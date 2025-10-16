Middle East & Africa $767.18 Mn Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market Trends, Regional Insights, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2030F

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East & Africa Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market was valued at USD 638.02 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 767.18 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 3.12%. The Middle East & Africa Ultra High-Performance (UHP) tire market is experiencing notable expansion driven by the rising penetration of high-end vehicles and growing awareness among consumers regarding tyre performance and safety.







The increasing popularity of performance-focused driving, combined with technological advancements in tyre construction such as improved tread patterns, silica-based compounds, and run-flat capabilities, is elevating demand for UHP tyres. A shift in consumer behavior toward premium automotive components, supported by the emergence of motorsports and tuning culture, is also enhancing market adoption. The surge in the replacement tyre segment, backed by vehicle aging and consumer willingness to invest in high-performance solutions, offers strong growth potential.



Rising Demand for Performance Vehicles



The growing popularity of sports cars, luxury sedans, and high-speed SUVs is significantly boosting the demand for ultra high-performance (UHP) tyres. Consumers purchasing performance-oriented vehicles often seek tyres that offer superior traction, high-speed stability, cornering precision, and short braking distances. As driving preferences shift toward speed and control, UHP tyres are becoming a preferred choice for enhancing vehicle dynamics and safety. The evolving automotive landscape is seeing an increase in models specifically engineered for high-speed performance, necessitating tyre technologies that support aggressive driving styles without compromising control.



The design of UHP tyres, which includes specialized rubber compounds and advanced tread patterns, aligns with these vehicle requirements. These tyres are engineered for better grip in both wet and dry conditions and are built to maintain performance at elevated temperatures and speeds. For instance, in 2024, the Middle East emerged as BMW's third-strongest growing market globally, with overall sales rising by 15.4% and Mini brand sales increasing by 16%, reflecting robust demand for luxury vehicles. While electric vehicle sales posted a modest 2.7% gain, the brand's non-EV lineup, including the popular 7-Series, played a significant role in driving this growth, underscoring the region's strong appetite for premium performance cars.



High Product Cost



The premium pricing of ultra high-performance tyres remains a significant barrier to broader market penetration. UHP tyres are constructed using advanced materials, reinforced structures, and performance-optimized tread designs, all of which increase production costs. These higher costs are passed on to consumers, making UHP tyres significantly more expensive than standard all-season or touring tyres.



For many vehicle owners, the performance benefits do not always justify the price differential, especially when budget constraints influence purchasing decisions. This limits adoption primarily to enthusiasts and drivers of luxury or sports vehicles. Moreover, the replacement of UHP tyres can be more frequent due to their softer compounds and performance-oriented wear characteristics, increasing long-term ownership costs. In price-sensitive markets or among average vehicle users, this creates hesitation and a tendency to opt for cheaper alternatives.



Integration of Smart Tyre Technologies



The inclusion of smart sensors and connectivity features in ultra high-performance tyres is reshaping the user experience and enhancing safety standards. These technologies enable real-time monitoring of critical parameters such as pressure, temperature, tread wear, and road conditions, allowing drivers to make informed decisions. Tyres embedded with RFID chips can relay usage data to onboard systems or mobile apps, supporting predictive maintenance and reducing the risk of blowouts or underperformance.

Fleet operators and performance vehicle owners benefit from these insights by optimizing tyre life and ensuring consistent handling characteristics. Integration with vehicle telematics platforms and ADAS systems allows tyres to contribute data that enhances stability control, emergency braking, and adaptive cruise systems. These intelligent features are particularly valued in high-performance driving, where real-time tyre condition can significantly influence safety and performance.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $638.02 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $767.18 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Bridgestone Corporation

Michelin Group

The Goodyear Tyres & Rubber Company

Continental AG

Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited

Hankook Tyres & Technology Co., Ltd.

Kumho Tyres Co., Inc.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

Toyo Tyres Corporation

Middle East & Africa Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Two-wheeler

Middle East & Africa Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market, By Demand Category:

OEM

Replacement

Middle East & Africa Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market, By Country:

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Qatar

Egypt

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/euts6u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment