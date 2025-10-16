Toll Brothers Releases New Home Sites at Seven Shores - Port Collection in Naples, Florida

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced new home sites are now available for sale at its Seven Shores - Port Collection community in desirable Naples, Florida. The Port Collection features the largest home sites and floor plans within the Seven Shores master-planned community, and is now offering a new option for a four-car garage on select home designs. The Sales Center is located at 8876 Oceana Way in Naples.

Situated within the beautiful Naples area, Seven Shores offers luxury living with flexible floor plans designed for every lifestyle. The Port Collection, one of four collections of Toll Brothers home designs in Seven Shores, features homes ranging from 3,291 to 5,397+ square feet with open floor plans with first-floor primary bedroom suites, spacious offices, generous lofts, and indoor/outdoor living spaces. Homes in the Port Collection include one- and two-story home designs with up to 6 bedrooms, up to 5.5 bathrooms, and 3- or 4-car garages. Homes are priced from $1.13 million.

“This exceptional community provides home buyers with a unique combination of luxurious home designs and resort-style amenities in one of the most sought-after locations in Florida,” said Sean Walsh, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southwest Florida. “With this new phase of Port Collection home sites and outstanding personalization options, including the new option for a 4-car garage, Toll Brothers continues to offer our customers the best in luxury living.”





Homeowners at Seven Shores will enjoy an amenity-rich lifestyle with access to the brand-new Meridian Amenity Center, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, tennis and pickleball courts, yoga lawn, fire pit lounge, putting green, and so much more. Children may attend top-rated public and private schools within minutes of the community. Residents of Seven Shores can live, work, shop, attend school, and relax all within the same community.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Move-in ready and quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available in Seven Shores, allowing home shoppers the opportunity to move into their new dream home immediately.

For more information on Seven Shores - Port Collection, or to request an appointment to learn more about the community and homes for sale, call (844) 551-2787 or visit or visit TollBrothers.com/FL .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a4feff5-d466-4f43-b6e3-12a204446335

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)