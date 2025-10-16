National Forest Foundation Welcomes Kelly Chmielewski as Chief Marketing Officer

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Forest Foundation (NFF) is proud to announce that Kelly Chmielewski has joined the organization as Chief Marketing Officer, effective October 22, 2025. An Emmy® Award-winning brand leader, Chmielewski brings more than 25 years of experience in purpose-driven brand building, marketing innovation and organizational transformation across nonprofit, corporate, and global leadership sectors.

Chmielewski joins the NFF at an exciting time of growth and innovation as the organization expands its impact across America’s 193 million acres of National Forests and Grasslands. As Chief Marketing Officer, she will lead the next stage of the Foundation’s marketing and communications, transforming America’s love of nature into action for National Forests.

“I am thrilled to welcome Kelly to the National Forest Foundation at such an exciting moment in our growth,” said Dieter Fenkart-Froeschl, President and CEO of the NFF. “Her strategic vision, creativity and deep commitment to mission will strengthen how we inspire a world where caring for forests is second nature.”

A visionary brand strategist, storyteller and innovator, Chmielewski has built her career helping organizations turn mission into measurable impact. Before joining the NFF, she led Global Brand, Marketing, and Communications at the Young President’s Organization, guiding a 48-person team serving more than 36,000 executives worldwide. She also founded The Possibility Shop, advising purpose-driven organizations including Special Olympics International, FINCA International, the National Gallery of Art, Georgetown University and Fred Rogers Productions. Earlier, she led the PBS brand through a period of significant industry transformation, cultivating a multiple Emmy® Award-winning creative team and strengthening the network’s reputation as one of America’s most trusted and beloved media brands.

"The National Forest Foundation delivers generational impact and great marketing doesn't just tell that story- it fuels that mission,” Chmielewski shared. “I'm energized to join this team and create new possibilities that inspire even more people to see themselves caring for these incredible places."

Chmielewski will lead the NFF’s national brand, marketing and communications strategies, uniting communities, partners and policymakers around the Foundation’s vision of resilient, thriving forests across the country.

About the National Forest Foundation

The National Forest Foundation (NFF) is the official nonprofit partner of the U.S. Forest Service and transforms America’s love of nature into action for our forests. Working across 193 million acres of National Forests and Grasslands, the NFF leads collaborative efforts that restore land and water, strengthen wildfire resilience, and expand recreation access. The NFF’s work is national in scale, local in practice, and generational in impact.

Media Contact:

Catherine Cody

Public Relations, National Forest Foundation

ccody@nationalforests.org I (214) 676-9063

Contact Info



Catherine Cody

ccody@nationalforests.org

+1 214-676-9063