Catalyst Campus Awarded Contract to Accelerate Workforce Development for Emergent Campus Programs in Southern Colorado

Colorado Springs, CO, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Campus for Technology & Innovation (CCTI) announced today it has been awarded a workforce development contract to support participants in the Emergent Campus programs serving Colorado counties spanning Custer and Fremont, to the southern border in Las Animas. The initiative will connect location neutral professionals as well as graduates of Computer Information Systems and Cybersecurity programs with full and part-time employment opportunities across Colorado's aerospace and defense industries including Catalyst Accelerator alumni companies.

"This partnership with Emergent Campus aligns perfectly with our commitment to strengthening Colorado's defense technology ecosystem," said Dawn Conley, Senior Executive Director at Catalyst Campus. "Rural Colorado brings talent with demonstrated experience and industry-recognized credentials. Our goal is to bridge these skilled professionals with the workforce needs of defense companies."

Addressing Critical Workforce Gaps

Participants in the Emergent Campus programs through Trinidad State College (TSC) and Pueblo Community College (PCC) complete rigorous training in high-demand fields including Computer Information Systems and Cybersecurity, often earning industry credentials such as CompTIA A+, Network+, and Security+. Despite these valuable qualifications, graduates face geographic and networking barriers to accessing quality employment opportunities.

CCTI will leverage its decade-long relationships with U.S. Department of Defense contractors, prime contractors, and Colorado's aerospace industry to create direct pathways between Emergent Campus participants and employers seeking cybersecurity and IT professionals.

"Rural communities often lack direct access to the defense and technology employers seeking their talent," added Brad Rowland, General Manager for Emergent Campus. "By bringing our ecosystem connections to Trinidad and Florence, we're creating sustainable pathways for career advancement while helping employers access skilled, motivated professionals."

Commitment to Rural Economic Development

The contract reflects CCTI's expanding commitment to economic development beyond traditional innovation centers. By supporting workforce development in emerging, rural tech-hubs, CCTI aims to demonstrate a replicable model for connecting new talent with high-value employment opportunities across Colorado and beyond.

"Aerospace companies choose Colorado for our leading ecosystem and top talent, and we are thrilled to see a program connect rural workers to exciting new job opportunities. This is about more than job placement—it's about growing our state’s skilled workforce and strengthening local economies in rural Colorado," said Eve Lieberman, Executive Director of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. "Connecting rural Coloradans with meaningful careers benefits families, communities, and Colorado's aerospace and defense industry."

About Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation

Catalyst Campus for Technology & Innovation is Colorado's premier defense innovation hub, connecting government, industry, and academia to accelerate technology transition in support of national security. Over 10 years, CCTI has generated $270 million in economic impact, created over 1,000 jobs, and supported more than 200 technology companies. Operating facilities in Colorado Springs and College Park, Maryland, CCTI provides accelerator programs, government partnerships, and innovation services spanning AI/ML, cybersecurity, space technologies, and autonomous systems. For more information, visit https://catalystcampus.org.

About Emergent Campus

Emergent Campus is committed to helping rural communities diversify their local economy and create resilience through job creation, capacity building, and supporting entrepreneurial ecosystems. Through our work with like-minded professionals, we are connecting southern Colorado with a statewide support network focused on creating sustainable, rural economies. For more information, visit https://emergentcampus.org.