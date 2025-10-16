Channel Medsystems Strengthens Commercial Leadership Team with Appointments of Tara Murphy as Vice President of Marketing and Paul Russo as Vice President of Sales

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channel Medsystems, Inc., a privately held company dedicated to advancing women’s health with innovative solutions, announced today the appointments of Tara Murphy as Vice President of Marketing and Paul Russo as Vice President of Sales. These key additions to the executive team underscore Channel’s commitment to accelerating commercial growth and expanding access to the company’s flagship Cerene® Cryotherapy Device.

Ms. Murphy and Mr. Russo bring decades of combined leadership experience in women’s health and medical technology commercialization, each with a proven record of driving adoption, building high-performing teams, and executing strategies that deliver sustained growth.

Tara Murphy, an award-winning marketing executive, joins Channel with more than 20 years of experience leading global market development, brand strategy, and patient engagement initiatives. Most recently, she served as Senior Director of Global Marketing & Advocacy at Gynesonics, where she played a pivotal role in expanding commercial operations and advancing the company’s successful acquisition. At Channel MedSystems, she will oversee marketing, brand development, and education strategies that strengthen awareness and drive utilization of Cerene.

Paul Russo, a seasoned commercial leader with extensive experience in sales leadership and field execution in the women’s health sector, brings a proven track record of building high-performing teams and driving adoption of innovative medical technologies. His leadership style emphasizes customer partnership, team empowerment, and operational excellence. At Channel, he will lead national sales strategy and execution, aligning the expanding field organization with the company’s mission to deliver accessible, effective solutions for women and the physicians who care for them.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Tara and Paul to the Channel leadership team,” said Nelson Whistance, President and Chief Executive Officer of Channel Medsystems. “They bring complementary experience and a shared commitment to improving women’s health through innovation and strong execution. Together they are a force, and their leadership will guide us through an important inflection in our company’s commercial growth, as we expand our field team, accelerate adoption of Cerene and build a world-class commercial organization.”

The Cerene® Cryotherapy Device is a modern, incision-free treatment for women with heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) and dysmenorrhea. It is non-hormonal, requires no general anesthesia, can be performed in any site of service, and may provide lasting relief from heavy bleeding and painful periods—helping women return to normal life with greater comfort and control.

With these appointments, Channel Medsystems strengthens its commercial leadership and positions the company for the next phase of growth and market expansion.

About Channel Medsystems

Channel Medsystems is a privately held company dedicated to transforming women’s healthcare globally through the development and commercialization of its flagship product, the Cerene® Cryotherapy Device. Cerene is a non-hormonal, incision-free treatment designed to provide safe, effective, and convenient therapy for women suffering from heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) and dysmenorrhea. Offering a modern alternative to invasive surgery or long-term medications, Channel Medsystems is committed to improving patient outcomes, broadening access, and empowering women with greater control over their care.

For more information, please visit www.cerene.com.

Media Contact:

Tara Murphy

Vice President, Marketing

Channel Medsystems

tmurphy@cerene.com

215-620-3004

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60869944-2244-4430-bbcd-b98b2cbd8c07

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d0fa21c-9b18-48f2-92ea-90ddd427dad5