Digital Twins in Automotive Market Report 2025-2035 | Software-Defined Vehicles and the Compliance Imperative

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Twins in Automotive Market Report 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for the Digital Twins in Automotive Market is set to surpass US$5.56 billion in 2025, with strong revenue growth through to 2035.



The transition to software-defined vehicles (SDVs) is forcing automakers to industrialise over-the-air (OTA) updates and cybersecurity at type-approval grade, and that makes high-fidelity digital twins non-negotiable. UN Regulation R156 requires manufacturers to demonstrate processes ensuring OTA 'will not impact safety' and that update procedures are documented and auditable; these demands elevate virtual validation twins from nice-to-have to compliance tooling. In parallel, R155 obliges a Cybersecurity Management System across the vehicle lifecycle, pushing OEMs to model software, dependencies and attack surfaces in synchronised cyber twins that continuously test patches before rollout. Regulators and testing houses describe R155/R156 as the first binding, internationally harmonised norms for connected vehicles-codifying the need for repeatable, evidence-rich virtual verification.



Vendors and security consortia echo the shift. The FIDO Alliance's 2025 paper frames R155/R156 alongside ISO/SAE 21434 as the backbone of SDV cyber assurance, while industry explainers note that type approval in many regions now hinges on provable, well-governed software update workflows-precisely the terrain where digital twins de-risk OTA during driving and after service actions. In short, regulation is pulling digital twin adoption forward: compliance deliverables (traceable test evidence, reproducible scenarios, tamper-evident pipelines) align perfectly with model-based engineering and twin-driven release gates.



Integration Debt, Skills Gaps and the Macro Cycle



Digital twins cut across PLM, MES, ALM, CAE, IIoT and data platforms; stitching these stacks is hard, especially in brownfield plants with aging OPC/PLC and bespoke MES. The integration debt shows up in timelines and cash: when auto demand softens, CFOs scrutinise multi-year platform programs. Reuters chronicled Dassault Systemes trimming its 2024 growth outlook on auto slowdown before rebounding in 2025 guidance-reminding us that even category leaders feel cyclical headwinds that can delay or down-scope twin initiatives. Meanwhile, AP reported Bosch job cuts in ADAS/centralised software groups in late 2024, underscoring how software talent realignment can ripple through programs dependent on scarce modellers, data engineers and simulation experts.



These realities translate into uneven adoption, with lighthouse plants racing ahead while others lag. Enterprises with fragmented master data or siloed governance struggle to maintain a single source of truth across product, process and operations twins; the result is model drift and credibility gaps. Without sustained investment in data architecture, change management and workforce up-skilling, digital twins risk becoming isolated proofs of concept rather than enterprise operating systems.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

By End-User

OEM

Tier 1 suppliers

Smart Manufacturing Companies

By Application

Design & Prototyping

Predictive Maintenance & Diagnostics

Other Applications

By Type

Product Digital Twin

Process Digital Twin

System Digital Twin

Vehicle-as-a-Service Digital Twin

Hybrid Digital Twin

By Technology

IoT-enabled Digital Twins

AI-driven Digital Twins

AR/VR-supported Digital Twins

Cloud-based Twins

Blockchain-enabled Twins

Other Technologies

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 25 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles for some of the leading companies in the Digital Twins in Automotive Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies profiled in the report

ABB Ltd.

Altair Engineering Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

AVEVA

Cisco Systems, Inc

Dassault Systemes (DS)

General Electric Vernova Company

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Iconics Digital Solutions, Inc. (MEIDS)

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

