iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 Launches: A Game-Changer for Professional Productivity

BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 has set a new standard in the world of productivity devices. It is officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the thinnest E-ink tablet, with an average thickness of 4.2 mm, AI integration, and a highly efficient design aimed at professionals who demand portability, performance, and focus. Officially launched on October 14, 2025, the AINOTE 2 combines sleek design with cutting-edge features to cater to business consultants, journalists, lawyers, and other professionals who rely on high-performance tools.





Revolutionary E-Ink Design for Portability and Performance

The AINOTE 2 is the thinnest E-Ink tablet on the market, measuring just 4.2 mm in thickness. This ultra-slim profile makes it incredibly portable, fitting easily into any bag or briefcase without compromising functionality. With a 4000 mAh battery, it offers impressive battery life that supports long workdays and frequent travel without the constant need for recharging.

AI Integration with GPT-5: A Boost to Professional Efficiency

One of the standout features of the AINOTE 2 is its integration with GPT-5 AI, which brings powerful productivity tools directly to the device. This includes capabilities such as real-time transcription, content generation, and automated meeting minutes, which are particularly valuable for busy professionals like lawyers, journalists, and business consultants. The real-time transcription feature, which supports multiple languages, makes it an invaluable tool for transcription-heavy tasks, such as interviews or legal proceedings. Additionally, AI-powered functions like automatic summarization and task generation help professionals save significant time, allowing them to focus on critical decision-making and content creation.

Paper-Like Writing Experience: Enhanced Focus and Productivity

The 10.65-inch E-Ink display provides a paper-like writing experience, which is crucial for professionals who require precision and focus. Unlike conventional tablets with bright screens, the AINOTE 2's low-latency writing technology offers immediate feedback as you write, simulating the sensation of pen on paper. This makes it ideal for note-taking, writing, and editing.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 is a versatile, high-performance productivity tool that offers professionals a sleek, efficient, and intelligent solution for their daily tasks. With its world’s thinnest design, GPT-5 AI integration, and paper-like writing experience, the AINOTE 2 provides an unmatched combination of portability, functionality, and ease of use, making it an essential device for anyone looking to enhance their productivity. For more information on the iFLYTEK AINOTE 2, please visit the our official website.

Contact: Jeffrey Shen, ybshen4@iflytek.com