wearable fertility trackers, and other digital tools are making fertility care more personalized, accessible, and data-driven. Rise in fertility preservation & elective procedures : As people delay childbearing for career, lifestyle, or personal reasons, demand for fertility preservation (egg, sperm, embryo freezing) is growing. Elective and non-urgent fertility treatments are becoming more common.



: As people delay childbearing for career, lifestyle, or personal reasons, demand for fertility preservation (egg, sperm, embryo freezing) is growing. Elective and non-urgent fertility treatments are becoming more common. Genetic testing and personalized medicine : Preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and other diagnostics are used more often to improve success rates, to avoid miscarriages, detect chromosomal issues, and tailor treatments to individuals based on genetic, hormonal, or lifestyle profiles.



: Preimplantation (PGT) and other diagnostics are used more often to improve success rates, to avoid miscarriages, detect chromosomal issues, and tailor treatments to individuals based on genetic, hormonal, or lifestyle profiles. Natural / less invasive approaches are gaining popularity : Patients are showing interest in lower-intervention options, for instance, natural cycle IVF (using no or minimal ovarian stimulation), intrauterine insemination (IUI), and hormone therapies. These are perceived as safer, less burdensome, and more affordable alternatives.



: Patients are showing interest in lower-intervention options, for instance, natural cycle IVF (using no or minimal ovarian stimulation), intrauterine insemination (IUI), and hormone therapies. These are perceived as safer, less burdensome, and more affordable alternatives. Regulatory, insurance & policy shifts improving access: There is growing governmental support, changes in insurance coverage, and more favorable reimbursement policies for fertility treatments. Increasing awareness and social acceptance are also helping reduce stigma, encouraging more people to seek care.



Fertility Market Opportunity

Delayed Parenthood

The growing focus on career and preference for education increases the delay in parenthood. The growing age of women and focus on achieving financial stability causes delayed parenthood. The growth in age-related infertility and the decline of natural fertility increase demand for advanced fertility treatments.

The increasing awareness about the challenges of fertility and the shift in societal norms increase the adoption of services like egg freezing, IVF, and other technologies. The strong focus on birth control and advancements in fertility preservation helps market growth. The delayed parenthood creates an opportunity for the growth of the market.

Fertility Market Limitations and Challenges

High Cost

Despite several benefits of fertility in men and women, the high cost restricts the market growth. Factors like medications, specific procedures, advanced technologies, complex procedures, skilled professionals, and the need for multiple cycles are responsible for the high cost. The complex procedures like PGT & ICSI for procedures like fertilization, ovarian stimulation, and egg retrieval increase the cost.

The expensive medications and embryo development in laboratory settings increase the cost. The extensive need for multiple cycles and diagnosis of endometriosis & PCOS requires a high cost. The utilization of advanced technology and multiple diagnostic tests increases the cost. The high cost hampers the growth of the market.

Fertility Market Report Coverage



Report Attributes Key Statistics CAGR from 2025 to 2034 9.03% Market Size in 2024 USD 36.53 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 39.27 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 42.37 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 85.53 Billion Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Offering, End-user, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Case Study: How Spain’s Progressive Fertility Ecosystem Became a Global Hub for Reproductive Tourism

Background:



Over the past decade, Spain has emerged as the epicenter of Europe’s fertility tourism industry. With progressive legislation, advanced reproductive technologies, and a robust clinical infrastructure, the country has built a globally competitive model that demonstrates how legal openness, technology integration, and affordability can drive market dominance.

Challenge:



European countries like Germany, France, and Italy impose strict regulations on assisted reproductive technologies (ART), limiting access for single women, same-sex couples, and foreign patients. These regulatory barriers pushed demand toward nations offering more inclusive fertility options. However, accessibility alone was insufficient; international patients also sought high success rates, ethical standards, and transparent pricing.

Strategic Approach:



Spain’s fertility market expanded through a multi-pronged approach:

Liberal Regulatory Framework: Spain’s Assisted Reproduction Law permits anonymous gamete donation and allows fertility treatments for single women and LGBTQ+ couples, unlike many European peers.

Government Support and Accreditation: Continuous investments in healthcare infrastructure and the accreditation of fertility centers under national quality standards have built patient trust.

Integration of Advanced Technologies: Clinics adopted artificial intelligence (AI) and time-lapse embryo imaging to improve IVF success rates. Genetic testing, preimplantation screening (PGT), and cryopreservation techniques have further enhanced treatment personalization.

Fertility Tourism and Cost Competitiveness: Spain’s fertility procedures cost up to 30–40% less than those in the U.S. or U.K., while offering similar or better success rates. The country’s medical tourism ecosystem supports this with multilingual specialists, international patient departments, and package-based pricing transparency.

Collaboration and Research: Leading institutions such as IVI-RMA Global and Instituto Bernabeu collaborated with biotech firms to enhance ART lab efficiency and improve gamete preservation technologies.



Outcome:

Spain now attracts over 40% of Europe’s cross-border fertility patients , with IVF success rates exceeding 60% for women under 35 .



, with IVF success rates exceeding . The fertility industry contributed over USD 1.2 billion in medical tourism revenue in 2024 , positioning Spain as Europe’s most profitable fertility destination.



, positioning Spain as Europe’s most profitable fertility destination. Spain’s clinical research ecosystem has accelerated adoption of AI-driven embryo selection, leading to higher live birth rates and shorter treatment cycles.



The success model has inspired replication across other regions, including Portugal and the Czech Republic, which are now investing in ART infrastructure and liberalized policies.

Key Insight:



Spain’s fertility success underscores how policy liberalization, technological innovation, and affordability can collectively stimulate national and cross-border market growth. The Spanish model demonstrates that social inclusivity and medical advancement are not opposing forces but complementary growth drivers for the global fertility industry.

Strategic Relevance to the Global Fertility Market:



The Spain case aligns with global market trends highlighted in Precedence Research’s findings—particularly the shift toward AI adoption, fertility preservation, and inclusive policy frameworks. It provides a replicable framework for countries aiming to strengthen their fertility sectors amid rising infertility rates and demographic decline.

Conclusion:



Spain’s fertility success story exemplifies how regulatory openness, investment in reproductive technologies, and affordability-focused healthcare strategy can create a thriving fertility ecosystem. As Europe continues to lead the fertility market with a 33.29% share in 2024, Spain stands as the blueprint for sustainable and inclusive fertility growth models worldwide.

What is the Europe Fertility Market Size?

Precedence Research predicts the Europe fertility size is expected to be worth over USD 24.46 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 12.89 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.38% from 2025 to 2034.

Why is Europe Dominating the Fertility Market?

Europe dominated the market with a 33.29% share in 2024. The growing development of in vitro fertilization and stricter regulations like the HFEA help the market growth. The growing issues of female & male infertility and the focus on delaying parenthood increase demand for fertility services. The increasing awareness about assisted reproductive technologies and the rise in fertility tourism increase demand for fertility services. The ongoing technological advancements in fertility treatments and the increasing investment in reproductive health infrastructure drive the market growth.

Spain is currently dominating the regional market due to a combination of advanced reproductive technologies, liberal legal frameworks, and strong international demand for cross-border fertility services. The country has become a hub for fertility tourism, especially for procedures like egg donation, IVF, and embryo adoption, thanks to its permissive laws allowing anonymous gamete donation and treatments for single women and same-sex couples. Spain also boasts a large network of accredited fertility clinics with high success rates, experienced medical staff, and relatively affordable pricing compared to other Western European nations.



How the Asia Pacific is Experiencing the Fastest Growth in the Fertility Market?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing rates of infertility and growth in male infertility increase demand for fertility services. The growth in delaying pregnancies and technological advancements like IVF helps the market growth. The growing medical tourism and increasing awareness about fertility issues increase demand for fertility services. The rising expansion of healthcare infrastructure and affordable fertility treatments supports the market growth.

Country-Level Investments and Funding for the Fertility Industry:

China - In July 2025, China introduced a nationwide childcare subsidy of ¥3,600 (approximately $502) per year for each child up to age three, aiming to ease financial burdens related to childbirth and parenting amid declining birth rates



In July 2025, China introduced a nationwide childcare subsidy of ¥3,600 (approximately $502) per year for each child up to age three, aiming to ease financial burdens related to childbirth and parenting amid declining birth rates India - Cama Hospital in Mumbai, operated by the state government, is set to launch full in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services, including embryo implantation, making advanced fertility treatments accessible for free to the public



- Cama Hospital in Mumbai, operated by the state government, is set to launch full in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services, including embryo implantation, making advanced fertility treatments accessible for free to the public Ireland - Starting in September 2023, Ireland began offering publicly funded AHR treatments, including one full cycle of IVF or ICSI, in HSE-approved private clinics, with plans to open a National Advanced AHR Centre.



