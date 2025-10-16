Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the third quarter 2025 of $28.3 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.12. Third quarter 2025 results compare to second quarter 2025 net income of $29.1 million and EPS of $1.12.

"Westamerica’s third quarter 2025 results benefited from the Company’s low-cost operating principles. The annualized cost of funding interest-earning loans, bonds and cash was 0.26 percent for the third quarter 2025. The Company recognized no provision for credit losses in the third quarter 2025. At September 30, 2025, nonperforming assets were $2.6 million and the allowance for credit losses on loans was $11.9 million. Westamerica operated efficiently, spending 40 percent of its revenue on operating costs in the third quarter 2025,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “Third quarter 2025 results generated an annualized 10.9 percent return on average common equity. Westamerica paid a $0.46 per common share dividend during the third quarter 2025, and retired 488 thousand common shares using its share repurchase plan. Westamerica’s capital ratios remain at historically high levels exceeding the highest regulatory guidelines,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $53.8 million for the third quarter 2025, compared to $54.6 million for the second quarter 2025. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the third quarter 2025 was 4.06 percent compared to 4.07 percent for the second quarter 2025. The annualized cost of funding interest-earning loans, bonds and cash was 0.26 percent for the third quarter 2025 compared to 0.22 percent for the second quarter 2025.

Noninterest income for the third quarter 2025 totaled $10.2 million compared to $10.3 million for the second quarter 2025.

Noninterest expense was $25.8 million for the third quarter 2025 compared to $25.5 million for the second quarter 2025. The increase in noninterest expense is primarily due to higher salaries and benefits expense due to one more business day in the third quarter 2025 compared to the second quarter 2025, higher occupancy and equipment expense and professional fees.

The income tax provision (FTE) for the third quarter 2025 was $10.0 million compared to $10.3 million for the second quarter 2025.

Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.

  Public Information October 16, 2025
 
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION    
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 
September 30, 2025
 
       
1. Net Income Summary.     
  (in thousands except per-share amounts) 
    %  
  Q3'2025Q3'2024ChangeQ2'2025 
 Net Interest and Loan Fee     
 Income (FTE)$53,846
 $62,465
 -13.8%$54,562
  
 Provision     
 for Credit Losses -  - n/m
 -  
 Noninterest Income 10,151  11,925 -14.9% 10,315  
 Noninterest Expense 25,800  26,309 -1.9% 25,529  
 Income Before Taxes (FTE) 38,197  48,081 -20.6% 39,348  
 Income Tax Provision (FTE) 9,934  13,024 -23.7% 10,282  
 Net Income$28,263
 $35,057
 -19.4%$29,066
  
       
 Average Common Shares     
 Outstanding 25,341  26,685 -5.0% 25,889  
 Diluted Average Common     
 Shares Outstanding 25,341  26,686 -5.0% 25,889  
       
 Operating Ratios:     
 Basic Earnings Per Common     
 Share$1.12
 $1.31
 -14.5%$1.12
  
 Diluted Earnings Per     
 Common Share 1.12  1.31 -14.5% 1.12  
 Return On Assets (a) 1.86% 2.16%  1.93% 
 Return On Common     
 Equity (a) 10.9% 13.7%  11.2% 
 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.80% 4.08%  3.85% 
 Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 40.3% 35.4%  39.3% 
       
 Dividends Paid Per Common     
 Share$0.46
 $0.44
 4.5%$0.46
  
 Common Dividend Payout     
 Ratio 41% 33%  41% 
       
    %  
  9/30'25YTD9/30'24YTDChange  
 Net Interest and Loan Fee     
 Income (FTE)$164,798
 $192,659
 -14.5%  
 (Reversal of) Provision     
 for Credit Losses (550) 300 n/m  
 Noninterest Income 30,787  32,522 -5.3%  
 Noninterest Expense 76,456  78,538 -2.7%  
 Income Before Taxes (FTE) 119,679  146,343 -18.2%  
 Income Tax Provision (FTE) 31,313  39,407 -20.5%  
 Net Income$88,366
 $106,936
 -17.4%  
       
 Average Common Shares     
 Outstanding 25,953  26,680 -2.7%  
 Diluted Average Common     
 Shares Outstanding 25,953  26,681 -2.7%  
       
