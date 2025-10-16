DEADLINE ALERT for RICK, FTNT, MOH, and MRX: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Actions

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK)

Class Period: December 15, 2021 – September 16, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants engaged in tax fraud; (2) Defendants committed bribery to cover up the fact that they committed tax fraud; (3) as a result, Defendants understated the legal risk facing the Company; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a RCI shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT)

Class Period: November 8, 2024 – August 6, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 21, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the refresh cycle would never be as lucrative as they represented, nor could it, because it consisted of old products that were a “small percentage” of the Company’s business; (2) Defendants did not have a clear picture of the true number of FortiGate firewalls that could be upgraded; (3) while telling investors that the refresh would gain momentum over the course of two years, Fortinet misrepresented and concealed that it had aggressively pushed through roughly half of the refresh in a period of months, by the end of 2Q 2025; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Fortinet shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH)

Class Period: February 5, 2025 – July 23, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) material, adverse facts concerning the Company’s “medical cost trend assumptions;” (2) that Molina was experiencing a “dislocation between premium rates and medical cost trend;” (3) that Molina’s near term growth was dependent on a lack of “utilization of behavioral health, pharmacy, and inpatient and outpatient services;” (4) as a result of the foregoing, Molina’s financial guidance for fiscal year 2025 was substantially likely to be cut; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Molina shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX)

Class Period: May 16, 2024 – August 5, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 8, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company sold over-the-counter financial instruments to itself; (2) Marex had inconsistencies in its financial statements between its subsidiaries and related parties, including as to intercompany receivables and loans; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Marex’s financial statements could not be relied upon; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Marex shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

