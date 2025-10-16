British Startup Tackles $300B Fake Review Crisis with Verified Restaurant Platform





Youtuber PPPeter is also a Co-Founder of AWOL, His new series starts in November



LONDON, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After struggling with expensive Google and Facebook advertising costs for his hospitality businesses, Peter Roscoe launched AWOL to transform how small businesses approach customer acquisition by disrupting traditional advertising models with data-driven solutions. AWOL eliminates fake reviews through verified-only submissions while delivering personalised dining recommendations based on individual taste profiles.

AWOL’s punk-driven platform asks users simple daily questions about flavours and moods. The app’s algorithm then maps local restaurants and bars against individual profiles, delivering real-time offers to Pro subscribers and ensuring every review comes from a verified diner; no bots, no spam. “AWOL is not just a verified review platform, it’s Tinder for your tastebuds,” says Roscoe. “A built-in perk is that there are no fake reviews.”



Within four months of its soft launch, AWOL attracted over 2,000 organic users without paid advertising and currently lists more than 22,000 restaurants. With a projected £200,000 in first-year revenue and subscription pricing at £12.99 per year, AWOL boasts a customer acquisition cost 96% lower than industry ad benchmarks. Pro users gain the power to leave reviews and unlock exclusive discounts, while free users access personalised recommendations and location-based deals.

Research from The Transparency Company reveals fake reviews cost consumers $300 billion annually, with Harvard Business School finding 16% of Yelp restaurant reviews are fake. Google leads with 10.7% fake reviews compared to Yelp's 7.1% and TripAdvisor's 5.2%, while Yale research shows consumers can identify AI-generated restaurant reviews only 4% of the time.

AWOL tackles this crisis by requiring proof of visit before users can submit reviews, creating a verification barrier that prevents fake reviews from entering the system entirely. The app's Pro subscription model further deters bot accounts, ensuring that only genuine diners can leave verified feedback.

Ahead of a major YouTube campaign scheduled for November 2025, expected to reach over 30 million viewers, the AWOL will roll out business dashboards that enable venue owners to create targeted promotions and engage with matched diners. The platform also plans partnerships with influential food and travel creators to fuel user growth and deepen consumer trust.

About AWOL

AWOL is a hospitality tech startup headquartered in Limassol with offices in Houston and London. Founded by Peter Roscoe in 2024, AWOL has reimagined dining discovery through verified reviews and personalised recommendations. The platform supports local businesses by delivering genuine customer feedback and cost-effective promotional tools. AWOL has earned recognition from travel tech analysts for its innovative approach to user engagement and support for small businesses. Visit www.awolapp.com to learn more, or download the app from any app store and try it for yourself.