 Operating Ratios:     
 Basic Earnings Per Common     
 Share$3.40
 $4.01
 -15.2%  
 Diluted Earnings Per     
 Common Share 3.40  4.01 -15.2%  
 Return On Assets (a) 1.94% 2.19%   
 Return On Common     
 Equity (a) 11.4% 14.4%   
 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.85% 4.18%   
 Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 39.1% 34.9%   
       
 Dividends Paid Per Common     
 Share$1.36
 $1.32
 3.0%  
 Common Dividend Payout     
 Ratio 40% 33%   
       
2. Net Interest Income.     
  (dollars in thousands) 
    %  
  Q3'2025Q3'2024ChangeQ2'2025 
 Interest and Loan Fee     
 Income (FTE)$57,491
 $68,110
 -15.6%$57,751
  
 Interest Expense 3,645  5,645 -35.4% 3,189  
 Net Interest and Loan Fee     
 Income (FTE)$53,846
 $62,465
 -13.8%$54,562
  
       
 Average Earning Assets$5,621,797
 $6,062,174
 -7.3%$5,652,443
  
 Average Interest-Bearing     
 Liabilities 2,724,510  2,950,093 -7.6% 2,693,505  
       
 Yield on Earning Assets     
 (FTE) (a) 4.06% 4.45%  4.07% 
 Cost of Funds (a) 0.26% 0.37%  0.22% 
 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.80% 4.08%  3.85% 
 Interest Expense /     
 Interest-Bearing     
 Liabilities (a) 0.53% 0.76%  0.48% 
 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 3.53% 3.69%  3.59% 
       
    %  
  9/30'25YTD9/30'24YTDChange  
 Interest and Loan Fee     
 Income (FTE)$175,028 $206,612 -15.3%  
 Interest Expense 10,230  13,953 -26.7%  
 Net Interest and Loan Fee     
 Income (FTE)$164,798 $192,659 -14.5%  
       
 Average Earning Assets$5,689,058 $6,108,885 -6.9%  
 Average Interest-Bearing     
 Liabilities 2,729,204  2,969,078 -8.1%  
       
 Yield on Earning Assets     
 (FTE) (a) 4.09% 4.48%   
 Cost of Funds (a) 0.24% 0.30%   
 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.85% 4.18%   
 Interest Expense /     
 Interest-Bearing     
 Liabilities (a) 0.50% 0.63%   
 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 3.59% 3.85%   
       
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.     
  (average volume, dollars in thousands) 
    %  
  Q3'2025Q3'2024ChangeQ2'2025 
       
 Total Assets$6,018,937 $6,461,843 -6.9%$6,042,100  
 Total Earning Assets 5,621,797  6,062,174 -7.3% 5,652,443  
 Total Loans 744,046  831,418 -10.5% 762,216  
 Commercial Loans 113,215  136,160 -16.9% 115,943  
 Commercial Real Estate     
 Loans 486,751  493,272 -1.3% 488,960  
 Consumer Loans 144,080  201,986 -28.7% 157,313  
 Total Investment Securities 4,175,230  4,736,024 -11.8% 4,236,303  
 Debt Securities Available for     
 Sale 3,331,315  3,867,451 -13.9% 3,385,972  
 Debt Securities Held to     
 Maturity 829,341  854,346 -2.9% 836,104  
 Equity Securities 14,574  14,227 2.4% 14,227  
 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 702,521  494,732 42.0% 653,924  
       
 Loans / Deposits 15.5% 16.3%  15.7% 
       
    %  
  9/30'25YTD9/30'24YTDChange  
       
 Total Assets$6,082,169 $6,512,138 -6.6%  
 Total Earning Assets 5,689,058  6,108,885 -6.9%  
 Total Loans 765,231  840,961 -9.0%  
 Commercial Loans 116,423  134,402 -13.4%  
 Commercial Real Estate     
 Loans 490,991  489,836 0.2%  
 Consumer Loans 157,817  216,723 -27.2%  
 Total Investment Securities 4,268,226  4,925,557 -13.3%  
 Debt Securities Available for     
 Sale 3,418,176  4,047,131 -15.5%  
 Debt Securities Held to     
 Maturity 835,706  864,199 -3.3%  
 Equity Securities 14,344  14,227 0.8%  
 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 655,601  342,367 91.5%  
       
 Loans / Deposits 15.7% 16.1%   
       
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.   
  (average volume, dollars in thousands) 
    %  
  Q3'2025Q3'2024ChangeQ2'2025 
       