- Starting in September 2023, Ireland began offering publicly funded AHR treatments, including one full cycle of IVF or ICSI, in HSE-approved private clinics, with plans to open a National Advanced AHR Centre. Poland - In 2024, Poland's new government restored state funding for IVF treatments, significantly improving its ranking in fertility treatment policies and ensuring public support for assisted reproduction

How Big is the U.S. Fertility Market?

The U.S. fertility market size accounted for USD 9 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 9.72 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 19.72 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 9.10% from 2025 to 2034. The U.S. fertility market is driven by the increasing mean age of new mothers.

U.S. Fertility Market Key Highlights:

In terms of revenue, the U.S. fertility market was valued at USD 8.37 billion in 2024.

It is projected to reach USD 19.72 billion by 2034.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.10% from 2025 to 2034.

By offering, the assisted reproductive technology segment dominated the market in 2024.

By end-user, the fertility clinics segment dominated the U.S. fertility market in 2024 and the segment is observed to sustain the dominance throughout the forecast period.



Key Growth Drivers of the U.S. Fertility Market

The U.S. fertility market is expanding steadily due to a combination of medical, social, and technological factors. Rising infertility cases linked to medical conditions, delayed parenthood, and environmental influences are creating a strong demand for advanced reproductive solutions. Increasing patient preference for innovative treatments with higher success rates, such as egg freezing and in vitro fertilization (IVF), further fuels market growth.

Public awareness campaigns and educational initiatives are helping normalize conversations around infertility and inform individuals about available treatment options. Additionally, the growing acceptance and demand for family-building services among same-sex couples are significantly contributing to market expansion.

The rapid establishment of specialized fertility clinics across the country is enhancing accessibility and introducing competitive pricing, which in turn is expected to make fertility treatments more affordable and widely available in the coming years.

U.S. Fertility Market Key Players

Boston IVF Fertility Clinic

INVO Bioscience

San Diego Fertility Center

Celmatix

FUJIFILM IRVINE SCIENTIFIC

Carolinas Fertility Institute

Progyny Inc.

Cook Medical

Fertility Market Segmentation Insights:

Offering Insights:

Fertility Market Size, by Offering, 2022-2024 (USD Billion)

Offering 2022 2023 2024 Assisted Reproductive Technology 22.05 23.88 25.92 Fertility Drugs 9.78 10.18 10.60



Why did the Assisted Reproductive Technology Segment Dominate the Fertility Market?

The assisted reproductive technology (ART) segment dominated with a 70.97% share in the market in 2024. The growing delay of childbirth & marriages and changing lifestyles increase the adoption of ART. The need to reduce fertility windows and growing consumer awareness about infertility increase demand for ART. The supportive government policies and the rise in medical tourism increase the adoption of ART. The growing use of fertility preservation and the rise in genetic screening increase demand for assisted reproductive technology (ART), driving the overall market growth.

The fertility drugs segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The rise in infertility in women & men and focus on better embryo culture increases demand for fertility drugs. The growing awareness about infertility issues and the expansion of fertility clinics increase the adoption of fertility drugs. The high availability of biosimilars and the presence of insurance coverage increase demand for fertility drugs, supporting the overall market growth.

End User Insights

Global Fertility Market Size, by End User, 2022-2024 (USD Billion)

By End User 2022 2023 2024 Fertility Clinics 20.39 22.08 23.97 Hospitals 8.39 8.81 9.27 Clinical Research Institutes 3.05 3.17 3.29



Which End-User Held the Largest Share in the Fertility Market?

The fertility clinics segment held the largest revenue share of 65.62% in the market in 2024. The availability of various fertility services like IUI, egg/sperm donation, IVF, and genetic testing in clinics helps market growth. The adoption of personalised treatment plans and the need for a supportive environment for fertility treatment increase demand for fertility clinics. The growing medical tourism and expansion of clinical networks drive the market growth.



The hospitals segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing disorders like PCOS and the growing age of first-time mothers need hospitals. The presence of complex medical treatments and the availability of advanced medical technologies help the market grow. The expansion of services like egg freezing and increasing government investment in hospitals support the overall market growth.

