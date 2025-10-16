NFPA Codes Tighten Regulations on DAS: TX RX Systems Responds with an Emergency Power Off Solution

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TX RX Systems, a leader in RF conditioning and mission-critical communications solutions, today announced the release of its new Emergency Power Off (EPO) and Remote Control Unit. As regulations by the National Fire Protection Association see broader implementation and stricter guidelines, the requirement for public safety DAS/BDA systems to have emergency power-off capabilities has become increasingly necessary. The new EPO Unit has been engineered to protect first responders, building occupants, and communications networks during critical events.

The EPO unit provides emergency personnel with immediate and reliable control of Bi-Directional Amplifier (BDA) systems, ensuring seamless communications when malfunctions or interference threaten operational safety. By combining local and remote power disconnect capabilities, it delivers a secure and rapid method to shut down BDA systems under any circumstance.

When installed near the BDA and connected to the primary and backup power sources, the EPO can instantly interrupt power flow, preventing disruption or interference. The system includes integrated and external pushbutton options, which can be positioned at the installation site or at the Fire Alarm Control Panel for rapid access. Remote accessibility is built in through an Ethernet port and secure web interface, allowing authorized users to perform shutdowns, review system status, and monitor alarms. For sites without local network access, the unit also offers a 4G LTE upgrade that ensures secure control through cellular IoT service providers.

Beyond immediate emergency shutdown capabilities, the EPO provides advanced system oversight with SNMP and Email/SMS notifications, user-defined alarm inputs, and historical data logging. Ruggedized with an IP66, NEMA 4 enclosure and a wide operating temperature range, the unit is built for dependable performance in demanding environments. It also creates a pathway for upgrading outdated, non-intelligent BDAs, adding remote monitoring and alarm notifications to legacy systems.

“Public safety systems demand more than strong signals, they demand control, trust, and reliability when lives are on the line,” said Ken Pokigo, CTO of TX RX Systems. “This new EPO solution ensures facility managers and first responders have immediate command of communications infrastructure, reinforcing the resilience of critical networks when they are needed most.”

The TX RX Emergency Power Off (EPO) and Remote Control Unit is available now through TX RX Systems and authorized distributors.

About TX RX Systems

For nearly 50 years, TX RX Systems has been an industry leader in Land Mobile Radio (LMR) and mission-critical RF conditioning solutions. With patented technologies, U.S.-based manufacturing, and a legacy of innovation, TX RX has shaped the way public safety, government, and commercial organizations build and maintain reliable communications networks.