 Total Deposits$4,806,568 $5,092,244 -5.6%$4,841,803  
 Noninterest Demand 2,201,644  2,425,646 -9.2% 2,245,077  
 Interest-Bearing Transaction 895,504  937,694 -4.5% 908,367  
 Savings 1,636,259  1,639,997 -0.2% 1,611,845  
 Time greater than $100K 25,671  32,815 -21.8% 27,306  
 Time less than $100K 47,490  56,092 -15.3% 49,208  
 Total Short-Term Borrowings 119,586  283,495 -57.8% 96,779  
 Bank Term Funding Program     
 Borrowings -  167,391 n/m -  
 Securities Sold under     
 Repurchase Agreements 119,586  116,104 3.0% 96,779  
 Shareholders' Equity 1,026,618  1,016,642 1.0% 1,037,185  
       
 Demand Deposits /     
 Total Deposits 45.8% 47.6%  46.4% 
 Transaction & Savings     
 Deposits / Total Deposits 98.5% 98.3%  98.4% 
       
    %  
  9/30'25YTD9/30'24YTDChange  
       
 Total Deposits$4,868,418 $5,224,158 -6.8%  
 Noninterest Demand 2,246,259  2,480,815 -9.5%  
 Interest-Bearing Transaction 912,830  992,363 -8.0%  
 Savings 1,632,529  1,658,106 -1.5%  
 Time greater than $100K 27,465  34,550 -20.5%  
 Time less than $100K 49,335  58,324 -15.4%  
 Total Short-Term Borrowings 107,045  225,735 -52.6%  
 Bank Term Funding Program     
 Borrowings -  143,412 n/m  
 Securities Sold under     
 Repurchase Agreements 107,045  82,323 30.0%  
 Shareholders' Equity 1,039,802  991,229 4.9%  
       
 Demand Deposits /     
 Total Deposits 46.1% 47.5%   
 Transaction & Savings     
 Deposits / Total Deposits 98.4% 98.2%   
       
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.    
  (dollars in thousands)  
  Q3'2025  
  AverageIncome/Yield (a) /  
  VolumeExpenseRate (a)  
 Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:    
 Total Earning Assets (FTE)$5,621,797 $57,491 4.06%  
 Total Loans (FTE) 744,046  10,321 5.51%  
 Commercial Loans (FTE) 113,215  1,713 6.01%  
 Commercial Real Estate     
 Loans 486,751  6,438 5.25%  
 Consumer Loans 144,080  2,170 5.98%  
 Total Investment Securities (FTE) 4,175,230  39,330 3.75%  
 Total Debt Securities     
 Available for Sale (FTE) 3,331,315  30,449 3.63%  
 Corporate Securities 1,919,304  12,784 2.66%  
 Collateralized Loan     
 Obligations 658,786  10,505 6.24%  
 Agency Mortgage Backed     
 Securities 384,703  3,945 4.10%  
 Securities of U.S.     
 Government Sponsored     
 Entities 312,563  2,777 3.55%  
 Obligations of States and     
 Political Subdivisions     
 (FTE) 55,959  438 3.13%  
 Total Debt Securities Held to     
 Maturity (FTE) 829,341  8,446 4.07%  
 Agency Mortgage Backed     
 Securities 48,296  264 2.19%  
 Corporate Securities 739,492  7,815 4.23%  
 Obligations of States and     
 Political Subdivisions     
 (FTE) 41,553  367 3.53%  
 Equity Securities (FTE) 14,574  435 11.92%  
 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 702,521  7,840 4.37%  
       
 Interest Expense Paid:     
 Total Earning Assets 5,621,797  3,645 0.26%  
 Total Interest-Bearing     
 Liabilities 2,724,510  3,645 0.53%  
 Total Interest-Bearing     
 Deposits 2,604,924  3,453 0.53%  
 Interest-Bearing Transaction 895,504  45 0.02%  
 Savings 1,636,259  3,361 0.81%  
 Time less than $100K 47,490  35 0.29%  
 Time greater than $100K 25,671  12 0.19%  
 Total Short-Term Borrowings 119,586  192 0.64%  
 Securities Sold under     
 Repurchase Agreements 119,586  192 0.64%  
       
