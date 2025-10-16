Blazpay’s Crypto Presale Enters Final 24 Hours at $0.006; Nearly 70% Sold as Ethereum Gains Strength and WLFI Expands DeFi Reach

PANAMA CITY, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto market is witnessing a strategic rotation, from high-cap consolidation to early-stage innovation. Ethereum remains the settlement layer of the digital economy, WLFI is gaining traction in DeFi analytics, and Blazpay ($BLAZ) is quickly emerging as the best presale crypto of 2025, with over 70% of tokens already sold and just hours left before the next price increase.





With 36.8 million tokens sold and $220,800 raised, Blazpay’s AI-powered presale has entered its most critical window. The Phase 1 price remains fixed at $0.006, but once the timer expires, it automatically jumps by 25% to $0.0075, locking out early entries permanently.

Blazpay ($BLAZ): AI-Powered DeFi Built for the Multi-Chain Future

Blazpay represents the next stage of evolution in decentralized finance, combining AI infrastructure, automation, and real-time decision-making into one powerful ecosystem.

Its unique mix of live utilities and user-focused design makes it a top contender among AI crypto presales of 2025.

Core Utilities Driving Blazpay’s Momentum

1. BlazSDK: AI Tools for Developers

The BlazSDK gives developers instant access to Blazpay’s automation capabilities.

With minimal coding, dApps can integrate AI-powered swaps, staking modules, and liquidity optimization directly into their platforms — allowing projects to scale DeFi tools faster and smarter.





2. BlazBridge: The Unified Cross-Chain Gateway

BlazBridge enables seamless operations across Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, Polygon, and Tron. This unified framework eliminates the need for manual bridging or multiple wallets. BlazAI automatically detects optimal liquidity routes, reducing costs and delays for users.

Together, these tools redefine how users and developers interact with crypto finance, transforming complex DeFi operations into intuitive, intelligent automation.

Driven by its solid infrastructure and a highly attractive presale valuation of $0.0006, the project has become a focal point among early investors. Market analysts project the token could climb to $0.40 at listing, offering an impressive 8,000% ROI potential. With the upcoming price increase set for less than a day from now, this is an opportune time to join the presale ahead of the next milestone.





What’s Next for Blazpay

Blazpay’s upcoming roadmap focuses on expanding its technology and market reach:

Phase 2 Launch → Price increase to $0.0075 per token

AI Engine Upgrade → Integration of predictive trading algorithms

SDK Expansion → Developer modules for real-time analytics

Strategic Exchange Listings → Following presale completion in Q1 2026

These milestones highlight a well-defined execution plan — combining AI, automation, and developer adoption into a single framework.

Ethereum (ETH): Renewed Confidence from Institutions

Ethereum continues to outperform expectations as institutional investors renew exposure to the asset class.

Recent data shows consistent inflows into ETH-focused ETFs, while Layer-2 protocols like Arbitrum and Optimism are driving transaction throughput to new highs.

Developers have also accelerated the transition toward EIP-4844 (“Proto-Danksharding”), set to significantly reduce data costs, a major step forward for large-scale applications.

In a recovering market, Ethereum remains the foundation for DeFi and smart contract infrastructure, and a trusted launchpad for next-generation AI protocols like Blazpay.

WLFI: Building the Data Nerve Center for DeFi

WLFI has quietly established itself as one of the most data-centric blockchain ecosystems of 2025.

By combining liquidity analysis, AI-driven prediction models, and developer APIs, WLFI aims to simplify how capital flows through decentralized finance.

Its recent integration with on-chain analytics providers has improved accuracy in automated yield assessments, attracting institutional DeFi participants and developers seeking transparency.

While WLFI focuses on institutional-grade intelligence, Blazpay complements it from the retail and developer side, creating AI tools that execute, automate, and optimize across blockchains.

Conclusion: Ethereum and WLFI Build the Momentum — Blazpay Drives the Next Phase

Ethereum continues to lead institutional integration, WLFI expands the analytical frontier of DeFi, but Blazpay is defining the next leap, where AI, automation, and multi-chain access merge into one experience.

With 70% of its presale already sold and less than 24 hours before the automatic price increase, the window for early access is closing rapidly. The combination of live AI utilities, developer SDK, and cross-chain automation makes Blazpay more than just a token; it’s the foundation of an evolving intelligent DeFi ecosystem.

As the crypto market repositions for 2025, the smartest capital isn’t waiting for listings; it’s moving before the next phase begins.





About Blazpay

Blazpay is a multi-chain AI-driven DeFi protocol that automates portfolio management, staking, and cross-chain transactions through its intelligent infrastructure.

The project merges the speed of DeFi with the analytical depth of AI, offering a frictionless experience for both traders and developers.

Currently in Phase 1 of its presale, Blazpay has become one of the most talked-about AI crypto presales of 2025 — outpacing competitors through transparency, working technology, and rapid adoption.

Join the Blazpay Community

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Alan Wright

Email: alan@blazpay.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Blazpay. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6ba4d9c-9128-41ae-8ac6-9af087ee685e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a315bc05-a342-48f6-adc9-f125102dda81

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/091cfdc3-1fb5-4c28-9e78-1f4b44f9b6d1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4e925c3-623d-4f6c-88bd-0b0338691517