Benjamin Moore Names Silhouette AF-655 as its Colour of the Year 2026

Montvale, NJ, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benjamin Moore, a leader in paint, colour and coatings, announced its Colour of the Year 2026 as Silhouette AF-655 – an alluring mix of rich espresso hues with subtle notes of charcoal. Balancing refinement and distinction, Silhouette AF-655 weaves a narrative of enduring style and grace, inspired by the modern take on classical suiting.

“The connection between fashion and interiors has always been a source of inspiration, but this year in particular, we’ve noticed a renewed interest in suiting and classic silhouettes; the resurgence of timeless pieces; and the growing interest in the brown colour family,” said Andrea Magno, Director of Colour Marketing & Design at Benjamin Moore. “Silhouette embodies these qualities with its depth and luxurious blend of burnt umber and delicate charcoal undertones. Like a perfectly tailored suit, this hue has the versatility and softness to bring a space from expected to exceptional.”

Silhouette AF-655 is complemented by seven quintessential hues of the Benjamin Moore Colour Trends 2026 palette. These colours are artfully curated based on their incomparable presence and ability to layer effortlessly for a sophisticated feel. With a focus on attention to detail, craftsmanship and refinement, the Colour Trends 2026 palette reflects a graceful balance of enchanting pales and handsome midtones:

About Benjamin Moore

Benjamin Moore, a Berkshire Hathaway company, was founded in 1883 and remains one of the world’s leading paint, colour and coatings brands. A manufacturer of premium quality residential and commercial coatings, Benjamin Moore maintains a relentless commitment to innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices. The portfolio spans the brand’s flagship paint lines including Aura®, Regal® Select, Ben®, Ultra Spec®, Advance®, Scuff-X®, Insl-X® and more. Benjamin Moore is renowned for its more than 3,500 unmatchable colours, and its design tools and expertise for consumers and professionals alike. Benjamin Moore products are available exclusively from more than 8,500 locally owned and operated paint, decorating and hardware retailers throughout the United States, Canada and another 74 countries globally.