 Net Interest Income and     
 Margin (FTE) $53,846 3.80%  
         
  Q3'2024  
  AverageIncome/Yield (a) /  
  VolumeExpenseRate (a)  
 Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:    
 Total Earning Assets (FTE)$6,062,174 $68,110 4.45%  
 Total Loans (FTE) 831,418  11,526 5.52%  
 Commercial Loans (FTE) 136,160  2,393 7.00%  
 Commercial Real Estate     
 Loans 493,272  6,308 5.09%  
 Consumer Loans 201,986  2,825 5.57%  
 Total Investment Securities (FTE) 4,736,024  49,822 4.17%  
 Total Debt Securities     
 Available for Sale (FTE) 3,867,451  40,722 4.16%  
 Corporate Securities 2,074,145  14,268 2.75%  
 Collateralized Loan     
 Obligations 1,166,189  21,459 7.20%  
 Agency Mortgage Backed     
 Securities 244,994  1,638 2.68%  
 Securities of U.S.     
 Government sponsored     
 entities 310,138  2,777 3.58%  
 Obligations of States and     
 Political Subdivisions     
 (FTE) 67,141  518 3.08%  
 U.S. Treasury Securities 4,844  62 5.13%  
 Total Debt Securities Held to     
 Maturity (FTE) 854,346  8,689 4.07%  
 Agency Mortgage Backed     
 Securities 65,545  376 2.29%  
 Corporate Securities 732,689  7,815 4.27%  
 Obligations of States and     
 Political Subdivisions     
 (FTE) 56,112  498 3.55%  
 Equity Securities 14,227  411 11.55%  
 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 494,732  6,762 5.35%  
       
 Interest Expense Paid:     
 Total Earning Assets 6,062,174  5,645 0.37%  
 Total Interest-Bearing     
 Liabilities 2,950,093  5,645 0.76%  
 Total Interest-Bearing     
 Deposits 2,666,598  3,113 0.46%  
 Interest-Bearing Transaction 937,694  47 0.02%  
 Savings 1,639,997  2,990 0.73%  
 Time less than $100K 56,092  46 0.33%  
 Time greater than $100K 32,815  30 0.36%  
 Total Short-Term Borrowings 283,495  2,532 3.54%  
 Bank Term Funding Program     
 Borrowings 167,391  2,278 5.40%  
 Securities Sold under     
 Repurchase Agreements 116,104  254 0.87%  
       
 Net Interest Income and     
 Margin (FTE) $62,465 4.08%  
       
6. Noninterest Income.     
  (dollars in thousands except per-share amounts) 
    %  
  Q3'2025Q3'2024ChangeQ2'2025 
 Service Charges on Deposit     
 Accounts$3,317 $3,585 -7.5%$3,368  
 Merchant Processing     
 Services 2,860  2,474 15.6% 2,687  
 Debit Card Fees 1,603  1,702 -5.8% 1,664  
 Trust Fees 895  846 5.8% 867  
 ATM Processing Fees 483  533 -9.4% 482  
 Other Service Fees 448  454 -1.3% 450  
 Bank Owned     
 Life Insurance Gains -  202 n/m 106  
 Unrealized Losses on     
 Equity Securities (90) - n/m -  
 Other Noninterest Income 635  2,129 -70.2% 691  
 Total Noninterest Income$10,151 $11,925 -14.9%$10,315  
       
 Operating Ratios:     
 Total Revenue (FTE)$63,997 $74,390 -14.0%$64,877  
 Noninterest Income /     
 Revenue (FTE) 15.9% 16.0%  15.9% 
 Service Charges /     
 Avg. Deposits (a) 0.27% 0.28%  0.28% 
 Total Revenue (FTE) Per     
 Avg. Common Share (a)$10.02 $11.09 -9.7%$10.05  
       
    %  
  9/30'25YTD9/30'24YTDChange  
 Service Charges on Deposit     
 Accounts$10,066 $10,524 -4.4%  
 Merchant Processing     
 Services 8,280  7,714 7.3%  
 Debit Card Fees 4,848  4,951 -2.1%  
 Trust Fees 2,661  2,451 8.6%  
 ATM Processing Fees 1,428  1,664 -14.2%  
 Other Service Fees 1,327  1,342 -1.1%  
 Bank Owned     
 Life Insurance Gains 208  202 n/m  
 Unrealized Losses on     
 Equity Securities (90) - n/m
  
 Other Noninterest Income 2,059  3,674 -44.0%  
 Total Noninterest Income$30,787 $32,522 -5.3%  
       
 Operating Ratios:     
 Total Revenue (FTE)$195,585 $225,181 -13.1%  
 Noninterest Income /     
 Revenue (FTE) 15.7% 14.4%   
 Service Charges /     
 Avg. Deposits (a) 0.28% 0.27%   
 Total Revenue (FTE) Per     
 Avg. Common Share (a)$10.08 $11.27 -10.6%  
       
