Nicola Wealth Evolves Leadership Team for Next Phase of Growth with Key Executive Appointments

Vancouver, BC, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicola Wealth, one of Canada’s fastest-growing independent wealth management firms, announces two key executive appointments that reflect the firm’s continued leadership at a time when independent firms are reshaping private wealth management in Canada. Yannick Archambault joins as President, Private Wealth, and Abi Coman-Walker joins as Chief Operating Officer. This leadership evolution, alongside the planned continuity of leadership from Founder and CEO John Nicola to President and CEO-Elect Chris Nicola, supports the firm’s expanding vision and capacity.

“As consolidation and competition reshape our industry, we continue to grow independently by attracting leaders who share our values of innovation, collaboration, and long-term stability,” said Founder and CEO John Nicola. “Abi and Yannick’s experience and purpose-driven leadership reflect our commitment to both our clients and our people as we build for the future.”

Together, Abi and Yannick bring complementary experience that builds on Nicola Wealth’s operational excellence and deepens its advisory capabilities. Working alongside the broader executive team and Vanessa Flockton, Vice Chair, Private Wealth, they will help advance Nicola Wealth’s integrated wealth management strategy, serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients through personalized planning and institutional-style investing.

“Abi and Yannick represent the next generation of leadership at Nicola Wealth; they’re leaders who understand that true growth comes from serving clients with excellence and purpose,” said Chris Nicola, President and incoming CEO. “Their experience and collaborative approach will help us continue to grow intentionally while staying true to what defines us: our people, our values, and our integrated approach to wealth management.”

Welcoming Yannick Archambault, President, Private Wealth

Yannick’s leadership will be pivotal as Nicola Wealth advances its strategy to serve the growing segment of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth families seeking institutional-style investing with deeply personal service.

A seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience in wealth management and investment leadership, Yannick has held senior roles at leading firms in Canada, the U.S., and Asia, including most recently Partner & Head of Family Office and Private Clients at KPMG. He will oversee the Private Wealth division, working closely with advisors and associates nationwide to enhance the firm’s integrated planning and advisory experience.

Welcoming Abi Coman-Walker, Chief Operating Officer

Abi’s appointment reflects Nicola Wealth’s commitment to operational excellence and scalable growth, ensuring the firm’s infrastructure and technology evolve in step with its expanding advisor and client base.

Abi Coman-Walker brings over two decades of global leadership in operations and transformation across financial services and biotechnology and three continents. With a focus on purpose-driven leadership, Abi has scaled organizations through periods of growth and complexity. A 2025 BIV Top 500 leader in Vancouver, Abi is well known for her values and commitment to community. At Nicola Wealth, she will lead operations, technology, compliance, and asset management support functions, ensuring the infrastructure and systems are in place for the firm’s ambitious growth goals.

Celebrating Continuity and Legacy

These appointments represent a thoughtful evolution of Nicola Wealth’s leadership, building on the strong foundation established by its long-time leaders and ensuring the firm remains well-positioned for its next phase of growth. Jamie Duncan, who will retire as COO at year-end and continue to serve as Chair of the Philanthropy Advisory Board and as a director on the firm’s Corporate Board. Vanessa Flockton, Vice Chair, Private Wealth, continues to play an integral role while focusing on client relationships and advisor mentorship, areas where her expertise and passion have always set her apart.

About Nicola Wealth

Nicola Wealth is one of Canada’s leading independent wealth management firms, managing over $17 billion in assets for high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutions. With advisors across BC, Alberta, and Ontario, the firm provides an institutional-caliber investment platform offering access to public and private asset classes including real estate, private equity, private debt, and commercial mortgages. For more information, please visit www.nicolawealth.com.