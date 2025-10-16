ZenWitness: The First AI-Powered Deposition Simulation Platform — Created by Attorney Tom Ciccotta

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenWitness today announced the official launch of the first AI-powered deposition and testimony simulation platform, designed to help attorneys transform anxious clients into confident, credible witnesses before deposition or trial.





Developed by attorney Tom Ciccotta, ZenWitness was originally built to prepare his own personal injury clients for deposition. The platform has since evolved into a first-of-its-kind legal technology tool that uses AI voice simulations to recreate real-world questioning, allowing witnesses to practice, receive performance feedback, and improve clarity and composure before testifying.

“I created ZenWitness because no traditional prep method could truly simulate the pressure and pacing of a real deposition,” said Tom Ciccotta, founder of ZenWitness. “Now, lawyers can let clients practice with realistic AI questioning and get detailed, data-driven reports to ensure they’re ready.”

A First-of-Its-Kind Innovation in Legal Tech

ZenWitness is the only platform on the market focused exclusively on AI-powered witness preparation. While most legal tech tools focus on case management or document automation, ZenWitness tackles one of the most critical — and often neglected — parts of litigation: preparing the human being who takes the stand.

Using advanced analysis, the platform evaluates confidence, tone, pacing, and clarity to provide both attorneys and clients with objective feedback. Lawyers can then review detailed performance reports and run new simulations until their client demonstrates full readiness.

Key Features

AI Testimony Simulation: Realistic questioning modeled on deposition and courtroom conditions.

Performance Feedback Reports: Tracks clarity, tone, hesitation, and overall witness confidence.

Attorney Review Dashboard: Lets lawyers review simulations and identify areas for improvement.

Audio-Based Training (Phase 1): Witnesses can practice anytime, anywhere via voice interface.

Video & Expression Analysis (Coming Soon): Next-generation release will evaluate facial expressions and body language for deeper behavioral insight.

ZenWitness helps law firms save time on preparation, reduce client anxiety, and improve case outcomes through more consistent, credible testimony.

“Our goal is simple: no witness should walk into a deposition or trial unprepared,” Ciccotta added. “ZenWitness makes that possible through technology designed by lawyers, for lawyers.”

About ZenWitness

ZenWitness is an AI-driven deposition and testimony simulation platform built by attorneys to improve client performance, confidence, and credibility before testimony. The platform, which is first of its kind, combines legal expertise with advanced natural language and behavioral analysis to deliver smarter, more effective witness preparation.

To learn more, visit www.zenwitness.com

Press Contact:

ZenWitness Media Relations

Email: press@zenwitness.com

Website: https://www.zenwitness.com

Person name: Tom Ciccotta

Disclaimer: This content is provided by ZenWitness Media Relations. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c522e745-e1f3-4c07-98ec-fa9604e9a5fe