New Memoir “Days of High Adventure” Explores How Childhood Freedom Builds Resilience in a Modern World

GLENDO, WYOMING, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Disruption, the coaching and leadership development company founded by author and business coach Dr. Jake Clendenning has released Days of High Adventure , a memoir that contrasts the independence of 1980s childhood with today’s culture of overprotection. Through vivid storytelling and reflection, the book explores how risk, discomfort, and hands-on experience create stronger and more capable individuals. Set in Southern Colorado, Days of High Adventure recounts Clendenning’s youth spent exploring the wilderness with minimal supervision. Guided by his father and a local outdoorsman named Old Lloyd, he learned lessons in resilience, accountability, and leadership through real-world challenges. From tracking wild animals to building makeshift zoos, each story reflects the formative power of self-discovery and adventure.





“Every scraped knee and sleepless night outside taught me something about persistence and responsibility,” said Clendenning. “Those lessons became the cornerstone of my approach to business, leadership, and life.”

Readers across generations have connected with the book’s message. Parents view it as a reminder of the importance of letting children experience challenge and consequence. Outdoor enthusiasts relate to its authentic depictions of wilderness life, while business leaders recognize the leadership principles rooted in practical experience.

Central to the book is Clendenning’s concept of the “Professional Small Boy,” which encourages adults to preserve curiosity and courage while developing wisdom and discipline. This philosophy also forms the foundation of his KLT Formula (Know, Like, Trust), a framework he teaches through his coaching and training programs.

The release arrives amid ongoing discussions about youth mental health, screen dependency, and the impact of overprotection. Days of High Adventure offers timely insight into how unstructured exploration and risk-taking foster independence, adaptability, and confidence.





About Dr. Jake Clendenning

Dr. Jake Clendenning is the CEO of CT Coaching & Training, founder of Total Disruption, and an international speaker. He helps entrepreneurs and business leaders achieve meaningful, character-driven growth through authentic and practical strategies.

Days of High Adventure is available in paperback, eBook, and audiobook formats through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.



About Total Disruption

Total Disruption is a leadership and performance coaching company founded by Dr. Jake Clendenning. The company helps entrepreneurs and business professionals cultivate resilience, clarity, and authentic influence through strategic coaching frameworks such as the KLT Formula (Know, Like, Trust). Based in Wyoming, Total Disruption equips leaders to embrace challenge, navigate change, and achieve sustainable success.