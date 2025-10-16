Momentum Acquires B+N Industries, Bridging Architectural Systems and Interior Surfaces

Irvine, CA, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum , a leading provider of design-forward solutions for commercial interiors, today announced its acquisition of B+N Industries , an award-winning provider of innovative architectural panels, modular systems, and custom shelving and cladding. This union represents a natural evolution for both companies, bringing together two U.S. brands grounded in a shared passion for sustainability, innovation, and the power of design. The resulting partnership establishes a new, integrated resource designed to empower customers to create cohesive and inspiring spaces with seamless ease.

The addition of B+N Industries, with a 40-year legacy for excellence and innovation, deepens Momentum’s ability to deliver integrated solutions across wallcoverings, textiles, acoustics, architectural systems, and branded environments.

“At Momentum, we’ve built our reputation on leading with design and working with companies that share this same core value,” said Paul Cleary, President and CEO of Momentum. “B+N’s legacy of design-forward engineered systems and client-centric approach are the perfect complement to Momentum’s product solutions and passion for our clients and industry. This partnership is a natural extension of our mission to deliver tools that transform spaces and inspire the people who experience them.”

B+N’s range of exclusive and proprietary systems — including System 1224, Iconic Panels, Fortina, and Sorbetti 2.0 — naturally extend Momentum’s core offerings in wallcoverings, textiles, and acoustics, fostering a cohesive design language across categories. The holistic approach directly responds to clients’ growing need for integrated cross-category solutions that are both aesthetically and technically sound.

Joel Katterhagen, President of B+N Industries, added: “We’re excited to join a company that shares our values and vision. This combination strengthens and scales our ability to serve commercial, retail, financial services, hospitality, and institutional markets, while continuing to serve clients with the same trusted team.”

“This partnership reflects a shared belief that was core to my family’s founding of B+N more than four decades ago: that design is a powerful tool for storytelling, connection and transformation,” said Brad Somberg, outgoing CEO of B+N Industries. “Momentum and B+N are building a bold future aligned in purpose and vision.”

Momentum and B+N are committed to delivering a seamless experience for their clients and partners and are moving quickly to bring these benefits to market, with B+N continuing to operate under its established brand and leadership. Existing partnerships, service models, and project teams will remain intact, ensuring uninterrupted delivery, design execution, and support.

About Momentum

Momentum is the largest US distributor of contract textiles and wallcoverings in the commercial interiors industry. Its mission is to inspire and equip customers to deliver exceptional work for their clients through its commitment to sustainable excellence, innovation, and design excellence. Redefining the industry’s narrative, Momentum has collaborated with acclaimed artists and designers, including Sheila Hicks, Shantell Martin, Yinka Ilori and Rebecca Moses. Momentum has been honored with numerous awards for its innovative products, including the Product Innovation Award 2023 – Acoustics, six 2024 Best of NeoCon Awards including the Best of Competition and four 2025 Best of NeoCon Awards including Business Impact, and the 2024 IIDA Award for Best Showroom.

About B+N Industries

B+N Industries is a California-based developer and manufacturer of architectural systems and branded environments. Known for its award-winning innovation and engineered solutions, B+N serves clients across retail, financial services, hospitality, residential, and commercial sectors with products that combine design, function, and storytelling.

