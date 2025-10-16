Carbon Browser and Unstoppable Domains Launch .CARBON Top-Level Domain, Defining a Privacy-First Identity Layer for Web3

San Jose, CA, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Browser, the fast-growing Web3 browser engineered for privacy and performance, today announced the launch of the .CARBON top-level domain (TLD) in partnership with Unstoppable Domains. The new extension integrates directly into Carbon Browser, giving users a unique digital identity that reflects both privacy-first values and the future of decentralized ownership.

The .CARBON TLD represents more than a namespace. It embodies a commitment to speed, security, and user control in Web3. By pairing a private browsing experience with a privacy-branded domain, Carbon is creating a unified layer of identity and access where users can safely connect, transact, and build.

Carbon Browser has already attracted significant traction with more than six million downloads on Android and over fifty thousand daily active users. Growth has been driven entirely through organic adoption, underscoring user demand for a privacy-focused alternative to mainstream browsers. Its sleek interface, faster load times, and built-in protections including ad blocking, anti-tracking and a VPN have helped it gain popularity in a crowded market.

“We’re excited to bring our users the next major update in Carbon Browser, our Web3 browser with 100 percent privacy, with the launch of the .CARBON top level domain through our partnership with Unstoppable Domains and its integration into the browser,” said Sam Smith, Lead Developer of Carbon Browser.

Unstoppable Domains, the leader in digital identity for Web3, views .CARBON as a powerful addition to the next wave of top-level domains.

“At Unstoppable, we believe digital identity should reflect the values and innovations of the communities it serves. Partnering with Carbon Browser to launch .CARBON brings privacy, performance, and user empowerment together in one identity layer, giving users a powerful way to own their place in Web3,” said Sandy Carter, Chief Business Officer at Unstoppable Domains.

The launch of .CARBON marks a milestone in the evolution of the browser economy, uniting a fast-growing Web3 platform with a digital identity extension designed around privacy and ownership. As adoption accelerates, .CARBON offers users a trusted and future-ready foundation for building communities, applications and personal brands online.

.CARBON is live now at Unstoppable Domains. Get your domain at: https://get.unstoppabledomains.com/carbon/

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees. Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for four consecutive years—2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025—Unstoppable Domains has rapidly grown, boasting over 4.5 million registered domains.

For more information, please visit: https://unstoppabledomains.com/

About Carbon Browser

Carbon Browser is a decentralized Web3 browser built for speed, privacy, and efficiency, featuring a fully integrated multi-chain wallet with cross-chain swaps and AI-powered features to enhance the browsing experience. Founded in 2022, it has already surpassed 8 million downloads, with over 80,000 daily active users, delivering browsing that is up to three times faster while ensuring 100% privacy and decentralization. Carbon Browser is available on PC, Mac, Android, and iOS TestFlight.

https://carbon.website/download/



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.



