Saudi Arabia $1.23 Bn Male Grooming Products Market Trends, Regional Insights, Competitive Landscape, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030

The Saudi Arabia Male Grooming Products Market was valued at USD 0.84 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 1.23 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.64%.

The market is expanding due to heightened awareness of personal hygiene, growing disposable incomes, and evolving cultural perceptions. Additionally, social media influence and celebrity endorsements shape consumer preferences, while the rise of e-commerce platforms provides convenient access to a diverse range of grooming products.

In January 2025, Saudi Arabia had 33.9 million internet users, representing a 99.0% penetration rate, meaning that nearly the entire population had access to the internet. This is an increase from 33.3 million users in January 2024, a growth of 1.8%. Social media users in Saudi Arabia also reached 34.1 million in January 2025, equivalent to 99.6% of the total population.



Increasing Awareness of Personal Grooming and Hygiene



One of the primary drivers of the male grooming products market in Saudi Arabia is the rising awareness among men regarding personal grooming and hygiene. Traditionally, grooming was viewed as a largely female-oriented activity. However, in recent years, Saudi men have become more conscious of their appearance, hygiene, and overall wellness. This shift is particularly noticeable among millennials and Gen Z consumers, who associate grooming with self-confidence, professional success, and social appeal. Media exposure, social media influencers, and global beauty trends have contributed significantly to changing perceptions.



Platforms like Instagram and TikTok have popularized skincare routines, beard grooming tips, and haircare advice tailored specifically for men. Additionally, local celebrities and lifestyle influencers increasingly endorse grooming products, encouraging younger male audiences to experiment with various personal care items. As a result, there's a growing demand for products such as facial cleansers, moisturizers, beard oils, hair styling gels, deodorants, and fragrances. The entry of international grooming brands and the launch of male-specific product lines by global and regional companies are capitalizing on this trend. Moreover, educational campaigns by brands and retailers are further normalizing male grooming practices, encouraging more men to incorporate them into their daily routines.



Cultural Conservatism and Social Perceptions



Despite growing acceptance of male grooming, cultural conservatism still presents a challenge in Saudi Arabia. In some segments of society, especially among older generations or in more traditional regions, grooming beyond basic hygiene can still be perceived as unnecessary or excessive. These social perceptions can create hesitancy among men to openly purchase or use grooming products, especially those considered more cosmetic such as facial masks, anti-aging creams, or exfoliators.



This stigma may limit market penetration and reduce consumer confidence, particularly for new or niche brands. While urban centers like Riyadh and Jeddah are more progressive, rural and conservative areas lag in acceptance. This uneven cultural landscape requires brands to carefully tailor their marketing strategies to avoid alienating consumers while promoting modern grooming as part of personal hygiene and self-respect. For many brands, striking this cultural balance remains a complex and ongoing challenge.



Rise of Natural and Organic Grooming Products



One of the most prominent trends in the Saudi male grooming market is the increasing demand for natural and organic products. As health and wellness awareness grows among consumers, more men are paying attention to the ingredients in their grooming products. They are actively seeking options free from harmful chemicals, parabens, sulfates, and artificial fragrances. This shift is driven by both health concerns and environmental consciousness, as well as skin sensitivity issues common in arid climates like Saudi Arabia's. Brands that offer halal-certified, cruelty-free, and eco-friendly products are gaining significant traction, especially among millennials and Gen Z.



Locally produced products using traditional Middle Eastern ingredients such as oud, argan oil, black seed oil, and rosewater are particularly appealing, as they combine cultural familiarity with modern health values. This trend is encouraging both global and local brands to reformulate their products and emphasize transparency in labeling and sourcing.



As a result, natural grooming is no longer niche but becoming mainstream in Saudi Arabia. A recent industry report reveals that 68% of consumers now prioritize clean-label skincare products, with 41% influenced by social media. The increasing focus on transparency and ingredient quality resonates strongly, particularly among younger consumers who seek to make informed decisions. This heightened awareness is playing a key role in driving market growth.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



Key Market Players

Unilever Saudi Arabia

Procter & Gamble (P&G) Saudi Arabia

Beiersdorf AG (NIVEA)

L'Oreal Saudi Arabia

Reckitt Benckiser Group

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Saudi Arabia

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Dabur Saudi Arabia

Al Nahdi Medical Company

Gulf International Chemicals Company

Saudi Arabia Male Grooming Products Market, By Type:

Male Toiletries

Electrical Products

After Shave Lotions

Others

Saudi Arabia Male Grooming Products Market, By Price Range:

Mass Products

Premium Products

Saudi Arabia Male Grooming Products Market, By Sales Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Pharmacy Stores

Online

Others

Saudi Arabia Male Grooming Products Market, By Region:

Western

Northern & Central

Eastern

Southern

