Media Opportunity: Energy Connections Canada (and The Energy Transition Hub) Hosts First Fall Technical Showcase on Shipping CO2 and H2

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Media are invited to join Energy Connections Canada’s (ECC) First Fall Technical Showcase which is a half-day event focused on the safe, reliable and economic transport of CO2 and H2 via pipelines.



Under the theme “Next Gen Pipelines: New Tech for Shipping CO2 and H2,”the showcase will bring together pipeline operators, engineering experts and researchers to explore the technologies shaping the transport of these future molecules. The event will feature both a trade show component and a panel of speakers. WHO: Program Highlights include: Keynote Presentation: “Role of Innovation in Canada’s Energy Future” David Van Den Assem, Alberta Innovates

Additional speakers are from Alberta Environment and Protected Areas, C-FER Technologies, Calgary Region Hydrogen Hub, CSA Group, Group 10 Engineering, Hii Engineering, ROSEN Group, Stantec, Total Containment and University of Calgary.

Technical Focus Sessions: CO₂ Pipeline Research & Innovation Hydrogen Infrastructure Challenges & Solutions CO₂/H₂ Policy and Standards

Tech Expo: Ten exhibition booths showcasing innovative products, research, and technologies from ECC members and partners. WHEN: Tuesday, Oct.21, 2025 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. WHERE: University of Calgary Downtown Campus Event Centre 906-8thAve., S.W., Calgary, Alberta



ENERGY CONNECTIONS CANADA:

ECC is the Canadian association of energy pipelines and their supporting industries. ECC has over 50 members, including 13 pipeline owner/operators. ECC is the rebranded CEPA Foundation. See: www.energyconnectionscanada.com/

ENERGY TRANSITION HUB – Alberta

ETH is a three-year partnership between ECC and Alberta Innovates, focusing on advancing the safe, reliable and economic development of CO2 and H2 pipelines through collaboration between industry, academia and government. See www.energyconnectionscanada.com/energy-transition-hub/

Media Contact:

Laurie Prescott

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

403.771.4255

lprescott@brooklinepr.com