7. Noninterest Expense.     
  (dollars in thousands) 
    %  
  Q3'2025Q3'2024ChangeQ2'2025 
       
 Salaries and Related Benefits$12,387 $12,762 -2.9%$12,303  
 Occupancy and Equipment 5,253  5,256 -0.1% 5,154  
 Outsourced Data Processing 2,722  2,614 4.1% 2,709  
 Limited Partnership     
 Operating Losses 915  1,210 -24.4% 915  
 Professional Fees 643  337 90.8% 386  
 Courier Service 738  682 8.2% 687  
 Other Noninterest Expense 3,142  3,448 -8.9% 3,375  
 Total Noninterest Expense$25,800 $26,309 -1.9%$25,529  
       
 Operating Ratios:     
 Noninterest Expense /     
 Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.82% 1.73%  1.81% 
 Noninterest Expense /     
 Revenues (FTE) 40.3% 35.4%  39.3% 
       
    %  
  9/30'25YTD9/30'24YTDChange  
       
 Salaries and Related Benefits$36,816 $37,831 -2.7%  
 Occupancy and Equipment 15,445  15,454 -0.1%  
 Outsourced Data Processing 8,128  7,661 6.1%  
 Limited Partnership     
 Operating Losses 2,745  4,090 -32.9%  
 Professional Fees 1,424  1,101 29.3%  
 Courier Service 2,113  2,017 4.8%  
 Other Noninterest Expense 9,785  10,384 -5.8%  
 Total Noninterest Expense$76,456 $78,538 -2.7%  
       
 Operating Ratios:     
 Noninterest Expense /     
 Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.80% 1.72%   
 Noninterest Expense /     
 Revenues (FTE) 39.1% 34.9%   
       
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.     
  (dollars in thousands) 
    %  
  Q3'2025Q3'2024ChangeQ2'2025 
       
 Average Total Loans$744,046 $831,418 -10.5%$762,216  
       
 Beginning of Period     
 Allowance for Credit     
 Losses on Loans (ACLL)$13,787 $15,952 -13.6%$13,914  
 Provision for     
 Credit Losses -  - n/m -  
 Net ACLL Losses (1,928) (634)n/m (127) 
 End of Period ACLL$11,859 $15,318 -22.6%$13,787  
       
 Gross ACLL Recoveries /     
 Gross ACLL Losses 22% 62%  87% 
 Net ACLL Losses /     
 Avg. Total Loans (a) -1.03% -0.30%  -0.07% 
       
    %  
  9/30'25YTD9/30'24YTDChange  
       
 Average Total Loans$765,231 $840,961 -9.0%  
       
 Beginning of Period ACLL$14,780 $16,867 -12.4%  
 (Reversal of) Provision for     
 Credit Losses (550) 300 n/m  
 Net ACLL Losses (2,371) (1,849)n/m  
 End of Period ACLL$11,859 $15,318 -22.6%  
       
 Gross ACLL Recoveries /     
 Gross ACLL Losses 54% 64%   
 Net ACLL Losses /     
 Avg. Total Loans (a) -0.41% -0.29%   
       
  (dollars in thousands) 
    %  
  9/30/259/30/24Change6/30/25 
 Allowance for Credit Losses     
 on Loans$11,859 $15,318 -22.6%$13,787  
 Allowance for Credit Losses     
 on Held to Maturity     
 Securities 1  1 0.0% 1  
 Total Allowance for Credit     
 Losses$11,860 $15,319 -22.6%$13,788  
       
 Allowance for Unfunded     
 Credit Commitments$201 $201 0.0%$201  
       
9. Credit Quality.     
  (dollars in thousands) 
    %  
  9/30/259/30/24Change6/30/25 
 Nonperforming Loans:     
 Nonperforming Nonaccrual     
 Loans$1,619 $252 542.5%$ -  
 Performing Nonaccrual     
 Loans 728  - n/m 4,553  
 Total Nonaccrual Loans 2,347  252 831.3% 4,553  
 Accruing Loans 90+ Days     
 Past Due 297  667 -55.5% 411  
 Total Nonperforming Loans$2,644 $919 187.7%$4,964  
       
