Skyways Powers Historic Cargo Deliveries to Offshore Windfarm

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyways, designer and manufacturer of long-range autonomous unmanned cargo aircraft, has demonstrated the unmatched ability of its technology to deliver time-critical supplies in one of the world’s toughest operating environments. In partnership with RWE and Skyports Drone Services, Skyways successfully completed historic beyond the visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone deliveries to Arkona Offshore Windfarm, operated by RWE and located off the coast of Germany, proving that essential cargo can now reach remote locations faster, safer and more sustainably than ever before.

During a three-week series of flights, the Skyways V2 aircraft flew automated round trips of 50 miles from RWE’s seaside base to the Arkona Windfarm in the Baltic Sea. Carrying payloads of up to 22 pounds and withstanding winds up to 29.7 knots, the aircraft completed precise cargo drops directly to wind turbines, providing a vital new tool for operators who typically rely on crew transfer vessels that run on set schedules and require two hours to make the same journey. Skyways cut that time to just 26 minutes – on demand.

“At Skyways, our mission is simple: deliver what matters, where it matters, when it matters,” said Charles Acknin, CEO of Skyways. “This successful effort with our partners at Skyports and RWE once again proves our aircraft can provide offshore operators with a level of service no other delivery option can match. Whether it’s a time-critical part, medical supplies, or urgent cargo in hard-to-reach and harsh environments, Skyways can get it there.”

Skyways aircraft are uniquely engineered for long-range operations. Its dual-hybrid system, which combines electric motors for vertical takeoff and landing with a heavy-fuel engine for extended cruise, gives the V2 an operational range of almost 500 miles and their next generation aircraft, V3, a range over 1,000 miles. This design enables Skyways aircraft to complete missions in places where conventional logistics solutions are either too slow, too costly or simply impossible.

Beyond technical capability, Skyways puts the customer’s experience at the heart of its approach. By designing aircraft that are reliable, scalable and ready for real-world missions today, the company empowers operators in energy, defense, medical and critical infrastructure to solve pressing logistical challenges immediately. Skyways additionally provides comprehensive customer training on flight operations, maintenance, and how to plan and execute missions.

The pilot project at Arkona is the latest milestone in Skyways’ growing track record of delivering where others cannot. The company is now focused on scaling production of its aircraft to meet growing demand from commercial and government customers worldwide.

Acknin added: “Standing up beyond-visual-line-of-sight operations offshore is no small feat. We’re proud to see Skyways’ aircraft chosen for some of the toughest missions out there, and prouder still to know we’re helping our customers keep the world running.”

Skyways is building unmanned aircraft systems that revolutionize autonomous cargo drone transportation. Unlike competitors who remain in development phases, Skyways’ aircraft are operational today, carrying meaningful payloads over significant distances for both military and commercial clients. Based in Austin, Texas, Skyways is scaling toward mass production of its autonomous aircraft, building confidence through real-world missions that ultimately enable future passenger applications.

About Arkona wind farm

The Arkona wind farm is located 35 kilometers northeast of the German island of Rügen. The offshore wind farm has a capacity of 385 megawatts and can supply the equivalent of 400,000 German households with renewable energy. Arkona is a joint project between RWE, Equinor and Energy Infrastructure Partners. RWE operates the offshore wind farm on behalf of the partners.

Skyports Drone Services is the world’s leading drone airline. We are experts in BVLOS flight for delivery and inspection use cases. We partner with maritime and offshore industries, healthcare providers, infrastructure and asset owners, and public bodies to improve connectivity, safety and sustainability with drone operations. Skyports Drone Services is committed to scaling the drone industry to enable businesses and individuals to reap the rewards of drone technology.

RWE is leading the way to a modern energy world. With its investment and growth strategy, RWE is contributing significantly to the success of the energy transition and the decarbonisation of the energy system. Around 20,000 employees work for the company in almost 30 countries worldwide. RWE is one of the leading companies in the field of renewable energy. RWE is investing billions of euros in expanding its generation portfolio, in particular in offshore and onshore wind, solar energy and batteries. It is perfectly complemented by its global energy trading business. Thanks to its integrated portfolio of renewables, battery storage and flexible generation, as well as its broad project pipeline of possible new builds, RWE is well positioned to address the growing global demand for electricity, particularly driven by further electrification and artificial intelligence. RWE is decarbonising its business in line with the 1.5-degree reduction pathway and will phase out coal by 2030. RWE will be net zero by 2040. Fully in line with the company’s purpose - Our energy for a sustainable life.

