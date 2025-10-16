Landmark Markets Awarded ‘Best Multi-Asset Online Trading Broker’ Title at Forex Expo Dubai 2025

New York City, NY, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Markets was awarded “Best Multi-Asset Online Trading Broker” at Forex Expo Dubai 2025, the region’s largest online trading and fintech event, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre on October 6–7.

This award highlights Landmark Markets’ focus on creating a trading environment that supports traders at every level, recognizing the brand’s efforts to provide smooth execution and global access to CFDs on stocks , indices, commodities, and currencies .

Forex Expo brought together over 31,000 attendees, 5,000+ B2B visitors, 4,000+ IBs and affiliates, 250+ exhibitors, and 150+ expert speakers from more than 60 countries, making it a powerful convergence of thought leadership, opportunity, and industry collaboration.

As an Elite Sponsor at Forex Expo Dubai 2025, Landmark Markets showcased its multi-asset access, fast execution capabilities, and intuitive trading interface, equipping clients with the tools they need to trade efficiently across global markets.

The award represents recognition from both industry peers and the broader trading community. During the event, Landmark Markets delivered a keynote session titled “Secure Trading Ecosystem: Compliance, Transparency, and Technology”, accompanied by the seminar “The Markets Code: Decoded,” which explored how discipline and strategic analysis help traders navigate volatile market conditions.

The recognition at Forex Expo Dubai 2025 reinforces Landmark Markets’ commitment to innovation, client success, and excellence in trading services. By combining advanced technology with a customer-focused approach, the company continues to set industry standards and provide traders around the world with the confidence and tools to navigate today’s dynamic financial markets.

info@landmarkmarkets.com





Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments carries risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Please consider your financial situation and seek independent advice if needed. Landmark Markets is incorporated under the laws of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and registered with Financial Services Authority (FSA). Services may be restricted in certain jurisdictions. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. For full T&C, visit landmarkmarkets.com.