 Total Loans Outstanding$741,579 $833,967 -11.1%$748,264  
       
 Total Assets 5,914,438  6,161,143 -4.0% 5,825,069  
       
 Loans:     
 Allowance for Credit Losses     
 on Loans$11,859 $15,318 -22.6%$13,787  
 Allowance for Credit Losses     
 on Loans / Loans 1.60% 1.84%  1.84% 
 Nonperforming Loans /     
 Total Loans 0.36% 0.11%  0.66% 
       
10. Liquidity.     
       
At September 30, 2025, the Company had $659,268 thousand in cash balances. During the twelve months ending September 30, 2026, the Company expects to receive $338,000 thousand in principal payments from its debt securities. If additional operational liquidity is required, the Company can pledge debt securities as collateral for borrowing purposes; at September 30, 2025, the Company’s debt securities which qualify as collateral for borrowing totaled $3,752,853 thousand. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for certain depository customers; at September 30, 2025, the Company had pledged $713,200 thousand in debt securities for depository customers. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank; at September 30, 2025, the Company had pledged $647,776 thousand in debt securities at the Federal Reserve Bank. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company’s average borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and correspondent banks were $-0- thousand and $-0- thousand, respectively, and at September 30, 2025, the Company had no borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank or other correspondent banks. At September 30, 2025, the Company had access to borrowing from the Federal Reserve up to $647,776 thousand based on collateral pledged at September 30, 2025. At September 30, 2025, the Company’s estimated unpledged collateral qualifying debt securities totaled $1,970,022 thousand. Debt securities eligible as collateral are shown at market value. 
       
     (in thousands)
     9/30/25 
 Debt Securities Eligible as     
 Collateral:     
 Corporate Securities   $2,531,359  
 Collateralized Loan     
 Obligations rated AAA    190,368  
 Obligations of States and     
 Political Subdivisions    91,351  
 Agency Mortgage Backed     
 Securities    634,583  
 Securities of U.S. Government     
 Sponsored Entities    305,192  
 Total Debt Securities Eligible     
 as Collateral   $3,752,853  
       
 Debt Securities Pledged     
 as Collateral:     
 Debt Securities Pledged     
 at the Federal Reserve Bank   ($647,776) 
 Deposits by Public Entities    (713,200) 
 Securities Sold under     
 Repurchase Agreements    (415,475) 
 Other    (6,380) 
 Total Debt Securities Pledged     
 as Collateral   ($1,782,831) 
       
 Estimated Debt Securities     
 Available to Pledge   $1,970,022  
       
11. Capital.     
  (in thousands, except per-share amounts) 
    %  
  9/30/259/30/24Change6/30/25 
       
 Shareholders' Equity$931,646 $909,040 2.5%$921,783  
 Total Assets 5,914,438  6,161,143 -4.0% 5,825,069  
 Shareholders' Equity/     
 Total Assets 15.75% 14.75%  15.82% 
 Shareholders' Equity/     
 Total Loans 125.63% 109.00%  123.19% 
 Tangible Common Equity     
 Ratio 13.98% 13.03%  14.03% 
 Common Shares Outstanding 25,107  26,686 -5.9% 25,587  
 Common Equity Per Share$37.11 $34.06 8.9%$36.03  
 Market Value Per Common     
 Share 49.99  49.42 1.2% 48.44  
       
  (shares in thousands) 
    %  
  Q3'2025Q3'2024ChangeQ2'2025 
 Share Retirements (Issuances):     
 Total Shares Retired 488  - n/m 773  
 Average Retirement Price$48.96 $ - n/m$49.61  
 Net Shares Retired (Issued) 480  (3)n/m 773  
       
    %  
  9/30'25YTD9/30'24YTDChange  
       
 Total Shares Retired 1,622  4 n/m  
 Average Retirement Price$49.60 $45.58 n/m  
 Net Shares Retired (Issued) 1,601  (15)n/m  
       
12. Period-End Balance Sheets.     
  (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 
    %  
  9/30/259/30/24Change6/30/25 
 Assets:     
 Cash and Due from Banks$659,268 $502,945 31.1%$626,437  
       
 Debt Securities Available for     
 Sale:     
 Corporate Securities 1,797,562  1,901,617 -5.5% 1,792,021  
 Collateralized Loan     
 Obligations 561,063  1,078,920 -48.0% 780,147  
 Agency Mortgage Backed     
 Securities 589,654  227,565 159.1% 291,543  
 Securities of U.S.     
 Government Sponsored     
 Entities 305,192  303,609 0.5% 301,903  
 Obligations of States and     
 Political Subdivisions 51,853  63,876 -18.8% 60,835  
 U.S. Treasury Securities -  4,899 n/m -  
 Total Debt Securities     
 Available for Sale 3,305,324  3,580,486 -7.7% 3,226,449  
       