Fertility Market Top Companies

Boston IVF Fertility Clinic - Boston IVF Fertility Clinic provides advanced reproductive technologies, including IVF, egg freezing, and genetic testing, to help individuals and couples build families.



- Boston IVF Fertility Clinic provides advanced reproductive technologies, including IVF, egg freezing, and genetic testing, to help individuals and couples build families. INVO Bioscience - INVO Bioscience offers innovative fertility treatment solutions, including the INVOcell® device, which enables natural in vivo fertilization as a more accessible alternative to traditional IVF.



- INVO Bioscience offers innovative fertility treatment solutions, including the INVOcell® device, which enables natural in vivo fertilization as a more accessible alternative to traditional IVF. San Diego Fertility Center - San Diego Fertility Center delivers comprehensive fertility services such as IVF, egg donation, and LGBTQ+ family-building options, supported by cutting-edge lab technology.



- San Diego Fertility Center delivers comprehensive fertility services such as IVF, egg donation, and LGBTQ+ family-building options, supported by cutting-edge lab technology. Celmatix - Celmatix specializes in precision fertility and women’s health, using genomics and data science to develop personalized treatment plans and targeted therapeutics.



- Celmatix specializes in precision fertility and women’s health, using genomics and data science to develop personalized treatment plans and targeted therapeutics. FUJIFILM IRVINE SCIENTIFIC - FUJIFILM IRVINE SCIENTIFIC supplies specialized cell culture media and lab solutions that support the success of IVF and other assisted reproductive technologies.



- FUJIFILM IRVINE SCIENTIFIC supplies specialized cell culture media and lab solutions that support the success of IVF and other assisted reproductive technologies. Carolinas Fertility Institute - Carolinas Fertility Institute offers compassionate, personalized fertility care, including IUI, IVF, and fertility preservation with high success rates.



- Carolinas Fertility Institute offers compassionate, personalized fertility care, including IUI, IVF, and fertility preservation with high success rates. Progyny Inc. - Progyny Inc. provides a comprehensive fertility benefits solution for employers, giving employees access to high-quality care, clinical support, and advanced fertility treatments.



- Progyny Inc. provides a comprehensive fertility benefits solution for employers, giving employees access to high-quality care, clinical support, and advanced fertility treatments. Cook Medical - Cook Medical develops a broad range of medical devices for reproductive health, including IVF retrieval needles, embryo transfer catheters, and culture media.



- Cook Medical develops a broad range of medical devices for reproductive health, including IVF retrieval needles, embryo transfer catheters, and culture media. LifeGlobal Group (Cooper Surgical) - LifeGlobal Group, now part of Cooper Surgical, offers innovative IVF lab solutions such as culture media, lab equipment, and embryo transfer catheters designed to optimize success rates.



Recent Developments:

In July 2025 , Siliguri District Hospital launched the first government-run infertility clinic in North Bengal. The clinic offers services like basic infertility treatment, systematic diagnosis, and counselling. (Source: https://medicaldialogues.in)



, Siliguri District Hospital launched the first government-run infertility clinic in North Bengal. The clinic offers services like basic infertility treatment, systematic diagnosis, and counselling. (Source: https://medicaldialogues.in) In September 2025 , Femasys collaborated with Medical Electronic Systems to launch the FemSperm analysis kit. The kit consists of the Insemination Prep Kit and the Setup Kit. The kit provides an accurate assessment of key sperm parameters and high-quality infertility care. (Source: https://www.globenewswire.com)



, Femasys collaborated with Medical Electronic Systems to launch the FemSperm analysis kit. The kit consists of the Insemination Prep Kit and the Setup Kit. The kit provides an accurate assessment of key sperm parameters and high-quality infertility care. (Source: https://www.globenewswire.com) In July 2025, Seeds of Innocence launched Asia’s first fully integrated home IVF platform. The platform offers teleconsultations, personalised plans, medicine schedules, and test protocols. The platform provides services like at-home semen analysis and support for erectile dysfunction. The platform offers 24*7 support and an AI-powered chatbot. (Source: https://www.biospectrumindia.com)



Segments Covered in the Report

By Offering

Assisted Reproductive Technology IVF Artificial Insemination Surrogacy Others

Fertility Drugs Gonadotropin Anti-estrogen Others





By End User

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Clinical Research Institutes



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

