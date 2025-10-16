VRKure Launches Immersive Basic Life Support (BLS) Training in Virtual Reality, Developed by DigiDrub

Washington, D.C, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VRKure today announced the launch of its Basic Life Support (BLS) System in Virtual Reality, BLSXR™, a cutting-edge training module co-developed by DigiDrub, the global XR and AI solutions leader. This immersive simulation replicates real-life emergency situations with striking realism, allowing users to practice critical life-saving techniques in a fully interactive virtual environment.

The module is designed to help both healthcare professionals and individuals build the confidence and competence needed to perform essential BLS procedures when it matters the most. From recognizing cardiac emergencies to performing CPR and rescue breaths, every element is engineered to reflect real-world accuracy; guided by best-practice frameworks followed by leading medical certification bodies.

“Our goal is to make lifesaving skills universally accessible,” said Farzad Najam, MD, FACS, CEO of VRKure. “By bringing simulation training into the virtual world, we remove the limitations of space, equipment, and scheduling. Anyone, anywhere, can now learn and rehearse BLS procedures with the same rigor as in a live workshop.”



“This project embodies DigiDrub’s vision of using immersive technology to enhance human capability,” said Aninda Bose, Managing Partner at DigiDrub. “We’ve replicated the sensory realism of a clinical setting while maintaining instructional precision aligned with globally accepted BLS protocols. The result is both engaging and transformative.”

Built using advanced VR interaction systems and high-fidelity modeling, the module provides instant feedback on performance metrics such as compression depth, rate, and timing; ensuring users can master critical techniques with measurable improvement.

With the global rise in demand for remote and scalable healthcare training, VRKure’s BLS System in VR stands as a benchmark in experiential medical education, merging accuracy, accessibility, and empathy through technology.

About VRKure

VRKure is a pioneer in virtual reality healthcare training, offering immersive modules that help medical professionals and learners practice essential skills safely and effectively in simulated environments.

www.vrkure.com

About DigiDrub

DigiDrub LLC is a Princeton-based global digital and XR agency specializing in AI-driven, immersive experiences across healthcare, education, and enterprise sectors. The company services 26+ countries, empowering organizations through web, e-commerce, digital, agentic AI, and innovation in virtual and augmented reality.

www.digidrub.com

Media Contact:

Vipin Deshbhratar

Vipin.D@vrkure.com

+1.551.300.4782



Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.