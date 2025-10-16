THEON strengthens transatlantic defense cooperation at AUSA 2025, accelerates U.S. expansion

PRESS RELEASE

Washington, D.C. - October 16, 2025. THEON, a global market leader in night vision and electro-optical systems, underscored its growing presence in the U.S. defense market through major commercial agreements, new product introductions, and stakeholder engagements at the Annual Exposition of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA), held in Washington, D.C. on October 13-15.

THEON showcased its cutting-edge Night Vision, Thermal Imaging, and A.R.M.E.D. ecosystem technologies, driving situational awareness under the THEON NEXT strategy.

Strategic partnerships solidify U.S. footprint, incl. Kopin's partnership on Augmented Reality innovation

Building on established success with allies like Elbit Systems of America (ESA), EOTECH, and Aimpoint, THEON bolstered its strategic collaboration with U.S. technology leaders on next-generation soldier systems.

THEON unveiled a next-generation night vision tactical display system, featuring Kopin Corporation’s advanced DarkWAVE™ module, which highlights the companies’ collaborative efforts to deliver augmented reality solutions for defense applications.

Furthermore, the previously disclosed strategic investment agreement between Kopin and THEON received a Direct Foreign Investment (DFI) approval on October 16, 2025, accelerating the establishment of a new AR-focused manufacturing and R&D hub in Reston, Virginia to bring production directly to its U.S. partners.

According to Dr. Michalis Kolotos, THEON’s Director of U.S. Operations “we are deepening our presence in the U.S. through our locally established company, forging partnerships with top-tier technology leaders, and securing key contracts that position THEON for sustainable growth, delivering world-class solutions to the U.S. forces and the allied missions.”

High-level roundtable on Transatlantic connectivity

In conjunction with the AUSA, THEON executives took part in an exclusive roundtable discussion on U.S.-Greece strategic defense collaboration. The event was convened by the Atlantic Council, a leading nonpartisan think tank, in partnership with the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce USA. Distinguished participants, including policy, armed forces, industry, and think tank stakeholders, engaged in a fruitful discussion about the geopolitical challenges and the necessary partnerships to secure the transatlantic defense industrial base.

General Andrew Poppas, Commanding General of the United States Army Forces Command, with the Ambassador of Greece to the U.S., Ekaterini Nassika, Dr. Michalis Kolotos, THEON’s Director of U.S. Operations, and THEON’ executives George Hadjiminas and Dimitrios Kalfas

From THEON’ s booth in AUSA 2025





About THEON GROUP

THEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal Imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 220,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 71 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ΤΗΕΟΝ ΙΝΤΕRNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024. www.theon.com

