Trick-or-Tech: New Verizon survey reveals how families stay safe and connected on Halloween

Seventy-eight percent of parents see technology as a helpful tool for keeping their kids safe on Halloween.

Nine in 10 parents will monitor their trick-or-treaters, with most using a smartphone or wearable devices — and Latino parents are more likely to use this tech than all other parents.

Over a third of parents want an SOS button on their child’s device for safer trick-or-treating.

Black/African American and Latino parents are more likely to use technology — like phones, smartwatches, and location-sharing apps — to monitor their kids while trick-or-treating compared to all other parents.

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As ghosts and goblins prepare to hit the streets, a new survey from Verizon, conducted in collaboration with Morning Consult, shows that parents are increasingly turning to technology to find the perfect balance between Halloween fun, their children’s independence and their own peace of mind.

The survey reveals a common parental dilemma: while 61% of parents with children 6 and over worry more about their child’s safety on Halloween than on other holidays, a strong majority (72%) say that allowing their kids some independence on Halloween is important. Technology is bridging that gap, with just over three in four parents (78%) viewing it as a helpful tool for keeping their children safe during trick-or-treating.

The data shows that the overwhelming majority (over 9 in 10) of parents with children 6 and over plan to monitor or check in with their kids while they are out. The most common methods include phone calls or texts (88%), location-sharing apps (75%) and wearable devices (69%).

Key findings from the Verizon Halloween Family Survey

Frequent check-ins are the new norm: Of parents using a smartphone to monitor their trick-or-treaters, 59% plan to check in multiple times an hour, with 78% checking in at least once an hour. And 24% of Black/African American parents monitor kids via phone calls/texts every few minutes, compared to 8% of parents of other backgrounds.

Location, location, location: Three-quarters of parents (75%) will use location-sharing apps to keep track of their kids’ routes, and 69% will use wearable devices with location capabilities.

SOS is a top priority: When asked what feature would make trick-or-treating safer, more than one-third of parents (35%) said they would want their child to carry a device with an emergency SOS button.

Verizon tools for a safer Halloween

Verizon offers a suite of products and services designed to give parents peace of mind not just on Halloween but all year round.

About the survey

This survey was conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of Verizon CMI & Golin between October 3 – October 6, 2025 among a national sample of 671 US parents with children ages 6 and older that will trick-or-treat this year or did last year, with oversamples of 242 Black/African American parents and 209 Latino parents. The interviews were conducted online in English and Spanish. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points.

