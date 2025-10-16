Meey Group Appoints Ms. Léonie Nguyen as CEO

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meey Group, Vietnam’s leading proptech company, today announced the appointment of Ms. Léonie Nguyen as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Strong International Network

Ms. Nguyen has served as Chief Strategy Officer at Meey Group since January 2025 and is deeply connected within the global technology and investment ecosystem. She is an investor and advisor to leading AI and Web3 startups worldwide and has co-founded several companies in these sectors.





Ms. Léonie Nguyen, newly appointed CEO of Meey Group. Photo: Meey Group

Before entering the fintech and proptech industries, Ms. Nguyen held senior leadership positions overseeing global supply chains and strategic partnerships at Minh Thai ATV, serving major international brands such as Lacoste, Zara, The North Face, and Adidas. She previously worked as a Project Manager at GEODIS and held consulting roles across Europe and Asia.

Ms. Nguyen holds a Master of Engineering in Industrial Engineering from Université de Technologie de Troyes (France), a dual Master’s degree in Logistics and Management, and multiple Executive Certificates from leading U.S. institutions.

Founder Joins Board Leadership

Mr. Hoang Mai Chung, founder of Meey Group, will continue as Chairman of the Board of Directors, focusing on long-term vision and strategic partnerships. The complementary leadership structure — combining deep local market insight with global expertise — has already drawn significant interest from international investors.





Ms. Nguyen and the senior leadership team are leading Meey Group’s steady steps on the path to international integration. Photo: Meey Group

Preparing for Global Expansion

As CEO, Ms. Nguyen will lead Meey Group’s preparation for a global IPO, with a focus on financial standardization, enhanced corporate governance, and international market expansion. The company is working closely with leading advisory firms including Loeb & Loeb LLP, YKVN, and Marcum Asia, and has achieved ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001 certifications.

Meey Group aims to expand its proptech ecosystem into multiple international markets and strengthen its partnerships with global financial institutions as part of its next growth phase.

Media Contact

Person name: Ms. Khanh Pham

Email: truyenthong@meeyland.com

Website URL: meeyland.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Meey Group. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.



Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fed8ac0-ba57-4975-9b21-ce168687e7c7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf73dffb-2784-48e5-ada5-c14a543886ed