Middle East and Africa Electric Three-Wheeler Market Report 2025, Competitive Analysis of Piaggio, Mahindra, E-Tuk, Greaves, Omega Seiki, TVS, Maxpro, Zuperia, Atul, and Kabira

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa Electric Three-Wheeler Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East and Africa Electric Three-Wheeler Market was valued at USD 15.58 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 22.45 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.30%.

The Middle East and Africa Electric Three-Wheeler Market is growing rapidly due to rising consumer demand for cost-effective, eco-friendly, and efficient transportation solutions. Urban areas facing air pollution and traffic congestion are shifting to electric vehicles, particularly electric three-wheelers, as they offer significant benefits such as lower maintenance costs and energy efficiency. These vehicles are also gaining popularity in sectors like logistics and delivery, where their compact size and low fuel costs are particularly advantageous.







According to the Global Fuel Economy Initiative, fuel prices in Africa surged 30-40% in 2022, making electric alternatives far more attractive. Electric three-wheelers are up to 60% cheaper to operate, due to low energy use and minimal maintenance. In Sierra Leone's UNEP-supported e-keke program, drivers benefit from reduced rental fees $1.5/day versus $5 for petrol vehicles. Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency (IEA) notes that electricity access in sub-Saharan Africa reached 50% in 2023, up from 43% in 2017, making electric three-wheelers viable for more regions.



Government incentives are also contributing to the growth of the market. Several initiatives, such as subsidies and tax breaks for electric vehicle manufacturers and buyers, are designed to reduce carbon emissions and promote environmentally friendly transportation. These measures, along with improvements in battery technology and charging infrastructure, are expected to enhance the accessibility and affordability of electric three-wheelers, further boosting their adoption.



The growth drivers, the market still faces challenges. Limited charging infrastructure, high initial costs, and low consumer awareness in certain regions remain significant obstacles. While demand for electric three-wheelers is rising, these challenges may slow the market's growth unless resolved. However, as technology improves and government policies support the shift to electric mobility, these hurdles are expected to diminish, paving the way for continued growth in the market.



Government Incentives and Policies



Governments in the Middle East and Africa are increasingly promoting electric vehicle (EV) adoption through various incentives such as tax exemptions, subsidies, and grants. These policies aim to reduce carbon emissions and encourage cleaner transportation options. Financial support for both manufacturers and consumers is helping to lower the upfront costs of electric three-wheelers. In addition, some regions have set specific targets to increase the share of electric vehicles in their transportation fleets. As a result, the push from governments to adopt sustainable mobility solutions is driving the growth of the electric three-wheeler market.



High Initial Cost of Electric Three-Wheelers



The high upfront cost of electric three-wheelers remains a significant challenge for widespread adoption in the Middle East and Africa. Despite the long-term savings in fuel and maintenance, the initial investment is often higher compared to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. This financial barrier makes it difficult for many individuals and small businesses to transition to electric three-wheelers. In regions with lower disposable incomes, the affordability of these vehicles becomes a major obstacle to market penetration. Without substantial financial support or incentives, many consumers remain hesitant to invest in electric models.



Integration of Renewable Energy with EV Infrastructure



According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Africa's renewable capacity grew to 62 GW in 2023, supporting EV infrastructure with clean energy. Sierra Leone's electric three-wheeler project integrates solar-powered battery-swapping stations, ensuring reliable, emission-free operations even in off-grid areas. This approach addresses the continent's energy gaps while promoting sustainable transport. Such renewable integration is rapidly becoming a model across MEA for electric three-wheeler deployment, especially in secondary cities with poor grid connectivity.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 123 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd.

E-Tuk Holding BV,

Greaves Electric Mobility Limited

OMEGA SEIKI MOBILITY

TVS Motor Company

Maxpro CNC Sp.z o.o.

ZUPERIA AUTO PRIVATE LIMITED

Atul Auto Limited

Kabira Mobility Private Limited

Middle East and Africa Electric Three-Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Carrier

Goods Carrier

Middle East and Africa Electric Three-Wheeler Market, By Battery Type:

Lead-Acid

Lithium-Ion

Middle East and Africa Electric Three-Wheeler Market, By Battery Capacity Type:

Less than 1,000 Watts

1,000-1,500 Watts

Above 1,500 Watts

Middle East and Africa Electric Three-Wheeler Market, By Country:

Egypt

Kenya

Nigeria

Morocco

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u837ub

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment