Vietnam's PropTech Pioneer Meey Group Takes Bold Steps Toward International IPO

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meey Group, a pioneering force in Vietnam's real estate digital transformation, is accelerating its international IPO journey. In early October, the Group launched a series of strategic initiatives in the United States and Singapore, engaging with leading global financial and technology institutions. These moves underscore the firm's determination to integrate Vietnamese technology enterprises into the global capital markets and realize its vision of transparent and sustainable international listing.

Connecting with Global Capital Markets

On October 7, Meey Group’s leadership team undertook a business mission to the United States, engaging with international partners across technology, finance, and advisory sectors. Notably, the delegation held meetings at Nasdaq MarketSite headquarters in New York to gain insights into international capital market operations, transparent information disclosure requirements, and governance standards for technology enterprises.





Meey Group’s leadership views the international IPO as a step that demonstrates the company's aspiration for integration and long-term vision. Photo: Meey Group

Mr. Hoang Mai Chung, Chairman of the Board of Meey Group, affirmed: “The IPO represents a strategic turning point in terms of positioning and credibility for Meey Group. This is a transformation process from a growth-stage technology company to an internationally standardized corporation—transparent, sustainable, and globally competitive”.

During the preparation phase, Meey Group has partnered with Loeb & Loeb LLP (USA) and YKVN (Vietnam), two leading law firms providing comprehensive legal advisory throughout the IPO process; alongside Marcum Asia, an international auditing firm with extensive expertise in the technology sector; and quality certification organizations including TÜV Nord (Germany) and the British Standards Institution (UK). Through these partnerships, Meey Group has perfected its governance system according to international standards, obtaining ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management and ISO/IEC 27001 for information security, establishing a foundation for transparency and operational reliability.

Previously, on October 3, Meey Group’s leadership participated in the Investor Track event organized by Golden Gate Ventures, a leading Southeast Asian venture capital fund, in Singapore. This forum brought together international investment funds, global technology corporations, and promising enterprises from the region.

At the event, Meey Group representatives had the opportunity to meet and exchange with senior leaders from world-leading corporations and numerous strategic investment funds. Significantly, Meey Group was the only Vietnamese technology enterprise present at this gathering, affirming its position and the international investment community’s interest in the comprehensive PropTech ecosystem that Meey Group is building.





The Meey Group delegation focused intently on the experience sharing from Nasdaq MarketSite representatives. Photo: Meey Group.

According to company representatives, participation in major financial forums enables Meey Group to directly access international investment networks, expand collaboration opportunities, and strengthen the image of Vietnamese technology enterprises in the eyes of the global financial community. This also provides a crucial foundation for Meey Group to progressively realize its international IPO roadmap, which has been planned well in advance.

The presence of Vietnamese technology enterprises at major global financial centers demonstrates a clear shift in integration mindset and the capacity to meet international standards. Meey Group’s proactive establishment of relationships with global financial institutions and certification organizations represents a critical foundation for advancing closer to the goal of listing on international markets.

Thorough Preparation for the Journey “Beyond Borders”

Meey Group has defined its international IPO as a long-term strategy, aimed at both expanding capital resources for development and elevating governance capabilities and transparency according to global standards. This PropTech enterprise is implementing a methodical preparation roadmap, strictly adhering to international standards, with the objective of building a modern governance system that ensures confidence among domestic and international investors.

On its journey to expand scale and capabilities, Meey Group continues to develop a comprehensive PropTech ecosystem, targeting the complete digitalization of Vietnam’s real estate value chain.

From its startup phase, Meey Group has identified technology and data as core values across its entire real estate financial technology ecosystem. Meey Group’s products, including Meey Map, Meey CRM, Meey 3D, Meey Atlas, and others, serve as tools for transactions, management, and providing data solutions, valuation, and market forecasting, creating unprecedented transparency in Vietnam’s real estate sector. The company's products have been deployed across numerous provinces and cities domestically and are gradually expanding throughout Southeast Asia.

The integration of AI into management, transactions, and real estate data analysis has enabled high automation rates, enhanced user experience, and improved operational efficiency. Investment in core technology platforms provides the foundation for Meey Group’s readiness to expand regionally and globally.

Mr. Hoang Mai Chung shared: “The international IPO is an opportunity for Meey Group to introduce itself to the international investment community, demonstrate Vietnam’s technological capabilities, and commit to sustainable development. We are focused on upgrading governance standards, operating transparently, and professionalizing the entire system according to global standards”.

From a startup in the real estate technology sector, Meey Group is transforming into a technology corporation with international vision, laying the groundwork for a Vietnamese PropTech model deeply integrated into global financial and technology markets. With its international IPO strategy, the enterprise has affirmed its internal capabilities and demonstrated the pioneering role of Vietnamese enterprises in the digital economy era.