 Debt Securities Held to     
 Maturity:     
 Agency Mortgage Backed     
 Securities 46,433  62,745 -26.0% 49,878  
 Corporate Securities 740,545  733,748 0.9% 738,846  
 Obligations of States and     
 Political Subdivisions (1) 39,527  53,768 -26.5% 45,715  
 Total Debt Securities     
 Held to Maturity (1) 826,505  850,261 -2.8% 834,439  
       
 Loans 741,579  833,967 -11.1% 748,264  
 Allowance For Credit Losses     
 on Loans (11,859) (15,318)-22.6% (13,787) 
 Total Loans, net 729,720  818,649 -10.9% 734,477  
       
 Premises and Equipment, net 25,874  26,129 -1.0% 25,850  
 Identifiable Intangibles, net -  178 n/m 19  
 Goodwill 121,673  121,673 0.0% 121,673  
 Other Assets 246,074  260,822 -5.7% 255,725  
       
 Total Assets$5,914,438 $6,161,143 -4.0%$5,825,069  
       
 Liabilities and Shareholders'     
 Equity:     
 Deposits:     
 Noninterest-Bearing$2,214,100 $2,375,958 -6.8%$2,175,841  
 Interest-Bearing Transaction 881,367  925,455 -4.8% 894,774  
 Savings 1,626,474  1,677,332 -3.0% 1,603,974  
 Time 71,238  86,305 -17.5% 72,946  
 Total Deposits 4,793,179  5,065,050 -5.4% 4,747,535  
       
 Securities Sold under     
 Repurchase Agreements 133,651  132,487 0.9% 101,210  
 Total Short-Term     
 Borrowed Funds 133,651  132,487 0.9% 101,210  
       
 Other Liabilities 55,962  54,566 2.6% 54,541  
 Total Liabilities 4,982,792  5,252,103 -5.1% 4,903,286  
       
 Shareholders' Equity:     
 Common Equity:     
 Paid-In Capital 448,600  475,096 -5.6% 456,964  
 Accumulated Other     
 Comprehensive Loss (99,913) (127,653)-21.7% (116,747) 
 Retained Earnings 582,959  561,597 3.8% 581,566  
 Total Shareholders' Equity 931,646  909,040 2.5% 921,783  
       
 Total Liabilities and     
 Shareholders' Equity$5,914,438 $6,161,143 -4.0%$5,825,069  
       
13. Income Statements.     
  (unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts) 
    %  
  Q3'2025Q3'2024ChangeQ2'2025 
 Interest and Loan Fee Income:     
 Loans$10,257 $11,441 -10.3%$10,523  
 Equity Securities 409  388 5.4% 408  
 Debt Securities Available     
 for Sale 30,358  40,616 -25.3% 30,815  
 Debt Securities Held to     
 Maturity 8,370  8,587 -2.5% 8,448  
 Interest-Bearing Cash 7,840  6,762 15.9% 7,273  
 Total Interest and Loan     
 Fee Income 57,234  67,794 -15.6% 57,467  
       
 Interest Expense:     
 Transaction Deposits 45  47 -4.3% 44  
 Savings Deposits 3,361  2,990 12.4% 2,950  
 Time Deposits 47  76 -38.2% 51  
 Bank Term Funding Program     
 Borrowings -  2,278 n/m -  
 Securities Sold under     
 Repurchase Agreements 192  254 -24.5% 144  
 Total Interest Expense 3,645  5,645 -35.4% 3,189  
       
 Net Interest and Loan     
 Fee Income 53,589  62,149 -13.8% 54,278  
       
 Provision for     
 Credit Losses -  - n/m -  
       
 Noninterest Income:     
 Service Charges on Deposit     
 Accounts 3,317  3,585 -7.5% 3,368  
 Merchant Processing     
 Services 2,860  2,474 15.6% 2,687  
 Debit Card Fees 1,603  1,702 -5.8% 1,664  
 Trust Fees 895  846 5.8% 867  
 ATM Processing Fees 483  533 -9.4% 482  
 Other Service Fees 448  454 -1.3% 450  
 Bank Owned     
 Life Insurance Gains -  202 n/m 106  
 Other Noninterest Income 545  2,129 -74.4% 691  
 Total Noninterest Income 10,151  11,925 -14.9% 10,315  
       
