Relaxed Leadership GmbH Launches WINARO® Trust-Based Leadership Program and New Book

MAUR, Switzerland, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relaxed Leadership GmbH announces the launch of its signature WINARO® Leadership Program alongside founder Heidrun Weiss's book 'Führen mit der Kraft des Vertrauens' (Leading with the Power of Trust) by Springer Verlag in May 2025.





The WINARO® concept represents a unique eight-principle methodology that transfers techniques from nonviolent horse training to human leadership situations. The program builds trust quickly and achieves peak performance without traditional control-based methods: Lead.Trust.Achieve.

"Drawing on my experience as a trainer of problem horses, I developed a leadership concept that gets even the most difficult horses to cooperate willingly within a very short time, and successfully transferred this to leading people," said Heidrun Weiss, founder of Relaxed Leadership GmbH. "My goal is to support leaders in quickly building trust and achieving peak performance together."

The book launch achieved strong early sales with several thousand copies sold in the first months. The program addresses common leadership challenges, including employee mistrust, motivation loss, high turnover, and team cohesion issues across various industries.

Relaxed Leadership GmbH plans to expand across German-speaking markets, including Switzerland, Germany, and Austria, within 12 months. The signature keynote, "When Leadership Becomes Silent: The Mustang Power That Moves People," is available for corporate events, conferences, and educational institutions, with optional book signing sessions.

The founder has worked with clients including Swisscom, Switzerland's telecommunications company, and various SMEs. Weiss successfully applied these principles in the University of Zurich research, engaging behaviorally challenged teenagers to strengthen social skills—demonstrating that trust-based leadership transforms collaboration across diverse environments.

Weiss holds credentials as a certified Monty Roberts instructor since 2009, a Hans Peter Frey Foundation Prize recipient for educational achievements in 2012, a Professional Certified Coach (PCC) through the International Coaching Federation, and a finalist in the 2025 Newcomer Keynote Competition of the German Speakers Association.

Relaxed Leadership GmbH specializes in trust-based leadership development through its proprietary WINARO® methodology. The company was founded by Heidrun Weiss, a certified executive coach and former problem horse trainer who developed the trademarked concept by distilling principles from non-violent horse training into practical leadership tools. The approach has been tested across corporate management settings and educational environments.

Weiss holds certifications as a Monty Roberts instructor, appeared on the international Monty Roberts tour, and currently serves as lecturer at the University of Zurich and co-developer of the CAS program ‘Equine Assisted Learning.’ The company's methodology emphasizes authentic leadership, clear communication, and rapid trust building for managers, teachers, parents, and anyone in leadership roles.

