Josh Reaume to Drive the #2 Aerial Titans Freedom Flyer Ford F-150 at Talladega

CARTERSVILLE, Ga., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerial Titans, the pioneers in transparent and predictable wholesale to retail sales for aerial construction equipment, announces today that NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series racer Josh Reaume, founder and driver for Reaume Brothers Racing (“RBR”), will drive the #2 Aerial Titans “Freedom Flyer” Ford at Talladega on Friday, October 17, 2025 in the Love’s RV Stop 225. The #2 Aerial Titans “Freedom Flyer” pays homage to the American workers that Aerial Titans serves who build, service and support various industries across the U.S.A. This is the second time Reaume will be driving the patriotic themed truck which was first featured at the 9/11 Tribute Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 11, 2025.





The #2 Aerial Titans “Freedom Flyer” Ford was designed in partnership between Aerial Titans and RBR, who have a deep relationship that extends beyond the track. The two companies are proud of their histories - having bootstrapped their businesses from scratch to challenge larger, more established, competitors - and have created a partnership that extends beyond most typical NASCAR sponsorships.

“I’ve been racing since I was six years old and created Reaume Brothers Racing out of sheer will and determination, and when I met the team at Aerial Titans it was clear that they had that same grit and experience that has made them so successful,” said Josh Reaume, Founder and driver for Reaume Brothers Racing. “Aerial Titans supports not only our team, but all of NASCAR when you look at the number of scissor lifts, boom lifts and telehandler forklifts each team uses in the garage and around the track. Having them as a partner and being able to work with them this season has been terrific, and I’m so excited to get that beautiful #2 on the track at Talladega.”

Josh Reaume most recently partnered with Aerial Titans for the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 5, 2025 where he piloted the vibrant pink #22 Aerial Titans Ford in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.





“We’re incredibly proud to be sponsoring Josh Reaume and the RBR team this year, and look forward to seeing the #2 Aerial Titans “Freedom Flyer” take to the track at Talladega on October 17th,” said Andrew Huggins, CEO and co-founder of Aerial Titans. “Our story is similar to Josh’s in how we started our businesses, and we believe our shared commitment to working through challenges is something that resonates with most of the hardworking construction, engineering and service industry professionals that Aerial Titans serves. We can’t wait to see Josh in action and are thrilled to be a part of the RBR team.”

About Aerial Titans

Aerial Titans is one of the largest aerial equipment dealers in North America, specializing in new and used aerial work platforms and material handling equipment. Since 2012, the company has become a full-service, nationwide dealership providing professional logistics, financing, equipment repair, parts, and warranty services for construction equipment, rental and municipal fleets, trucks, and other capital assets to many of the world's largest equipment and fleet companies. As an authorized dealer for JLG Industries, SkyTrak, Genie, Niftylift, JCB and Haulotte, Aerial Titans offers extensive inventory, expert guidance, competitive financing, and zero buyer premiums to customers nationwide.

About Reaume Brothers Racing

Reaume Brothers Racing is entering their eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series fielding the No. 33, 22 and 2 Ford F-150’s entries. Reaume Brothers Racing is dedicated to providing unparalleled excellence and quality to our drivers, team members and partners. Reaume Brothers Racing prides itself in being the most diverse team in the history of NASCAR. Providing over 40 drivers their debut in NASCAR’s top divisions and over 50 drivers representing several nationalities and unique backgrounds over the past 7 seasons.

RBR is committed to building value by providing and creating a culture of competitiveness, performance, teamwork and family all while harnessing the power of our platform to inspire positive change in our community.

For more information, visit www.rbrteams.com and follow Reaume Brothers Racing on all social media outlets at @rbrteams.

Media Contacts:

Aerial Titans

Drew Tybus: Drew@OakPR.com ; (973)229-5425

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e3c6ef7-fb17-4aa6-84ea-37829dcd5f7f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9089ff44-34e3-4bc4-9367-899802eb3937