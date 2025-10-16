Middle East Commercial Vehicle Market Dynamics Report 2025, Competitive Analysis of Toyota, Isuzu, Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Hino Motors, PACCAR

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Commercial Vehicle Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East Commercial Vehicle Market was valued at USD 7.1 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 12.5 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.40%.

The Middle East commercial vehicle market is on a growth trajectory, driven by several key factors. A significant driver is the rise in logistics and transportation demand, spurred by booming e-commerce, infrastructure projects, and an expanding oil and gas sector.



The urban population in Africa is expected to increase by 24 million people between 2022 and 2024, leading to a growing need for urban transport solutions and commercial vehicles. As businesses increasingly rely on transportation to move goods, the demand for commercial vehicles continues to rise. Governments in the region are also playing a pivotal role in shaping the market, introducing policies that support the growth of the commercial vehicle sector. These policies include tax incentives, fleet modernization programs, and the establishment of free zones to encourage trade and logistics activities.



The market is also witnessing notable trends. One of the key trends is the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) within the commercial vehicle segment. With growing concerns over air pollution and environmental impact, both private companies and governments are focusing on adopting sustainable transportation solutions. Along with the rise of electric vehicles, there is a push for smart and connected commercial vehicles. The integration of IoT technologies in vehicles enables better fleet management, improved efficiency, and real-time data access. This trend is poised to revolutionize the logistics sector by improving operational efficiency and reducing costs.



Booming E-Commerce Sector



The rapid growth of e-commerce has significantly contributed to the demand for commercial vehicles. As online shopping continues to rise in the region, the need for reliable and efficient transportation solutions for last-mile delivery is crucial. Logistics companies and retailers are investing in expanding their fleets to meet the demands of e-commerce. This creates a strong push for commercial vehicles, especially light commercial vehicles used for deliveries in urban areas.



High Initial Investment Costs



One of the main barriers for companies in the Middle East is the high upfront cost of advanced commercial vehicles. Vehicles with new technologies, such as electric or autonomous vehicles, require significant capital investment. Small and medium-sized businesses, in particular, may be reluctant to adopt such technologies due to the high cost involved in upgrading their fleets.



Growth of Electric Commercial Vehicles



Electric commercial vehicles are becoming an increasingly popular choice in the Middle East as companies and governments look for sustainable and cost-effective transportation solutions. The shift toward electric vehicles is driven by environmental concerns, government incentives, and the reduction of long-term operating costs. This trend is expected to grow as electric vehicle technology improves and charging infrastructure expands across the region.

Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Toyota Motor Corporation

Isuzu Motors Limited

Daimler Truck AG

Volvo Group AB

MAN Truck & Bus SE

Scania AB

Tata Motors Limited

Ashok Leyland Limited

Hino Motors, Ltd.

PACCAR Inc.

Middle East Commercial Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type:

Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Middle East Commercial Vehicle Market, By Propulsion:

ICE

Electric

Hybrid / Alternative Fuels

Middle East Commercial Vehicle Market, By Application:

Logistics & Last-Mile Delivery

Construction & Infrastructure

Oil & Gas Transportation

Public Sector & Utilities

Middle East Commercial Vehicle Market, By Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Kuwait

Bahrain

Israel

Iran

Oman

Egypt

Rest of Middle East

