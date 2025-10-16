New Benchmark with RETEVIS RB48 Pro, Cementing 15-Year Legacy of Industrial-Grade Innovation

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As RETEVIS celebrates its 15th anniversary from Oct 23 to Nov 11 on all online channels, RETEVIS reaffirms its leadership in industrial two-way radio with the new RETEVIS RB48 Pro, built for harsh construction, steel, chemical, and factory environments.

1. Introduction: Milestone, Trust, and Industrial Promise

Since its founding in 2010, RETEVIS has steadily evolved from general common consumers with light-business radio solutions into a globally trusted brand in industrial two-way communications. Over the past 15 years, RETEVIS has developed deep relationships with consumers across school/campus, retail stores, churches, warehouse/logistics, and construction sites.

Now, in its 15th anniversary campaign “15 Years in Sync, Powered by Your Trust,” RETEVIS is doubling down on its commitment to industrial-grade reliability, unveiling the RETEVIS Industrial Two Way Radio vision and the flagship RETEVIS RB48 Pro long range radios.

2. Historical Trajectory & Core Credibility

In 2013, RETEVIS launched its first lightweight business radio - RETEVIS H777. Its compact form, ease of use, and reliable performance catapulted it to Amazon’s #1 bestselling two-way radio in its category till now, and it became deeply trusted in schools, churches, retail, hospitality, small security operations, and beyond.

Over time, RETEVIS continued to iteratively enhance that design:

Charging enhancements (from basic adapters to USB charging universal easy charging)

Upgraded belt clips, antennas, and audio modules

Refined firmware and software features to adapt to real user feedback





In 2023, RETEVIS formally introduced RETEVIS Industrial Two Way Radios concept: engineering radios for physical durability, environmental adaptability, safety, and protection (water, dust, shock, pressure). RETEVIS RB48 series emerged as the first in its class to adhere to these industrial standards, tailored for commercial usage in construction sites, factories, steel mills, heavy machinery plants, chemical plants, and other harsh settings.

In October 2025, RETEVIS now launches the upgraded RETEVIS RB48 Pro Heavy-Duty Long Range Radio, representing the next leap in its industrial portfolio. This product lineage and brand story provide strong credibility in industrial technology media: deep roots, continuous improvement, and now specialization for mission-critical environments.

3. Why Industrial Scenes Users Must Take Notice

For construction sites, steel mills, chemical plants, heavy machinery workshops, and other industrial zones, communication is not a convenience — it is safety, efficiency, and mission-critical coordination. The challenges are clear:

Harsh environmental conditions: dust, moisture, heat, cold, vibration

Signal interference / congested RF spectrum in dense build zones

Physical abuse risk: drops, knocks, abrasion

Safety & compliance demands: explosion risk zones, hazardous zones

Long shifts and need for reliable battery & standby life



The RETEVIS Industrial Two Way Radios line addresses these head-on — especially via the RETEVIS RB48 Pro:

IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof, with full immersion up to 1 m for 30 minutes

Rugged drop tolerance: survives up to 2m falls, reinforced structure

Dual PTT design: two large PTT buttons with tactile feedback (usable with gloves or when strapped)

Smart noise cancellation / VOX support: even in extremely noisy factory settings, voice clarity remains

Ergonomic T-shaped soft TPE body: fits hand grip, resists shock, promotes durability

Extended-range RF performance and enhanced antenna/firmware design for building-dense or interference-heavy areas

High-capacity battery & long standby time: supports multi-shift use

Anti-loss lanyard point & reinforced clip: reducing the risk of accidental drops or misplacement

Seamless group-call / one-touch group function, repeater / relay channel support

Sealed design, resilient to humidity, dust ingress



Together, these features make RETEVIS RB48 Pro a compelling choice for industrial clients seeking dependable, long-lasting communication tools in tough environments.

4. RETEVIS Industrial Two Way Radios Usage scenarios: How RETEVIS RB48 Pro Excels in Real Industrial Scenarios

a) Construction Site Coordination

On sprawling construction sites, foremen, safety officers, contractors, and subcontractors must stay in sync across shifting terrain, scaffolding zones, heavy equipment motion, and variable signal conditions. RETEVIS RB48 Pro’s long-range connectivity and group-call function help coordinate across zones even amid interference from heavy machinery.

b) Steel Mills & Metallurgy Plants

In steel plants, intense heat, metallic structural interference, and ambient noise make RF communication and audio clarity nearly impossible for generic radios. RETEVIS RB48 Pro’s ruggedness, shielding, and dynamic noise suppression ensure that messages get through. Its drop-resistant build also survives the rough environment.

c) Chemical & Petrochemical Facilities

Facilities with dust, corrosive mist, temperature swings, strict safety zones, and explosion-risk areas require devices with strong ingress protection and safety margins. RETEVIS RB48 Pro with full IP67 rating, sealed design, and durable housing is suited for such environments; VOX and hands-free operation help in tasks where manual use is constrained.

d) Heavy Machinery Production & Warehouses

Inside factories with heavy presses, overhead cranes, automated lines, and electromagnetic interference, communication stability is essential. RETEVIS RB48 Pro’s RF design with relay/repeater support helps maintain links. The lanyard and clip mitigate risks of dropping the device in high-footfall zones.

e) Steel / Metal Cutting Workshops

High-decibel environments challenge voice clarity — the integrated noise cancel and microphone design ensure intelligible communication even in the roar of cutting machines and pressing operations.

Across all these, RETEVIS RB48 Pro distinguishes itself from consumer-grade walkie-talkies by offering true industrial-grade resilience, protection, and reliability.

About RETEVIS | We are together

Featured with industrial-grade quality, RETEVIS includes consumer walkie talkies, professional two way radios, amateur radios and custom segment solutions for the outdoors, business/organizations and radio amateurs.

At RETEVIS, "We are together" is the core values : with RETEVIS employees, customers and partners, the company creates and shares value together.

