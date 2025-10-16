UAE $2.84 Bn Landscaping Market Trends, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2030F

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Landscaping Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The landscaping market encompasses the industry involved in the design, construction, and maintenance of outdoor spaces to enhance their aesthetic appeal and functionality. This market includes a wide range of services such as lawn care, garden design, planting, irrigation system installation, hardscaping (the construction of patios, walkways, and retaining walls), and the installation of outdoor lighting and water features.

Landscaping companies serve both residential and commercial clients, offering customized solutions to meet specific needs and preferences. Over 85% of the UAE population lives in urban areas as of 2024, driving large-scale residential and commercial developments that require landscaped public spaces, green rooftops, and community parks.



Tourism and Hospitality Sector Growth



The tourism and hospitality sector is a major driver of the landscaping market in the UAE. The country is known for its luxury hotels, resorts, and recreational facilities, which attract millions of tourists each year. Landscaping plays a vital role in creating the luxurious and visually appealing environments that are synonymous with UAE's hospitality industry. High-end resorts and hotels invest heavily in landscaping to create lush gardens, serene water features, and aesthetically pleasing outdoor spaces that enhance the overall guest experience. The UAE aims to attract 40 million hotel guests annually by 2031 under the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, prompting hotel and resort developers to invest in visually appealing, sustainable outdoor environments.



The UAE government has been actively promoting tourism as part of its economic diversification strategy, leading to the development of new tourist attractions and facilities. This includes theme parks, cultural sites, and recreational areas, all of which require extensive landscaping to ensure they meet the high standards expected by international visitors. The growth of these attractions has a direct impact on the landscaping market, driving demand for innovative and high-quality landscaping solutions.



Events and exhibitions hosted in the UAE, such as Expo 2020 in Dubai, further stimulate the landscaping market. These large-scale events require temporary and permanent landscaping to create inviting and impressive environments for attendees. The hospitality sector's continuous expansion, coupled with the government's efforts to boost tourism, ensures that the landscaping market remains robust and continues to grow. Over 90% of the UAE's population lives in urban areas. This makes the UAE one of the most urbanized countries in the world. The UAE's population has grown significantly over the last few decades, from 1.4 million in 1995 to around 9.7 million in 2023, with a large proportion being expatriates.



Water Scarcity and Irrigation Challenges



One of the most significant challenges facing the UAE landscaping market is water scarcity. The UAE is characterized by its arid desert climate, where rainfall is minimal and temperatures can soar to extreme highs. This makes the availability of freshwater a critical issue. The high demand for lush, green landscapes in both residential and commercial areas further exacerbates the challenge, putting immense pressure on the already limited water resources. Effective water management and the implementation of sustainable irrigation practices are essential to overcome this obstacle.



Landscaping in such an environment requires innovative solutions to ensure plants and green spaces receive adequate hydration without wasting water. Traditional irrigation methods, such as overhead sprinklers, are inefficient and lead to significant water loss through evaporation. This has led to the adoption of more efficient irrigation systems like drip irrigation, which delivers water directly to the roots of plants, minimizing evaporation and runoff. However, the initial installation and maintenance costs of these advanced systems can be prohibitively high for some projects, creating a financial burden for landscaping companies and property developers.



Another aspect of this challenge is the reliance on desalinated water for irrigation. Desalination is an energy-intensive process that produces fresh water from seawater, and it is a primary source of potable water in the UAE. The high energy consumption and associated costs of desalination can make the use of desalinated water for landscaping purposes expensive and environmentally unsustainable. Additionally, desalinated water often contains high levels of salts and other minerals, which can be detrimental to soil health and plant growth over time.



To address these challenges, the landscaping industry in the UAE is increasingly focusing on sustainable practices. This includes the use of drought-tolerant and native plant species that require less water and are better adapted to the harsh climate. Moreover, smart irrigation technologies, which use sensors and automated systems to optimize water usage, are being developed and implemented to improve water efficiency. Despite these efforts, balancing the demand for lush landscapes with the need for water conservation remains a persistent challenge for the UAE landscaping market.



Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Landscaping



Sustainability has become a significant trend in the UAE landscaping market as environmental awareness and water scarcity concerns rise. The integration of eco-friendly practices is not just a choice but a necessity, given the region's harsh climate and limited natural resources. Landscaping companies are increasingly adopting sustainable techniques, such as xeriscaping, which involves designing landscapes that require minimal water by using drought-tolerant and native plants. This practice reduces water consumption and maintenance costs while promoting biodiversity.



The use of recycled and locally sourced materials is another aspect of sustainable landscaping gaining traction. Utilizing recycled wood, stone, and other materials helps reduce the environmental footprint of landscaping projects. Additionally, green waste from landscaping activities is often composted and reused, enhancing soil quality and reducing the need for chemical fertilizers.



Smart irrigation systems are also part of this sustainability trend. These systems use sensors and weather data to optimize watering schedules, ensuring that plants receive the right amount of water at the right time, thereby reducing water waste. Innovations like drip irrigation and subsurface irrigation are increasingly common, delivering water directly to plant roots with minimal evaporation losses.



The growing emphasis on green building certifications, such as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), further drives the adoption of sustainable landscaping practices. Developers seek these certifications to enhance the marketability of their properties, making sustainable landscaping a valuable component of their projects.

