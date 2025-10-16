AVANTE CORP. RESPONDS TO DISSIDENT SHAREHOLDER; ENCOURAGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AT UPCOMING ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Corp. (TSX.V: XX) (“Avante” or the “Corporation”) responds to another scurrilous press release issued by George Christopoulos, a dissident shareholder with a long and well-documented pattern of disparaging the Corporation, its board (the “Board”) and management.

The dissident’s latest release is drawn from his familiar playbook of selective assertions, inflammatory rhetoric and self-interested demands he has made with respect to Avante and other issuers over the years. The Board will not allow serial mischaracterizations to distract from Avante’s business or its obligations to shareholders.

Avante rejects the dissident’s recurring narrative as misleading, incomplete and designed to advance a narrow agenda at the expense of the broader shareholder base. The Board remains firmly focused on executing the Corporation’s strategy, maintaining sound governance and aligning management incentives with long-term value creation. Avante does not provide selective disclosure and does not conduct governance by press release. The Board is comprised predominantly of independent directors, all of whom are steadfastly committed to representing the interests of all shareholders. Compensation matters have been determined in accordance with all legal requirements and in accordance with established principles of good corporate governance, and are all transparently disclosed in the Corporation’s continuous disclosure record. Further, the Corporation’s stock option plan is subject to shareholder approval each year, offering shareholders a meaningful say on the Corporation’s compensation matters.

The Corporation will continue to communicate through proper channels and will not dignify every tenuous allegation with a point-by-point rebuttal, despite the dissident’s ceaseless attempts to compel the Board and management to needlessly expend resources doing just that instead of focusing on the business. Avante will not be drawn into a cycle of distraction. The Board and management will continue to advance the business with discipline and focus, including operational improvements and strategic initiatives intended to strengthen the Corporation’s foundation and position Avante for sustainable growth.

The dissident also claims in his press release that his purported shareholder proposals were “properly submitted” to the Corporation. On the contrary, neither Avante’s management nor Board received such proposals in a timely manner in accordance with the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). In particular, the Corporation did not become aware of the purported shareholder proposals until after the circular had been finalized and filed on SEDAR+ on September 29, being well after the statutory deadline. The Corporation has always considered, and will continue to consider, duly submitted shareholder materials, including compliant shareholder proposals as well as director nominations made in accordance with the Corporation’s advance notice by-law. This established pattern of behaviour is amply evidenced by the inclusion of the dissident’s duly submitted shareholder proposals at Avante’s shareholder meeting just last year, at which such proposals, along with numerous statements made by the dissident, were openly presented for consideration by all shareholders. The dissident’s attempt to manufacture controversy does not cure his procedural failure. No shareholder – dissident or otherwise – is entitled to special treatment.

Avante will continue to protect the integrity of its processes against opportunistic tactics. Shareholders should be wary of claims that rely on speculation, incomplete context or hindsight, particularly where they are deployed to pressure the Board into actions that are misaligned with the goal of promoting Avante’s long‑term value. The Board will continue to act prudently to maintain robust governance and to steward the Corporation in the best interests of all shareholders, not just the loudest voice.

The Corporation encourages shareholders to review Avante’s continuous disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for complete, accurate and balanced information regarding the Corporation’s governance, compensation practices and strategic priorities. Avante remains focused on executing its strategic plan, strengthening its operations and pursuing opportunities that enhance long‑term value.

Avante once again encourages shareholders to vote at the upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders, to be held on October 21, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time). Please refer to Avante’s press release dated October 10, 2025 for additional information.

About Avante Corp.

Avante Corp. is a Toronto based leading provider of security operatives and technology enabled security solutions to residential and commercial clients. Avante’s mission is to deliver an elevated level of security globally, with white-glove mentality to high- net-worth families and corporations alike, through advanced solutions and methods of detecting conditions that require immediate response. The Corporation has developed a diversified security platform that leverages advanced technology solutions to provide a superior level of security services. With an experienced team and proven track record of solid growth, Avante is taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses and solutions for its customers through organic growth complemented by strategic acquisitions. Avante acquires, manages and builds industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the security risks of its clients. Avante is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “XX”. For more information, please visit

www.avantecorp.ca and consider joining our investor email list.

Avante Corp.

Emmanuel Mounouchos

Founder, CEO & Board Chair, Avante Corp.

416-923-6984

manny@avantesecurity.com

Pardeep Sangha

Investor Relations

604-572-6392

pardeep@angadcapital.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements with respect to the upcoming annual general and special meeting of Avante shareholders, actions that may be taken by Avante in connection with the dissident or in response to the dissident’s actions, and statements with respect to future actions that may be taken by Avante, its Board or management, including related to goals and strategic initiatives, constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intent”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “consider”, “should”, “plans”, “predict”, “forward”, “potential”, “could”, “likely”, “approximately”, “scheduled”, “forecast”, “variation” or “continue”, or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. The forward-looking information in this press release relates only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from this forward-looking information. Although Avante believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information in this press release is subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from this forward-looking information. Risks and uncertainties pertaining to Avante are more fully described in Avante’s regulatory filings that can be obtained on its issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Except as specifically required by applicable Canadian securities law, Avante does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the information is provided or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing Avante’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. ("Exchange") nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.