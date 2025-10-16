UAE Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2030F - Integration of Active Noise Control (ANC) and Sound Branding in Electric and Premium Vehicles

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UAE Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market was valued at USD 56.36 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 79.09 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.80%.

The UAE automotive acoustic engineering services market is witnessing robust growth, driven by a confluence of factors that include rising consumer expectations for superior in-cabin comfort, the proliferation of electric vehicles (EVs), and increasing regulatory focus on noise pollution and NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) standards.







As UAE emerges as a regional hub for advanced mobility and automotive innovation, automakers and OEMs are increasingly investing in acoustic engineering solutions to differentiate their offerings. With the shift toward electrification, traditional engine noises have diminished, making ancillary sounds - such as those from tires, road surfaces, and HVAC systems - more prominent. This necessitates advanced acoustic design and testing methodologies, both physical and virtual, to deliver a quieter, more refined driving experience.



Furthermore, the strong push toward smart and connected vehicles in the UAE, supported by the government's Vision 2031 and smart city initiatives, is accelerating the demand for integrated acoustic solutions that enhance the user experience through sound branding, active noise cancellation, and AI-based sound simulation tools. The increasing presence of global players, strategic partnerships with universities and R&D centers, and the establishment of localized testing infrastructure are further catalyzing market development. High disposable incomes and a strong preference for luxury and premium vehicles among UAE consumers also drive demand for precision acoustic engineering services.



Rapid Electrification and Shift Towards EVs



One of the most significant drivers of the UAE automotive acoustic engineering services market is the rapid transition towards electric vehicles (EVs). As traditional internal combustion engines (ICE) are phased out and replaced with electric drivetrains, the nature of automotive noise fundamentally changes. In ICE vehicles, the engine and exhaust systems are the primary contributors to vehicular sound. However, in EVs, the absence of engine noise means that other sound sources, such as road-tire interaction, wind resistance, HVAC systems, and component vibrations, become more perceptible.



This shift necessitates a new approach to noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) engineering - one that focuses on minimizing and managing these subtle yet intrusive sounds. UAE's push toward a cleaner, sustainable transportation system - through government incentives, EV charging infrastructure expansion, and strategic partnerships with global EV brands - is accelerating EV adoption. This transformation fuels demand for advanced acoustic solutions like active noise control, acoustic insulation materials, and predictive noise modeling.



Moreover, UAE's EV market, led by rising consumer awareness and the influx of luxury electric brands such as Tesla, Lucid Motors, and BMW i-series, places a premium on superior cabin comfort and brand-specific acoustic signatures. To meet these expectations, manufacturers are engaging acoustic engineering service providers early in the design and development process. Virtual acoustic testing and simulation, in particular, are becoming increasingly vital to optimize cabin acoustics while reducing prototyping costs and time-to-market. As EV penetration deepens across passenger and commercial vehicle segments, the acoustic engineering services market is poised to expand in tandem, with EV-specific requirements reshaping industry practices and service offerings.



Limited Localized R&D and Testing Infrastructure



One of the foremost challenges impeding the full-scale growth of the UAE automotive acoustic engineering services market is the limited availability of localized research and development (R&D) facilities and physical acoustic testing infrastructure. Despite the UAE's progressive stance on mobility innovation and its growing investment in the automotive ecosystem, much of the high-end acoustic engineering and NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) work is still outsourced to international engineering hubs in Europe or Asia. This is particularly restrictive for early-stage startups, regional OEMs, and smaller component suppliers who lack access to overseas testing facilities and cannot afford extensive logistical or compliance-related costs.



While some universities and technology parks in the UAE, such as Masdar City and the Dubai Silicon Oasis, are beginning to support automotive innovation, dedicated facilities for acoustic simulation labs, anechoic chambers, or vibration testing rigs remain scarce. Moreover, the desert climate and unique road conditions in the UAE necessitate localized testing to capture real-world noise behavior in hot, arid environments - an aspect often underrepresented when simulations or physical tests are conducted abroad.

Without robust in-country R&D assets, service providers face delays, increased expenses, and a lack of agility in addressing client requirements. This also affects collaboration timelines with OEMs, particularly during vehicle prototyping and validation stages. The absence of acoustic test tracks and specialized talent pools for NVH engineering further exacerbates this infrastructure gap, making it imperative for the government and private sector to jointly invest in building sustainable and scalable acoustic testing capabilities within the UAE.



Integration of Active Noise Control (ANC) and Sound Branding in Electric and Premium Vehicles



One of the most defining trends in the UAE automotive acoustic engineering services market is the increasing integration of Active Noise Control (ANC) technologies alongside sound branding strategies, especially in premium electric and hybrid vehicles. Unlike passive noise reduction methods that rely on insulation and damping materials, ANC involves using microphones and speakers to generate counteracting sound waves that cancel unwanted noise in real time. This approach is particularly effective at suppressing low-frequency droning sounds, such as road and tire noise, which are more noticeable in EVs due to the absence of internal combustion engine sounds.



ANC is gaining popularity among UAE consumers who prioritize ultra-quiet cabins and refined ride experiences, especially in high-end sedans, luxury SUVs, and executive EVs. Simultaneously, sound branding is emerging as a critical differentiator for automakers looking to craft a unique acoustic identity. With traditional engine tones disappearing in electric drivetrains, brands are developing custom-designed synthetic sounds - ranging from acceleration tones to user interface cues - to maintain brand identity and fulfill regulatory requirements for pedestrian safety (e.g., Acoustic Vehicle Alerting Systems, or AVAS).

In the UAE, where premium vehicle ownership is prevalent and consumers often seek a distinct sensory experience, demand for branded acoustic signatures is growing rapidly. Automotive OEMs are partnering with acoustic engineering firms, sound designers, and even music composers to engineer emotional and recognizable audio environments. As vehicle soundscapes become more programmable, customizable, and interactive, service providers are required to offer expertise in audio hardware integration, psychoacoustics, and digital signal processing - further expanding the market's technological depth and sophistication.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $56.36 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $79.09 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

AVL List GmbH

Autoneum Holding AG

Bertrandt AG

Bruel & Kjar A/S

EDAG Engineering GmbH

FEV Group GmbH

HEAD acoustics GmbH

Schaeffler Engineering GmbH

Siemens Industry Software Inc.

STS Group AG.

UAE Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle

UAE Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market, By Application:

Drivetrain

Powertrain

Body & Structure

Interior

Others

UAE Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market, By Software:

Calibration

Signal Analysis

Simulation

Vibration

Others

UAE Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market, By Offering:

Physical Acoustic Testing

Virtual Acoustic Testing

UAE Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market, By Process:

Designing

Development

Testing

UAE Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market, By Region:

Dubai

Sharjah

Abu Dhabi

Rest of UAE

