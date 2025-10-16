CIRRO E-Commerce and GOFO Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Best-in-Class Regional and National Parcel Delivery

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIRRO E-Commerce and GOFO today announced a strategic partnership that brings together GOFO's last-mile delivery network with CIRRO E-Commerce’s sales, customer service, and integration expertise to deliver scalable, reliable logistics solutions across the United States.
Under this collaboration, CIRRO E-Commerce will serve as GOFO’s partner in the United States. Since launching its first cross-border e-commerce routes in 2015, CIRRO E-Commerce has spent the past decade expanding its logistics capabilities and local operations across the U.S.
GOFO will continue investing in logistics infrastructure and operations, including automated sortation hubs, a national linehaul network, and a professional fleet of delivery partners. This partnership establishes a leading logistics solution for merchants, e-commerce platforms, and third-party logistics providers (3PLs).
Coverage & Performance Highlights:
- GOFO's network covers ~8,000 ZIP codes, and serves 49 of the 50 largest U.S. Metropolitan areas.
- GOFO operates over 100 hubs and stations powered by automatic sorters, robotics, and intelligent logistics systems. It maintains a linehaul network of over 30 routes, supports a 99.5% successful delivery rate and and an industry-leading 98% on-time performance.
- CIRRO E-Commerce's technology integration allows merchants to connect effortlessly through leading shipping patforms and ERPs. These capabilities will allow CIRRO and GOFO to streamline fulfillment processes and deliver data-driven logistics to consumers nationwide.
- CIRRO E-Commerce's dedicated customer support provides a foundation for GOFO to strengthen responsiveness and case management efficiency, ensuring merchants receive high-quality support at every stage of fulfillment.
Executive Statements
“GOFO’s nationwide delivery backbone, metro coverage, and service excellence give CIRRO E-Commerce the foundation to deliver superior experience to U.S. merchants,” said Marshall Yuan, Head of Global Strategy at GOFO. “By powering CIRRO’s front-end sales and service with our scale and resilience, we’re enabling customers to grow with speed, flexibility, and confidence.”
“Through this strategic partnership, we are combining GOFO's unmatched last-mile delivery capabilities with CIRRO E-Commerce's proven sales and service expertise, as well as a full stack of integrations with both local and global TMS/WMS and eCommerce platforms, to bring U.S. customers a seamless, scalable, and reliable small parcel solution,” said Vincent D'Amato, Chief Sales Officer at CIRRO E-Commerce.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f180ee48-9fb8-4dc8-b964-b4e8711eb10d