 Noninterest Expense:     
 Salaries and Related Benefits 12,387  12,762 -2.9% 12,303  
 Occupancy and Equipment 5,253  5,256 -0.1% 5,154  
 Outsourced Data Processing 2,722  2,614 4.1% 2,709  
 Limited Partnership     
 Operating Losses 915  1,210 -24.4% 915  
 Professional Fees 643  337 90.8% 386  
 Courier Service 738  682 8.2% 687  
 Other Noninterest Expense 3,142  3,448 -8.9% 3,375  
 Total Noninterest Expense 25,800  26,309 -1.9% 25,529  
       
 Income Before Income Taxes 37,940  47,765 -20.6% 39,064  
 Income Tax Provision 9,677  12,708 -23.9% 9,998  
 Net Income$28,263 $35,057 -19.4%$29,066  
       
 Average Common Shares     
 Outstanding 25,341  26,685 -5.0% 25,889  
 Diluted Average Common     
 Shares Outstanding 25,341  26,686 -5.0% 25,889  
       
 Per Common Share Data:     
 Basic Earnings$1.12 $1.31 -14.5%$1.12  
 Diluted Earnings 1.12  1.31 -14.5% 1.12  
 Dividends Paid 0.46  0.44 4.5% 0.46  
       
    %  
  9/30'25YTD9/30'24YTDChange  
 Interest and Loan Fee Income:     
 Loans$31,449 $34,119 -7.8%  
 Equity Securities 1,239  1,178 5.2%  
 Debt Securities Available     
 for Sale 94,376  130,345 -27.6%  
 Debt Securities Held to     
 Maturity 25,312  25,964 -2.5%  
 Interest-Bearing Cash 21,816  14,006 55.8%  
 Total Interest and Loan     
 Fee Income 174,192  205,612 -15.3%  
       
 Interest Expense:     
 Transaction Deposits 135  235 -42.6%  
 Savings Deposits 9,439  7,229 30.6%  
 Time Deposits 153  215 -28.8%  
 Bank Term Funding Program     
 Borrowings -  5,813 n/m  
 Securities Sold under     
 Repurchase Agreements 503  461 9.1%  
 Total Interest Expense 10,230  13,953 -26.7%  
       
 Net Interest and Loan     
 Fee Income 163,962  191,659 -14.5%  
       
 (Reversal of) Provision     
 for Credit Losses (550) 300 n/m  
       
 Noninterest Income:     
 Service Charges on Deposit 10,066  10,524 -4.4%  
 Accounts     
 Merchant Processing     
 Services 8,280  7,714 7.3%  
 Debit Card Fees 4,848  4,951 -2.1%  
 Trust Fees 2,661  2,451 8.6%  
 ATM Processing Fees 1,428  1,664 -14.2%  
 Other Service Fees 1,327  1,342 -1.1%  
 Bank Owned     
 Life Insurance Gains 208  202 n/m  
 Other Noninterest Income 1,969  3,674 -46.4%  
 Total Noninterest Income 30,787  32,522 -5.3%  
       
 Noninterest Expense:     
 Salaries and Related Benefits 36,816  37,831 -2.7%  
 Occupancy and Equipment 15,445  15,454 -0.1%  
 Outsourced Data Processing 8,128  7,661 6.1%  
 Limited Partnership     
 Operating Losses 2,745  4,090 -32.9%  
 Professional Fees 1,424  1,101 29.3%  
 Courier Service 2,113  2,017 4.8%  
 Other Noninterest Expense 9,785  10,384 -5.8%  
 Total Noninterest Expense 76,456  78,538 -2.7%  
       
 Income Before Income Taxes 118,843  145,343 -18.2%  
 Income Tax Provision 30,477  38,407 -20.6%  
 Net Income$88,366 $106,936 -17.4%  
       
 Average Common Shares     
 Outstanding 25,953  26,680 -2.7%  
 Diluted Average Common     
 Shares Outstanding 25,953  26,681 -2.7%  
       
 Per Common Share Data:     
 Basic Earnings$3.40 $4.01 -15.2%  
 Diluted Earnings 3.40  4.01 -15.2%  
 Dividends Paid 1.36  1.32 3.0%  
       
       
 Footnotes and Abbreviations:     
 (1) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024. 
       
 (FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis. 
       
 (a) Annualized     
       
 Certain amounts in prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation. 




