Dr. Hassan Elhais Reaches Landmark of 8,000 Clients Served in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Hassan Elhais, legal consultant at Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy , announced that he has reached the milestone of serving 8,000 clients across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The achievement highlights the continued demand for legal services among the UAE’s diverse population and reflects the growing complexity of cross-border legal matters in the region.

Since joining the firm, Dr. Elhais has provided legal guidance in areas including family, criminal, and civil law. His work often involves cases that span multiple jurisdictions, such as international divorce, child custody disputes, and the enforcement of foreign judgments. The firm also advises on banking law, real estate, company incorporation, arbitration disputes, and criminal cases involving extradition, cryptocurrency, money laundering, and narcotics.

“This milestone represents many years of consistent legal work across a wide range of cases,” Dr. Elhais said. “Every client brings a unique situation, and our goal is always to provide clarity on UAE laws and a careful, transparent process.”

The firm operates offices in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi and has built a client base that reflects the UAE’s multinational community. Dr. Elhais and his team provide services in several languages, including Arabic and English, to meet the needs of residents and expatriates.

Dr. Elhais noted that the growth in client numbers reflects a wider demand for legal support as the UAE continues to attract foreign investment and international residents. “We have seen steady increases in requests for legal assistance in family law and civil disputes, particularly where international elements are involved,” he said.

Industry data supports the growing need for legal services in the country. Market research from 6Wresearch projects strong growth in UAE legal services through 2031, while Grand View Research reports that the UAE legal technology market is set to more than double by 2030.

The firm credits its ability to serve a broad client base to a team that combines local legal knowledge with an understanding of international law. This includes handling complex cases that require cooperation between different legal systems and jurisdictions.

Dr. Hassan Elhais is a legal consultant at Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy, a law firm based in Dubai with a branch in Abu Dhabi. He holds a Ph.D. in law and has been practicing in the UAE since 2006. The firm provides legal services in family, criminal and civil law, with experience in multijurisdictional cases and the enforcement of foreign judgments.

